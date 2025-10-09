‘Wicked: For Good’ shatters multiple Fandango ticketing records

‘Wicked: For Good’ shatters multiple Fandango ticketing records

Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero and Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good has flown past several Fandango ticketing records.

The upcoming Universal Pictures movie-musical sequel film has become Fandango’s best first-day ticket preseller of 2025, according to the ticketing service company.

It also has entered the top 10 of all best first-day ticket presellers in the history of the company and now holds the record for Fandango’s best PG-rater first-day ticket preseller of all time.

Wicked: For Good surpassed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and Superman to grab the record for Fandango’s best first-day ticket presale.

The upcoming film joins Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and more blockbusters on Fandango’s top 10 best all-time first-day ticket presale list. It now ranks above Frozen, The Lion King and KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along Event on the all-time best PG-rated first-day ticket presale list.

“With last year’s Wicked breaking records and captivating audiences around the world, it is no surprise that fans are racing to get their tickets to Wicked: For Good,” Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. “The first film became a true cultural phenomenon bringing new generations into the world of Wicked, and it’s clear that fans can’t wait to see how the story continues on the big screen.”

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21. It stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mandy Moore to reteam with ‘This Is Us’ creator on new Hulu series
Mandy Moore to reteam with ‘This Is Us’ creator on new Hulu series
Mandy Moore attends The 85th Annual Peabody Awards on June 1, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Mandy Moore is reteaming with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

The actress has been cast in the upcoming, untitled football-centered project Fogelman is creating for Hulu, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While specifics are being kept under wraps, Moore will play Lauren in the series. Lauren is daughter and heir apparent of Hank, who will be played by William H. Macy.

Christopher Meloni is also set to star in the show. While there is no logline as of yet, the series is described to be a sprawling, generational family drama set inside the world of the NFL.

Moore starred as Rebecca Pearson in all six seasons of This Is Us, for which she earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations. She recently wrapped production on the upcoming comedy film The Breadwinner, where she stars opposite Nate Bargatze.

This upcoming new drama series is the second Fogelman has created since This Is Us ended in May 2022. He also created the Hulu series Paradise, which premiered in January and stars fellow This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nate Bargatze responds to backlash on Emmys charity game
Nate Bargatze responds to backlash on Emmys charity game
Host Nate Bargatze speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Emmys host Nate Bargatze is responding to critical reviews of a key part of his hosting performance earlier this month.

“A lot of the reviews did not like the Boys & Girls Clubs thing,” Bargatze said on a recent episode of The Nateland Podcast.

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, Bargatze explained he would start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys & Girls Clubs of America and would add $1,000 for every second under 45 seconds an acceptance speech took and subtract $1,000 for every second over 45 seconds.

The setup did not go as planned, and at times throughout the show the total donation number dipped below zero. In the end Bargatze decided to kick his donation up to $250,000, while CBS added another $100,000.

The charity challenge drew mixed reactions online.

“It came from a real place of heart,” Bargatze said Wednesday. “Everybody at home loved it. Everybody at home liked it. It was fun. It was entertaining seeing money go down.”

Bargatze said he anticipated all the stars at the event would see it as a lighthearted joke the way he did.

“In my head, I wasn’t trying to put anybody on the spot. I wasn’t trying to make someone donate money. In my head I kind of thought, like, make it fun. Do what John Oliver did, where John Oliver, like, stuck it to me,” he said, referencing Oliver’s comically hurried speech, forcing Bargatze to donate more money.

“We had the kids there. We’re not using the charity as a tool,” he continued, saying he wanted it to be “fun.”

Bargatze said CBS, which aired the Emmys, was “amazing” and supportive of the idea.

The comedian said the intention of the gag was not to “overshadow any of their speeches” and said he thought that companies behind the winning shows would donate to make up for the stars’ longer speeches.

“In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long but then be a hero,” he said of his perception that studios would foot the bill. “So it was like a win-win … and then the night becomes about love, and you’re giving to these kids that are there.”

Bargatze said the setup to the bit may have been the issue. “I don’t know if I just didn’t explain it enough in the room,” he said.

Bargatze also said his decision to donate at the end of the night was not planned. “I wasn’t going to give that money at the end. Like I wasn’t thinking I was going to have to. But the way it went, I was like, ‘Well I can’t—I’m not going to not,” he said.

In an Instagram post the night of the Emmys, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America wrote, “Saying thank you in 45 seconds or less just won’t do. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU, @natebargatze & @cbstv, for including our Club Kids in such an unforgettable night. Your generosity and jokes made it magic and we’re beyond grateful to be part of it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes
‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes
Mychal Threets attends the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images The Webby Awards)

Reading Rainbow is returning nearly two decades after the iconic children’s reading program went off the air.

This time, the show has found a new host in Mychal Threets, the librarian who went viral on TikTok for sharing heartwarming stories of “library joy.”

“Take a look, it’s in a book. After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!” the show wrote Monday in the caption of a joint Instagram post with Threets and PBS member station BTPM PBS in Buffalo, New York, which created the original series in 1983.

“Make sure to follow the rainbow,” it added.

In the accompanying video, Threets introduces several guest stars, including The Bear and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The video also teases singer John LegendChrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Adam DeVine, who will help narrate new stories.

In a separate Instagram post Tuesday, Threets wrote, “There have been two hosts in the history of Reading Rainbow. The Legend of Literacy, LeVar Burton! And… me, Mychal Threets, a librarian.”

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero,” he continued. “I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

The new Reading Rainbow will be presented as a digital series on the Reading Rainbow website and KidZuko, a children’s YouTube channel. The first of four new episodes premieres Saturday and each subsequent episode will be released each Saturday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET until Oct. 25.

Reading Rainbow first launched on PBS over 40 years ago in 1983 with host Burton introducing young readers to literature and life themes. The series ran until 2006.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.