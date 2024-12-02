‘Wicked’ movie soundtrack makes history on ‘Billboard’ charts
Wicked is defying sales records left and right.
The soundtrack for the film debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it the all-time highest debut for a film adaptation of a stage musical.
It was blocked from the top spot by Kendrick Lamar‘s surprise album, GNX, which earned the singer his fifth consecutive #1 album.
The Wicked soundtrack also scored the top spot on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales, Soundtracks and Vinyl Albums charts.
Wicked released in theaters on Nov. 22 and became the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical at the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving weekend. It stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. By Sunday, Dec. 1, the movie had earned a total of $263.1 million.
Mel Gibson is apparently scouting locations for The Resurrection, the follow-up to his 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ.
This piece of news came from the Italian-language publication ItalPress, which reported the actor, producer and director has met with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and checked out locations on the island he governs, Malta.
The publication says Gibson is heading up an 11-member team in conjunction with the Malta Film Commission for the sequel, which will reportedly have Jim Caviezel reprising his role as Jesus Christ. According to ItalPress, also are on the docket for Gibson and company are locations in Morocco, Italy and Israel.
Co-written and produced by Gibson, The Passion of the Christ was for a time the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time — that is, before Ryan Reynolds put on his Deadpool suit back in 2016, a fact Reynolds in character specifically mentions in 2018’s Deadpool 2.
Gibson’s film earned more than $612 million against a budget of around $30 million.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s next musical is an album – not a stage production – based on one of his favorite movies.
Warriors, which he made with playwright Eisa Davis, is a concept album based on the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors. The album was released on Oct. 18, with a launch party at Brooklyn’s Time Out Market the night before. There, Miranda told ABC Audio how much the project means to him.
“This has been our whole heart for three years. I’m really proud of it. I’m really proud of these ladies who play the Warriors. I’m thrilled,” Miranda said.
For their version of the story, Miranda and Davis updated the material by gender-swapping all the members of the Warriors gang from men to women. They looked to previous collaborators and friends when casting the album.
“These amazing women playing our Warriors are really all our friends,” Miranda said. “We called them to do our demos. And at some point there was such an amazing chemistry happening that Eisa turned to me and was like, ‘What pop singer are we going to get that is better than what’s happening right now?’ And so, they kind of fell into the recipe as we were making it.”
Miranda also expressed gratitude to Nas for his work on the concept album.
“I have to shout out Nas, who’s a producer on the album, who is a superfan of this movie,” Miranda said. “And as soon as he heard I was doing this jumped in with both feet, opened doors to a lot of the artists who are on the album for us, because he’s so respected in the hip-hop community. And so, it’s been a joy.”
Emmy nominee Carol Burnett is in contention to bring home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Emmy vet sat down with ABC News as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs on ABC Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
At 91, the nomination for her role as Norma Dellacorte on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale is nothing new for the comedy legend. It is her 25th nod and would be her eighth win if she were to bring home the award — she would also make history as the oldest woman to take home an acting Emmy. The late Betty White currently holds the title for her win at age 88.
Burnett shared that despite her 25 nominations, she still enjoys seeing the biggest names in television at the show. When asked who she’s looking forward to seeing, she responded, “Everybody. Yeah, I’m a stargazer.”
The Palm Royale star also shared advice for first-time nominees — a list on which names like Ryan Gosling are included this year — when the big moment comes and their category is called.
“Well, of course, you’re happy. And when your name’s called, I’ve always been surprised,” she said with a laugh. “Rather than saying, ‘Oh, I think I’m gonna get it,’ and then be disappointed. It’s always a happy surprise.”