‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ airing Nov. 6

Ariana Grande performs in ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ (Courtesy NBC)

Wicked: For Good doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 21, but you’ll be able to see the movie’s stars performing several weeks before that.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, an NBC special featuring performances from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as some of the other cast members, will air Nov. 6 on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

The special will include performances of songs from the upcoming sequel, as well as world premiere clips from the film that highlight the two brand-new original songs penned specifically for the film by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of the original Wicked stage musical.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, cast members Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode are set to perform, accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra. Cast interviews, dance numbers and behind-the-scenes moments round out the telecast.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rufus Sewell enjoys ‘The Diplomat’s’ surprises just as much as the fans
Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat.’ (Netflix)

Season 3 of Netflix’s The Diplomat is out now, and like previous seasons, fans should expect to see a whole lot of twists, turns and surprises. And at least one of the show’s actors likes to experience those, as well.

Rufus Sewell plays Hal Wyler, husband of Keri Russell’s U.K. ambassador Kate Wyler. He tells ABC Audio that when it comes to the scripts, he prefers to stay in the dark as much as possible.

“What I always ask is, if it’s something that Hal would know, then I wanna know it to the best that they can do,” he says. “Otherwise, I like to be surprised along with everyone else. I mean, not at the same time, obviously. I don’t wanna wait until it comes out.”

But once he knows what’s going to happen, Sewell says it’s “surprisingly easy” for him not to spill any secrets.

“Unfortunately, it’s also surprisingly easy for me not to remember the things I’m supposed to remember,” he adds.

While viewers may sometimes question Hal’s motives, Sewell has no doubt his character is “100 percent behind” Kate, but notes he’s also “100 percent behind himself, too.”

“I enjoy and relish his faults and his blind spots,” he says. “But I won’t accept other people’s descriptions of his blind spots that I do not think are true.”

This season, The West Wing’s Bradley Whitford joins the cast as the husband of now-President Grace Penn, played by his former West Wing castmate Allison Janney.

Sewell says series creator Debora Cahn has been smart to not “lean into” their past too much, while still giving fans that nostalgic feeling.

“I think the characters are so distinct … they’re not the same characters,” he says. “But we do get [the] benefit of that kind of inner warmth.” 

‘Hamilton’ coming to movie theaters to celebrate 10th anniversary
Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. is Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton,’ the filmed version of the original Broadway production. (Disney)

Don’t miss your shot to be in the movie theater where it happens.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to cinemas. This theatrical release will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. It arrives in theaters on Sept. 5.

This marks the first time Hamilton will be available to watch in theaters. An exclusive prologue called Reuniting the Revolution will appear along with the musical. It includes interviews with the original cast and its creators as they reflect on the impact Hamilton had on their lives.

Director Thomas Kail says the Hamilton team is thrilled the show will be in theaters.

“When we filmed Hamilton, we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway,” Kail said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

A premiere screening event will take place on Sept. 3 at the Delacorte Theater in New York City. A limited number of advance tickets will be available on Aug. 11. There will also be a free ticket lottery distribution available at The Public Theater on Sept. 3 and a free standby line in Central Park. All of the advance ticket donations will go toward The Public Theater, where Hamilton debuted ahead of its Broadway transfer.

Hamilton tells the story of the titular American founding father. It won 11 Tony Awards and is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. Original Broadway cast members Daveed DiggsRenée Elise GoldsberryJonathan GroffChristopher JacksonLeslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo star alongside Miranda in the filmed version, which was captured in June 2016.

Documentary on the making of the ‘Avatar’ films headed to Disney+
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

A documentary on the making of the Avatar films is headed to Disney+.

Fans of James Cameron‘s fantasy sci-fi franchise will be able to watch Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films on Nov. 7. The trailer for the two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment arrived on Wednesday.

The documentaries will show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Exclusive footage, concept art, and interviews with the cast and crew behind both films will be shown in the documentaries.

Thomas C. Grane directed Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. Cameron and Rae Sanchini executive produced the project.

Featured in the two-part documentary through interviews are Cameron; Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully; Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri; Stephen Lang, who plays the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch; Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine and now portrays Kiri; and Cameron’s longtime collaborator Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, the Tsahìk of the Metkayina clan.

Also interviewed are the films’ many crew members, including the casting director, visual effects supervisors, production designers, stunt coordinators and more.

“As much as we use computers and technology, Avatar is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world, to life,” Cameron says in the trailer.

The documentary found its filmmakers traveling across the world “to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank,” according to a press release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

