‘Wicked: Part Two’ title officially changed to ‘Wicked: For Good’

Universal Pictures

Wicked: Part Two is already defying gravity and expectations.

The film has officially been renamed to Wicked: For Good, Universal Pictures announced on the social platform X on Monday.

“You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025,” the official Wicked Movie account posted.

Wicked: For Good follows the second act of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, and will include fan-favorite songs such as “For Good” and “As Long As You’re Mine.” It opens in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025, as originally planned.

Jon M. Chu directed both Wicked films, which star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Wicked released in theaters on Nov. 22 and has made over $359 million domestically at the box office. This makes it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in the history of the domestic box office. 

Farrelly Bros. movie ‘Dear Santa’ leads Paramount+’s ‘season for streaming’ lineup
Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ has gotten into the Christmas movie business with its first original holiday movie, Dear Santa

The comedy from Peter and Bobby Farrelly of Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary fame stars Jack Black as the other guy in red, who answers a letter from a kid who accidentally addressed his letter to the North Pole as “Dear Satan.” 

The movie, which debuts on Nov. 25, is the tentpole of the streaming service’s “season for streaming” lineup, which not only includes holiday classics like 1947’s Miracle on 34th Street and Bill Murray‘s Scrooged, but also newer holiday films including Adam Sandler‘s Eight Crazy Nights; the Bad Santa films; and the musical special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

All told, there are 20 curated channels’ worth of holiday fare, from family-friendly movies to seasonal specials and episodes of hit CBS original shows like Ghosts, NCIS, Elsbeth, Matlock, The Equalizer and more.

Denzel Washington opens up to ‘Esquire’ about his faith and sobriety
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denzel Washington is one of the most famous people on the planet, but he shows a new side of himself in a first-person feature in Esquire.

Denzel looks back at having “one foot” in the rough streets of Mount Vernon, New York, growing up, and tracks his life from then to today. 

In his youth, Denzel explained, “I shot dope just like they shot dope, but I never got strung out. And I never got strung out on liquor. I had this ideal idea of wine tastings and all that — which is what it was at first. And that’s a very sub­tle thing. I mean, I drank the best.”

He said he’d down two bottles of “the best” on the daily, but clarified, “I never drank while I was working or preparing. I would clean up, go back to work. … However many months of shooting, bang, it’s time to go. Then, boom. Three months of wine, then time to go back to work.”

Denzel said he’ll be sober 10 years this December.

Now 70, Washington says his “little brother” Lenny Kravitz hooked him up with a trainer. “Things are opening up for me now — like being seventy,” Denzel says. 

“It’s real. And it’s okay. This is the last chapter — if I get another thirty, what do I want to do? My mother made it to ninety-seven.”

Of his faith, Denzel says, “I know now. God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses. It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me.”

“I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks,” Washington says, adding of his faith, “you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. … It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about.”

 

Sam Heughan pens emotional goodbye to ‘Outlander’ as filming wraps
Starz

Sam Heughan is saying goodbye to Outlander.

The Scottish actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a slideshow of images from his 11-year, eight-season and 101-episode tenure playing Jamie Fraser as filming on the beloved Starz series’ eighth and final season officially wrapped.

“What a journey,” he wrote alongside the snaps. “So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends.”

Heughan went on to shout out Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the books the show is based on, as well as his Irish co-star Caitriona Balfe, who he called “my brilliant partner in crime.”

The official Instagram account for the series also marked the momentous occasion.

“Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication,” the show’s post reads. “Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning.”

Also included in the show’s post is a slideshow featuring cast members holding clapboards and sharing what they wanted to take from the set after filming wrapped.

Heughan revealed he’d like to take Jamie’s kilt home with him, while Balfe hilariously shared on her clapboard that she’ll be taking “a nap.”

The second half of Outlander season 7 premieres Nov. 22 on Starz. No premiere date for the eighth and final season has yet been announced.

