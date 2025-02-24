‘Wicked’ stars, Queen Latifah and more to perform at 2025 Oscars

‘Wicked’ stars, Queen Latifah and more to perform at 2025 Oscars
Amy Sussman/Kevin Winter/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead the list of performers announced for the 2025 Oscars.

Other artists taking to the stage at the 97th Academy Awards include Doja Cat, LISA of BLACKPINK, Queen Latifah and RAYE, showrunner and executive producer Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced Monday.

A press release sharing the news teased that viewers can expect “showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends” from the talent.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, will also feature a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Additional talent will be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony.

In a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, it was revealed that the 2025 Oscars would forgo the usual live performances of the best original song nominees.

Instead, the academy said the presentation will be focused on the songwriters and “celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life” to “uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.”

At the time, the academy also promised “powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future.”

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Hayley Atwell to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe and more
In brief: Hayley Atwell to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe and more

Hayley Atwell looks to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is reported to be reprising her role as Agent Carter in the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Doomsday, according to Deadline. The film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with Marvel president Kevin Feige producing. While plot details remain unknown, the film is expected in theaters on May 1, 2026 …

Anne Hathaway is staying booked and busy. The actress will star alongside Dave Bautista in an untitled action comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports. Inspired by actual events, the film follows agents who posed as a couple in order to infiltrate a global crime enterprise …

Jim Carrey says he’d return to another one of his famous movie characters, but only under one condition. In a recent interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey said he would reprise his role in a sequel to The Mask if it felt right. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess … It’s not really about the money,” Carrey said to ComicBook. “I joke about the money … But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis announces engagement
Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis announces engagement
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tallulah Willis is engaged to Justin Acee.

The daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram in a joint post with her fiancé on Monday.

The post included a photo of an engagement ring and the engaged couple kissing.

In a video included in the post, a candle-lit walkway is seen with an arrow made out of rose petals pointing down the path. It leads to a cozy-looking living room with a fireplace. “We did it,” said a voice in the background. The post is captioned, “everyday.”

Commenting on the post, Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis, wrote, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.”

Their sister Scout LaRue Willis also posted on social media, celebrating her sister’s engagement.

Acee, who is a musician, and Tallulah Willis often exchange loving posts about one another on social media.

Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis are the daughters of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’
Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’
Courtesy Roadside Attractions

Pamela Anderson is reacting to her name not being among the best actress nominees at the 2025 Oscars — considered a major snub by some.

Anderson, who was widely predicted to earn a nod for her critically acclaimed comeback role in The Last Showgirl, said a nomination is “not something I ever expected” in an interview with Elle published Jan. 23, the day nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced.

“Doing the work is the win,” she said. “That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus.”

Of the potential of earning an Oscar nomination, Anderson added that she “couldn’t imagine [it] anyway.”

Anderson was up for a Golden Globe for her role in The Last Showgirl earlier in January and has a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination pending — the latter of which she said she’s “happy” for since it’s voted on by her peers.

While Anderson’s name was left out of the best actress race, those who did earn a nomination were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola and also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, was shut out of the Oscars this year with zero nominations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.