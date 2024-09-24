Wider Middle East war could spike oil prices and rekindle US inflation, experts say

Wider Middle East war could spike oil prices and rekindle US inflation, experts say
KeithBinns/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Israel escalated its war against Hezbollah this week with a campaign of deadly airstrikes that stoked concern about the potential for a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Since Monday, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 550 people and injured about 1,850 people in Lebanon, according to the latest data from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health. In response, thousands of people have fled their homes in Southern Lebanon, officials said.

A potential escalation of war in the Middle East could cause a dramatic rise in oil prices and rekindle U.S. inflation, triggering price increases for a range of essential goods from gasoline to plastic, analysts told ABC News.

While supply chain disruptions have not materialized as some analysts had feared earlier in the war, a spike in oil prices would carry significant implications for the U.S. economy, they said.

Oil prices surged about 1.5% in early trading on Tuesday partly due to concern about such a scenario. Overall, oil prices have climbed more than 8% over the past two weeks as conflict in the region has intensified.

The price of oil still stands well below a 2022 peak reached when the blazing-hot economic rebound from the pandemic collided with a supply shortage imposed by the Russia-Ukraine war. Gas prices, meanwhile, have plummeted in recent months.

The reemergence of sky-high oil and gas prices, however, could result from continued escalation in the Middle East, experts said.

“The biggest concern would be a sharp escalation in crude oil prices,” Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

“That would filter through not only into higher gasoline prices but since petroleum is a direct input for just about every manufacturing operation, it would bring another inflationary shock,” Miller added.

In the event, for example, of a potential outcome that puts Israel in direct conflict with Iran, a major oil producer, the resulting price shock would make it more expensive to operate factories and transport goods. A wide array of consumer prices, in turn, would jump.

While sanctions have constrained Iranian oil output in recent years, the nation remains an oil producer and asserts control over the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about 15% of global oil supply.

“If Iran got involved in this war, then it would disrupt oil supply worldwide,” Christopher Tang, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, told ABC News. “Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.”

Iran allegedly funds the terrorist group Hamas that carried out a surprise attack on Israel last October, leaving 1,200 people dead and taking 250 people hostage. Iran has denied involvement in the Oct. 7 attack. Israel and the U.S. have both said that they do not have any hard evidence of a direct Iranian role in the attack.

In Gaza, more than 40,000 people have died and 92,000 have been injured amid a months-long Israeli military response, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health

Some experts said the economic damage caused by a potential spike in oil prices would be mitigated by two recent trends: rising U.S. oil production and sluggish global demand.

The U.S. set a record for crude oil production in 2023, averaging 12.9 million barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a federal agency.

The surge in U.S. production would help limit the impact of a possible supply disruption, though oil prices are set on a global market, where a major supply shock could not be entirely accounted for with an increase in U.S. oil output.

“The impact on the U.S. would be a much more muted one than it would be for countries that are large oil importers,” Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center for Fiscal and Monetary Policy, told ABC News.

Meanwhile, relatively weak economic performance in Europe and China has eased global demand for oil, some experts said.

The European Union’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by 1% in 2024, which marks a slowdown from previous years, the European Commission said in May. Chinese output slowed over three months ending in June when compared with the same period last year, the Chinese government said in July.

“We have a weak Chinese economy and a weak European economy — that’s pushing down demand for oil at the moment,” said Miller, of Michigan State University.

“Right now, from a supply standpoint there isn’t a concern. Unless the conflict gets so hot that you start seeing it push oil prices much higher,” Miller said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif’s gender at center of IOC, IBA controversy
Olympic boxer Imane Khelif’s gender at center of IOC, IBA controversy
Richard Pelham/Getty Images

(PARIS) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is the target of controversy over her gender and sex after Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned their Olympics bout on Thursday after only 46 seconds.

Shortly after the match, reports falsely surfaced saying that Khelif is a transgender woman; however, she is not and was assigned female at birth, according to the IOC.

“The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, has a female passport,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a press conference on Friday.

The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee (COA) and the IOC are speaking out about the misinformation on Khelif’s gender and sex.

The COA denounced what it called “malicious” and “unethical” attacks directed at Khelif.

“These attempts at defamation, based on lies, are totally unfair, especially at a crucial time when she is preparing for the Olympic Games, the peak of her career,” said the COA in a translated statement.

At the center of controversy around her participation in Paris is her disqualification from the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

In a new statement, the IBA claims she failed to meet the unspecified eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition and was disqualified while in the midst of the international contest.

This disqualification has sparked false rumors that she is transgender, or assigned male at birth.

According to the IBA, Khelif did not undergo a testosterone examination, but was instead subject to “a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential.”

The IBA does not state the nature of the test and why they were concerned. However, the IBA stated that Khelif and one other boxer from Taiwan, Lin Yu-ting, “were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.”

According to the IBA, neither athlete successfully appealed their disqualification and the decisions are legally binding.

At the time of the decisions, Khelif told Algerian Ennahar TV: “This is a conspiracy and a big conspiracy, and we will not be silent about it.”

Both Khelif and Lin had previously competed in a host of IBA championships and tournaments in the years prior to the disqualification.

They also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Neither Khelif nor Lin took home a medal.

According to the COA, Khelif has 50 fights under her belt, including 37 wins and nine losses.

According to the meeting minutes in which the test results were discussed, the two failed to meet “one of the eligibility criteria.” The organization’s president, Umar Kremlev, told the Russian state-owned news agency Tass that the two women had XY chromosomes, however, ABC News has not independently confirmed this.

It is possible for women to have XY chromosomes, according to major medical and health organizations. For example, people with differences in sexual development (DSD) – sometimes referred to as intersex – often have atypical genes, hormones, and reproductive organs “that differ from expectations generally associated with male and female bodies,” according to the NHS and the CDC.

It is unknown whether a chromosomal test was the basis for the disqualifications or if either Khelif or Lin has this condition.

An example of DSD noted by the NHS states: “You or your child may have sex chromosomes (bundles of genes) usually associated with being female (XX chromosomes) or usually associated with being male (XY chromosomes), but reproductive organs and genitals that may look different from usual.”

This means even though someone may genetically be born with the “XY” typical male chromosomes, their body may not produce or respond to testosterone and they would develop more closely to a typical “XX” female.

Estimates show that there may be up to 1.7% of people who are born with intersex traits, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination,” the IOC said in a Thursday statement on the controversy surrounding the athletes. “The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving.”

The IOC slammed the IBA’s 2023 decision in its recent statement. The organization argued that eligibility rules should not be changed during competition and rules should be based on scientific evidence.

“These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA,” the statement read. “The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.”

As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the IOC states that the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passports.

According to the IOC, Olympic athletes must comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit.

The same rules have been applied at the boxing tournaments of the 2023 European Games, Asian Games, Pan American Games and Pacific Games, the ad hoc 2023 African qualifying tournaments in Dakar and two world qualifying tournaments held in Busto Arsizio and Bangkok in 2024 among others.

The IBA criticized the IOC for allowing the two athletes to play and defended its position, asserting that Khelif and Lin do not belong in the women’s category.

“The IBA will never support any boxing bouts between the genders, as the organization puts the safety and well-being of our athletes first,” said the IBA. “We are protecting our women and their rights to compete in the ring against equal rivals, and we will defend and support them in all instances.”

After Italian boxer Angela Carini and Khelif exchanged a few punches on Thursday in this year’s Paris games, Carini quit the competition due to pain in her nose within 50 seconds in the ring, according to a report from NBC News – sparking further concerns about Khelif’s participation.

“I am not here to judge or pass judgment,” Carini told reporters after the match, according to NBC. “If an athlete is this way, and in that sense it’s not right or it is right, it’s not up to me to decide.”

The IBA and IOC have been at odds since roughly 2019, when the IOC suspended the IBA over concerns about financial transparency, the integrity of its policies for referees and judges, and the organizational culture.

Recognition of the group was officially withdrawn in 2023, meaning that the IOC took over the management of boxing at the Olympic level and is currently looking for a different international federation to represent and host boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The IBA condemned the move, claiming that the IBA had ended the “toxic and corrupt culture that was allowed to fester under the IOC for far too long.”

“We have made the International Boxing Association new, transparent, clean, and our successes were publicly acknowledged by international independent experts and there is only one organization that has no interest in recognizing our tremendous progress,” said Kremlev, the IBA’s president. “We accepted the process and the rules, but in the end, we were not assessed fairly. Now, we are left with no chance but to demand a fair assessment from a competent court.”

In a March 2024 profile by UNICEF, Khelif recalled being bullied by boys for excelling at football in her rural village in Tiaret in western Algeria when she was a teen. The article notes that dodging punches from the local boys led her to boxing.

However, her father didn’t approve of boxing for girls so Khelif and her mother reportedly sold scrap metal for recycling and her mother sold couscous to pay for bus tickets to get to boxing lessons in a nearby village.

ABC News has reached out to both Khelif and Lin’s Olympic teams for comment.

Her next match is Aug. 3 at 11:22 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why Brazilian officials want to pave a highway in the Amazon rainforest
Why Brazilian officials want to pave a highway in the Amazon rainforest
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A government plan to pave a highway in the Amazon rainforest is prompting concerns from environmentalists who say the development will cause more wildfires in the region.

But for those who live in remote areas of northwest Brazil, the highway could serve as a lifeline to modern civilization, experts argue.

The current road is 560 miles long and mostly dirt. It connects the Amazon-adjacent states of Amazonas and Roraima to the rest of the country.

The road is difficult for most vehicles to navigate, Nauê Azevedo, a litigation specialist for the Climate Observatory in Brazil, a network of 119 environmental, civil society and academic groups, told ABC News. The unpaved road has led to a lack in modern development in many rural areas, he added.

Paving the road, however, would pose dire consequences for the already degrading rainforest, Azevedo said.

The construction of BR-319, the formal government nomenclature, would likely lead to a “fishbone pattern” of deforestation extending from the roadway, Rachael Garrett, a professor of conservation and development at the University of Cambridge, told ABC News.

Moreover, the exposure to outside communities could harm indigenous groups living in the Amazon, Garrett said.

Added Azevedo: “From an environmental standpoint, paving this road will be so detrimental for the Amazon rainforest, which we all know is crucial — both to Brazil and the world in general.”

Aside from the further deforestation, environmental crimes, such as illegal logging and mining, would likely increase without proper governance in the region, Azevedo pointed out. Criminals would have easier access to remote areas and authorities would not be able to stop illegal activities, he said.

Brazil is experiencing one of the worst drought emergencies in history, according to the Pan American Health Organization. Rapid deforestation in the Amazon is reducing the amount of rainfall, therefore exacerbating the drought and risk of extreme wildfires.

Paving the road, however, would have social benefits for the residents nearby, according to Garrett, who has heard concerns from residents about having access to hospitals, schools and goods.

“There are really good, moral reasons, from the perspective of people living in this region, to have roads being paved,” she said.

The controversy over the construction of BR-319 has been going on for years. In 2022, a permit to pave the highway was issued by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration favored development in the Amazon.

But in July, a federal court suspended the permit following a lawsuit by the Climate Observatory, citing the need for protective measures to be put in place to control deforestation before paving begins.

“We asked the judiciary branch to stop this licensing process,” Azevedo said. “The pathway is still there, but they will not be … allowed to build anymore. So, it will stay as it is right now.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised last week to pave the road while on a visit to an indigenous community in the state of Amazonas.

“We can’t leave two capitals,” Lula said, adding that the construction will be done “with the utmost responsibility.”

Lula’s administration has appealed to reinstate the permit suspended by a federal judge.

Ensuring governance surrounding the construction of the highway is of the utmost importance, Azevedo said, adding that the health of the rainforest depends on it.

“We can’t undo the damage that has already been done, but we could probably conserve and preserve what’s the left of it,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 8 stabbed in ‘major’ incident in United Kingdom, police and emergency officials say
At least 8 stabbed in ‘major’ incident in United Kingdom, police and emergency officials say
Getty Images – STOCK/Mykola Romanovskyy

(LONDON) — At least eight people were transported to hospitals with stab wounds following a “major” incident in the United Kingdom, police and emergency officials said Monday.

Officers responded just before noon local time to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street in Southport, a seaside town about 20 miles north of Liverpool, according to Merseyside Police.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station,” the department said in a statement.

The eight injured people were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital, the North West Ambulance Service said on social media. The patients’ conditions and ages were not immediately released.

Thirteen ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, along with a Hazardous Area Response Team, an Air Ambulance and and Merit Doctors, emergency officials said.

Officials at Alder Hey said they were “working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy.” The hospital said it had declared Monday’s stabbing a “major incident.”

“We ask parents to only bring their children to the Emergency Department if it is urgent,” the hospital said in a statement.

The town of Southport sits in the county of Merseyside, in the the U.K.’s northwest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.