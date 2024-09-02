Wife of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau speaks out after he was killed by alleged drunk driver

Wife of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau speaks out after he was killed by alleged drunk driver
Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks on during the warmups of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Apr. 7, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. — Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The wife of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau is speaking out after the hockey player and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed last week while riding bicycles in New Jersey, according to police.

Meredith Gaudreau, who shares two children with her late husband, wrote about the bond she saw between her husband and his brother, who are also survived by their parents and two sisters, in a series of Instagram posts Sunday.

“John and Matty. U don’t hear one name without the other. Always side by side. Even in large group settings, u can find them hip to hip,” Meredith Gaudreau captioned a series of photos of the brothers. “John’s younger brother- but he looked up to Matty and relied on him for everythinggg. And Matty was always there. Absolute best friends and biggest fans of each other despite polar opposite personalities. Everyone wanted to be around them, including me.”

In separate posts, Meredith Gaudreau also reflected on the late NHL star as a father and a husband, writing, “Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours.”

Alongside photos of Johnny Gaudreau with their two children, she wrote, “The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were cycling in Salem County on Aug. 29 “close to the fog line of the roadway” when they were hit from behind by a driver who was trying to pass another car, according to New Jersey State Police.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, who told police he had about 5 or 6 beers before the crash, failed a field sobriety test, according to the probable cause affidavit. Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The Gaudreau brothers’ deaths came the night before their sister Katie was set to get married, according to their former coaches.

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, is pregnant with their first child.

Madeline Gaudreau also wrote on Instagram Sunday about the brothers’ bond, and how she and her sister-in-law Meredith Gaudreau will now be there for each other.

“To Meredith- we will forever share this extreme heartbreak and terrible bond.. however , the boys couldn’t have picked stronger woman as their wives and mothers of their children,” she captioned a series of photos. “We will carry each other through every season .. as the boys would do for each other. They blessed us with children.. through them we will always have a part of them earth side with us forever.”

Describing the brothers as each other’s “biggest cheerleaders,” she added, “I find extreme comfort knowing they are together , as they always were. I know they are still messing with each other up there and will continue to look over their families.”

Both brothers played hockey at Boston College.

Before attending BC, the brothers played hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School in their native New Jersey. Matthew Gaudreau returned to the high school as a hockey coach, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Johnny Gaudreau, a winger, won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as the best player in college hockey. He was also a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the league’s best rookie, in 2014-15, and named to the All-Star Game in 2015. He played nine seasons for the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets before the 2022-23 season. He had 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

The brothers’ uncle wrote in a statement after their death, “Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two uncles, two nephews, two cousins, two family members two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans.”

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro, Ben Stein, Jason Volack, Kendall Coughlin and Lena Camilletti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Fastest person on Earth’: Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles arrives in Paris with grand Olympic ambitions
‘Fastest person on Earth’: Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles arrives in Paris with grand Olympic ambitions
Gold medalist Noah Lyles poses with a miniature Eiffel Tower after winning the men’s 200 meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — He’s become the face of Team USA’s Men’s track and field, and he’s close to becoming the fastest man on Earth — just don’t call him the “next Usain Bolt.”

He tells us he will only ever be the “first Noah Lyles.”

And, if you believe his confidence, it’s only a matter of time before he gets there.

“I realized that I had this talent. I just see that. Yeah, I’m going to be the fastest person on Earth,” Lyles said. “And, of course, I haven’t achieved that yet. But being the third fastest person to ever live is not bad either.”

The 27-year-old sprinter, who is from Alexandria, Virginia, is scheduled to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA. He’ll run the 100-meter, which begins Saturday, followed by the 200-meter, which kicks off Monday. He won a bronze in the 200-meter in the Tokyo 2020 games.

He followed his first Olympic medal by winning the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100-meter races at the 2023 world championships, a feat that “made him the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to complete the sprint treble,” according to Lyles’ official Team USA profile.

Known for his showmanship and his speed, Lyles is also a vocal advocate for mental health.

When we asked how he stays healthy living under all this pressure, he said, “I’ve got three therapists, that helps. But also, I’m very big on creating boundaries … I don’t take pictures or interact when I’m … eating or with my girlfriend or when I’m training.”

He said he was meant for the stage, and his goal — besides turning his recent American record in the 200-meter into a world record — is to hype up track and field all year round.

He likes to have entrance music — “We Will Rock You,” Queen’s rock anthem, was a recent favorite — and says “it’s not about the win, it’s about how you win.”

“You know, people grab on to that, they want a story,” he added. “They want somebody to connect to, let’s give them those personalities, we have tons of it in our sport. And I just feel that we need just a better way to just show that to the rest of the world.”

Another way Lyles shows his team spirit? His nails.

Right now he’s sporting blue polish with the word “ICON” written across his nails. (He tells us he also has an “ICON” tattoo.)

But he said he’s going to get a more patriotic set here in Paris before he races. His nails have become so famous, he tells us Snoop Dog asked him if he could get his nails done by the same manicurist while they’re both in Paris.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Olympic champion Marion Jones reflects on her conviction and looks to the future
Former Olympic champion Marion Jones reflects on her conviction and looks to the future
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Marion Jones is opening up about her new life as she emerged into the spotlight for a career reboot.

She was once considered the fastest woman in the world and a household name during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

However, in 2008, Jones was sentenced to six months in prison, two years of supervised release and 800 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of lying to federal investigators in 2003 over using performance-enhancing drugs. She adamantly denied the allegations for years at first.

Along with the conviction, she was also stripped of the five medals — three gold and two bronze track and field medals — she earned at the Sydney Olympics.

Two decades later, the all-round athlete with a tumultuous journey is now gearing up for her second chance.

During an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, Jones, now a mother of three, reflected on whether she believes she would have been able to achieve the medals without using performance-enhancing drugs.

“The answer’s very easy for me: 1000%,” Jones told Roberts. “And that’s what makes it very hard. I was blessed with just an enormous amount of talent… But knowing that it didn’t need to happen the way that it did always will stick with me as a moment that is hard.”

Jones was released from prison in September 2008 and has since led a quiet life. She told Roberts she needed the time away to reflect on “why certain choices were made.”

“When I was in 49 days of solitary confinement, right, and I was sitting there saying, ‘Okay, Marion,'” Jones said. “Like, again, ‘You could allow all of this to just put you under. Or you can use what your mom has always said about you, that you’re something special, and that you’re unique.’…I was not gonna allow my poor choices to waste her dream.”

Putting those thoughts into fruition, she is now focusing on helping others emerge stronger while overcoming obstacles by embarking on a new coaching initiative.

“Well, I would hope that people would look at my journey, Robin, and ultimately come to the conclusion that failure isn’t forever,” she explained. “That although many people cannot relate to being an Olympic athlete, an Olympic champion, a convicted felon, everybody can relate when it comes to failure in their lives, right?”

“I coach, and teach and mentor entrepreneurs on how to pull themselves up when they’re dealing with stuff,” Jones said, adding, “And I’m loving it. I’m so passionate about it.”

With her renewed spirit, Jones, who is also a mother of three, shared that she has been proudly following and watching the 2024 Paris Olympics with her kids.

“I love sitting with my daughter and watching Simone Biles, and all the rock star female athletes that are there right now,” she said. “I think a lot of people are surprised when I say that when I watch the games — it’s happy moments that I relive.”

Jones added that she is no longer looking back at her past, saying she hopes her journey will serve as lessons to others, moving forward.

“And I would hope that when people see my story ultimately they say, ‘You know what? Yeah, she went through some stuff,'” Jones said. “Lot of it [is] because of her own choices. But she didn’t stay there, and she didn’t allow it all to ultimately consume her.”

“There were poor choices, Robin, that were made along the way,” she continued. “But I put in work and I sacrificed. And the moment for me can never be taken away.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of all time: A look ahead at the Paris Olympics
Why Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of all time: A look ahead at the Paris Olympics
Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Women’s Day Four of 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials at the Target Center, June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — American gymnast Simone Biles is considered by many to be the G.O.A.T — the Greatest Of All Time — and for good reason.

“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles,” she told reporters at the 2016 Olympics.

Here’s a look at Biles’ historic gymnastics career thus far as she heads to her third Olympic Games, this year in Paris, France:

Most decorated gymnast of all time

Her rise to fame began in the wake of the 2012 Olympics, which Biles was too young to qualify for.

In 2013, at the age of 16, she secured four medals — two golds — in her first appearance at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

In 2014, she won four golds and a silver at the competition. In 2015, she scored another four gold medals and a bronze. In 2018, she won four golds, one silver, and one bronze. In 2019, she won five gold medals. In 2023, she won four golds and one silver.

Overall, she’s scored 30 world titles, 23 as a gold medal winner, according to the official Olympics website.

In her first Olympic Games in 2016, Biles won four gold medals and one bronze. In Tokyo, she won one silver and one bronze before sitting out for the rest of the competition to focus on her mental and physical health.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history — male or female — according to the Olympics. In all, she has 37 world and Olympic medals combined.

She has five moves named after her

Biles now has five signature moves named after her in three different events: on the floor, on vault, and on the balance beam.

“Many people aren’t even attempting to do them because there’s such high difficulty high risk maneuvers, and she does them with complete ease and effort,” Dominique Dawes, a three-time Olympian and 18-year gymnastics veteran. “It’s amazing to watch what she’s doing. And she does it with a smile on her face.”

For a move to be named after an athlete in gymnastics, the gymnast has to submit a video of them performing the move to the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique Women’s Technical Committee.

The committee determines the difficulty of the skill, and if it receives a high enough difficulty score, it is then eligible to be named.

Then, a gymnast must perform the move without “a major fault” at an international competition.

The “Biles on the floor” — first successfully completed by Biles on the world stage in 2013 at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships — is a double layout with a half-twist, which means that her body remains straight and elongated as she flips twice.

Her second signature move on the floor, “Biles II,” was first successfully completed on the world stage in 2019. For this move, Biles performs a triple-double, meaning she Biles flips twice while twisting three times before hitting the ground.

The Biles on the vault is a round-off, into a back hand-spring with a half turn, completing the move by twisting twice in a somersault. It one of the most difficult vaults in women’s artistic gymnastics, with a difficulty score of 6.4.

Biles II on the vault is the most recent move to be named after the athlete. In 2023, she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike, a move that consists of a backflip off the vault and two full rotations in a pike position before landing.

The Biles on the balance beam, completed in 2019, features a double-double dismount from the beam — two flips and two twists.

Dawes was a gymnast during the old ways of scoring — which is when gymnasts aimed simply for a “perfect 10.” Now, gymnasts are scored on two metrics — the perfect 10 of execution and the open-ended scoring of difficulty that gymnasts have free reign of collecting points on.

Dawes said that with the old way of scoring, there was “no need to push yourself beyond that value.” Now, “sky is the limit” for athletes like Biles.

“It really is Simone versus herself.” Dawes said. “That’s really what makes her one of the greatest of all time … Back then they used to cap our scores. And so now with this new scoring system, the sky is the limit for athletes like Simone, who’s very talented. And so if she does a higher, difficult maneuver on any of the different pieces of apparatus, she’ll actually get credit for it.”

Prioritizing her mental and physical health

Simone Biles pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics before finishing the individual all-around competition and the team final following a shocking stumble on vault.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Her exit shined a light on mental health among elite athletes who face intense pressures as the world watches. She later also discussed how her exit was tied to her struggle to recover mentally after being sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles has also been outspoken about experiencing depression and having to take anxiety medication in the fallout of the Nassar abuse.

“As a recent competitor in the Tokyo Games who was a survivor of this horror, I can assure you the impacts of this man’s abuse are not over or ever forgotten,” Biles said at a 2021 Congressional hearing. “The announcement in the spring of 2020 that the Tokyo Games were to be postponed for a year meant that I would be going to the gym, to training, to therapy, living daily among the reminders of this story for another 365 days.”

Biles qualified in all six of the women’s gymnastics finals at the Tokyo Olympics and was expected to win an unprecedented six gold medals. The goal was to become the first woman since 1968 to win back-to-back titles in the all-around.

“I just never felt like this going into a competition before,” Biles said at a press conference Tuesday following the team final. “I tried to go out here and have fun, and warm up in the back went a little bit better, but once I came out here I was like, ‘No, mental is not there.’”

“It’s been really stressful this Olympic Games, just as a whole,” said Biles to reporters at the time. “It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.