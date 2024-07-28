Wildfires break out across California: Latest fire and smoke maps

Wildfires break out across California: Latest fire and smoke maps
(CHICO, Calif.) — Wildfires are exploding across the West, especially in California, where the Park Fire has now grown to be the biggest in the state this year.

The largest of several wildfires in the state is the Park Fire, burning in Butte and Tehama counties, just north of Chico, which grew to over 348,370 acres on Saturday with 0% containment. At least 134 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, which has grown to the 7th largest fire recorded in California history in only two days.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for Butte and Tehama counties due to the Park Fire, as well as Plumas County, due to the Gold Complex Fire, which combined have burned more than 424,000 acres.

“We are using every available tool to protect lives and property as our fire and emergency response teams work around the clock to combat these challenging fires. Stay safe and remain alert for instructions from local authorities as dangerous fire weather conditions continue,” Newsom said in his statement.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, has been arrested on suspicion of arson for starting the Park Fire after he allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully in Bidwell Park, near Chico, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

There are more than over 2,400 personnel, six helicopters and 153 fire engines assigned just to the Park Fire.

The Lake Fire, in Santa Barbara County, is the second-largest burning in the state at the moment at over 38,000 acres, though it is 90% contained after sparking July 5.

Meanwhile, farther north, the Durkee Fire in Oregon had grown to over 288,000 acres on Friday morning with 20% containment, according to the Oregon/Washington Bureau of Land Management. It was sparked on July 17 by a lightning strike and has grown to the largest fire in the country this year.

More than 500 people fighting the fire, as rain fell overnight in the area, providing some relief for firefighters.

The pilot of a single-engine fire tanker carrying retardant was found dead on Friday in Grant County in eastern Oregon after the aircraft was reported missing, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Smoke spreads across several western states

The smoke from fires in Northern California and Oregon is spreading across several states, including Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, which will all see regions under “very heavy” smoke conditions — the second-worst level.

The Air Quality Index is expected to rise above 150 in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, which would put it in the “unhealthy” category, the fourth of six levels. In Butte, Montana, the Air Quality Index was forecast to be in the 100 to 150 range and “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Former classmate found guilty in murder of gay teen Blaze Bernstein
Samuel Woodward testifies in Orange County Superior Court, on June 13, 2024, in Santa Ana, Calif. (Orange County Register via MediaNews Group via Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) – -Samuel Woodward, a California man accused of murdering his former classmate in 2018, has been found guilty in the hate crime case.

Blaze Bernstein — a 19-year-old gay, Jewish student at the University of Pennsylvania — went missing while visiting his family in Newport Beach during winter break in January 2018. His body was found following a dayslong search buried in a park in Lake Forest he went to with Woodward the night he went missing, authorities said. He had been stabbed 28 times, prosecutors said.

Woodward, now 26, was charged with first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancement. Prosecutors had alleged that Woodward murdered his high school classmate because Bernstein was gay.

Woodward had pleaded not guilty.

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon following a nearly three-month-long trial in Orange County.

Some applause broke out from the gallery upon hearing that Woodward was convicted on the hate crime enhancement, prompting Judge Kimberly Menninger to ask people to “settle down.”

“I understand that it’s emotional, but I just can’t have that,” she said.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 25. He faces life without the possibility of parole.

Bernstein’s family said in a statement that the verdict “brings a measure of closure” six-and-a-half years after the teen’s murder, but that it “cannot erase the pain of losing our son and the agony of waiting all of these years without resolution.”

“No verdict can bring back Blaze. He was an amazing human and humanitarian and a person we were greatly looking forward to having in our lives, seeing wondrous things from him as his young life unfolded,” the family said in a statement read by a representative at a press briefing following the verdict. “From this funny, articulate, kind, intelligent, caring and brilliant scientist, artist, writer, chef and son, there will never be anyone quite like him. His gifts will never be realized or shared now.”

Orange County Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker, who prosecuted the case, said she was grateful for the verdict.

“I’m just so happy for the Bernsteins because it has been a very painful process,” she said at the press briefing.

Defense attorney Ken Morrison told jurors during closing arguments that Woodward is guilty of homicide, though said the act was not a hate crime but a spontaneous, irrational one.

“You heard me right out of the gate tell you that my client was guilty,” Morrison said. “Guilty of a serious, violent homicide. But as you also know, there are many different kinds of homicide.”

Woodward testified during the trial that on the night of the murder, he went into a state of terror after thinking Bernstein may have been recording him while touching him sexually at the park, then pulled out a knife, ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV reported.

Walker told jurors during closing arguments that Woodward’s hatred of gay people and his affiliation with Atomwaffen Division — a far-right, neo-Nazi group — led him to plan the murder.

“He already had his bags, he was already talking to Atomwaffen people about going somewhere else, and he thought he was going to get away with it,” she said. “It’s only by the grace of God that rain happened, and they found his body.”

Sonya Massey, woman killed in home by police, died by homicide with gunshot to head, autopsy shows
(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — Sonya Massey, the Illinois woman fatally shot by a deputy while responding to her 911 call, died by homicide due to a gunshot wound to her head, according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Sangamon County coroner.

Though the autopsy report did not state the manner of death, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed it was homicide.

“The cause of death; gunshot wound of the head. The manner of death; Homicide,” Allmon told ABC News in a statement.

The bullet that killed Massey, 36, entered at the lower eyelid of her left eye and exited through the posterior left surface of her upper neck, according to the autopsy report.

Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who shot Massey, was fired and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey’s death. He pleaded not guilty.

Massey and a second, unnamed deputy responded to Massey’s 911 call reporting a possible intruder at her Springfield home on July 6.

Body camera footage released Monday shows Grayson, 30, yelling at Massey to put down a pot of boiling water.

The footage, reviewed by ABC News, shows Massey telling the two responding deputies, “Please, don’t hurt me,” once she answered their knocks on her door.

Grayson responded, “I don’t want to hurt you, you called us.”

Later in the video, while inside Massey’s home as she searches for her ID, Grayson points out a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, “We don’t need a fire while we’re in here.”

Massey then pours the water into the sink and tells the deputy, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson threatens to shoot her, according to the video, and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt. She briefly rises, and Grayson shoots her three times in the face, the footage shows.

The footage is from the point of view of Grayson’s partner, because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents.

A review by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force.

Grayson was discharged from the U.S. Army for “misconduct (serious offense),” according to documents obtained by ABC News.

ABC News has also learned that Grayson was charged with two DUI offenses in Macoupin County, Illinois, in August 2015 and July 2016, according to court documents.

Grayson’s attorney, Dan Fultz, declined to comment.

The news of his discharge and DUI offenses come days after it was revealed through Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board records obtained by ABC News that Grayson worked for six law enforcement agencies over the last four years.

House explodes in Wisconsin with one man inside
(LAFAYETTE, Wis.) — A house in Lafayette, Wisconsin exploded Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One man who was in the home at the time was taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to Elkhorn Fire Chief Trent Eichmann.

It took 30 to 40 minutes for firefighters to get to the man, who was rescued from the basement of the house.

His identity and condition are not yet known.

According to the man’s family, he was the only person inside the home when it exploded, Walworth County Sheriff Dave Gerber said.

Emergency responders are continuing to search the area for more victims.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have been a propane gas explosion, Eichmann said. Since the area is rural, it is not serviced by natural gas.

“I’ve talked to a couple other fire departments locally, and they heard the boom, felt the boom,” Eichmann said.

Officials do not believe there is a continued risk to the area at this time.

