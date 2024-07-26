Wildfires break out across California: Latest fire and smoke maps

Wildfires break out across California: Latest fire and smoke maps
(LOS ANGELES) — Wildfires are exploding across the West, especially in California, where the Park Fire has now grown to be the biggest in the state this year.

There are currently 11 wildfires over 1,000 acres burning in California, according to Cal Fire. The largest of those is the Park Fire, burning in Butte and Tehama counties, just north of Chico, which grew to over 164,000 acres on Friday with just 3% containment.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 48, has been arrested on suspicion of arson for starting the Park Fire after he allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully in Bidwell Park, near Chico, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

There are more than 1,150 personnel, six helicopters and 153 fire engines assigned just to the Park Fire.

The Lake Fire, in Santa Barbara County, is the second-largest burning in the state at the moment at over 38,000 acres, though it is 90% contained after sparking July 5.

Meanwhile, farther north, the Durkee Fire in Oregon had grown to over 288,000 acres on Friday morning with 20% containment, according to the Oregon/Washington Bureau of Land Management. It was sparked on July 17 by a lightning strike and has grown to the largest fire in the country this year.

There are more than 500 people fighting the fire, as rain fell overnight in the area, providing some relief for firefighters.

Smoke spreads across several western states

The smoke from fires in Northern California and Oregon is spreading across several states, including Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, which will all see regions under “very heavy” smoke conditions — the second-worst level.

The Air Quality Index is expected to rise above 150 in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, which would put it in the “unhealthy” category, the fourth of six levels. In Butte, Montana, the Air Quality Index was forecast to be in the 100 to 150 range and “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Arkansas grocery store shooting was ‘completely random,’ police say
(FORDYCE, A.R.) — The shooting at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday was “a completely random, senseless act,” Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said in a press conference Sunday.

Police have not determined a motive for the attack at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce that killed four people and wounded 10 others, Hagar said, noting that they have found no connection between the suspect and any of the victims or the store.

The four people killed were identified as 23-year-old Callie Weems, 50-year-old Roy Sturgis, 62-year-old Shirley Taylor and 81-year-old Ellen Shrum.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, was shot by officers at the scene and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Posey is believed to have opened fire in the parking lot “immediately” upon exiting his vehicle, then entered the store where he continued his rampage.

“He simply started engaging victims indiscriminately, just as targets of opportunity,” Hagar said.

Hagar said the suspect had “very limited” previous criminal history, or possibly none at all.

Posey faces three capital murder charges and is currently being held at Ouachita County Detention Center, according to Hagar.

He could face the death penalty, Hagar said.

One of the victims, Weems, a nurse, died while attempting to treat another victim, Hagar said.

“During the incident, we observed the very best and the very worst of humanity,” he said. “As an example, instead of fleeing from the obvious danger, Callie Weems began using her training as a nurse to render aid to a gunshot victim and, unfortunately, became a victim herself as a result of her selfless actions.”

Hagar thanked the police officers who responded to the incident, who he said neutralized the suspect within five minutes of the shooting beginning.

“These officers literally and intentionally put themselves between the suspect and defenseless citizens,” he said. “Their actions were nothing short of heroic.”

JetBlue passenger alleges severe burns due to ‘scalding hot’ tea served amid turbulence
(NEW YORK) — A passenger is seeking $1.5 million in damages from JetBlue after she allegedly sustained severe burns from “scalding hot” tea served during a period of turbulence, according to a complaint.

According to the complaint, filed on June 24, the “dangerously hot cup of tea” was allegedly served to Tahjana Lewis while there was “ongoing turbulence” with the “fasten seat belt” sign turned on. The complaint claims this decision was “dangerous and hazardous” given the conditions at the time.

The alleged incident occurred on May 15 aboard Flight 2237 traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Hartford, Connecticut, according to the complaint. Lewis, the plaintiff, claimed she was seated in the row directly behind the passenger who ordered the drink on this flight, the complaint states.

Lewis reportedly suffered from “severe” and “disfiguring” burns on her upper chest, breasts, legs, left buttocks and right arm, with “disfigurement and scarring on all five burn-affected regions,” according to the complaint.

“That’s gross negligence,” Lewis’ attorney, Edward Jazlowiecki, told ABC News regarding JetBlue’s purported decision to serve drinks during what he called “serious” turbulence. “Absolutely gross negligence.”

JetBlue did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

The complaint claims that JetBlue served this beverage “at a temperature that was unreasonably and dangerously hot beyond what is accepted in the food service industry or airline industry.”

Jazlowiecki also said JetBlue “should have done something to assuage [Lewis’] pain.” He claimed the crew did not ask if there were doctors on board, didn’t divert or make an emergency landing, and that they “didn’t offer her much help until she got off the plane.”

According to Jazlowiecki, Lewis experienced second-degree and possibly third-degree burns, and she will likely have to get skin grafting. He said she went to the emergency room immediately after the flight and consulted a skin specialist.

In addition to becoming “sore and partially disabled,” the complaint claims that Lewis became limited in her ability to work and suffered from emotional damages.

Jazlowiecki also said Lewis was traveling alone with her 5-year-old daughter and that this incident was “extremely traumatic” for the child to witness.

Two fugitive murder suspects who escaped Mississippi jail caught following manhunt
(HAZLEHURST, Miss.) — Police in Mississippi said Saturday they caught two murder suspects who escaped from a jail early Friday morning.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, were found in an abandoned home Saturday around noon by officers, following a 33-hour manhunt, according to police.

The suspects, who escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center around 2:20 a.m. Friday, were considered armed and dangerous according to the authorities.

“When you have someone in jail and they are charged with murder, you get them apprehended as quick as possible because we don’t want them to go out and hurt any more individuals,” Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said, according to WAPT.

The sheriff’s office live streamed officers putting the suspects away in a police SUV on its Facebook page.

“Early this morning, two inmates escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center,” said the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department in a statement on social media on Friday. “The escape occurred at approximately 2:20 AM.”

Sheriff Edward Goods said both suspects were caught on camera escaping through the ceiling and leaving behind the outside wall, according to ABC News’ Jackson, Mississippi, affiliate station, WAPT.

Both suspects are charged with murder. Collins was being held for a crime in Copiah County while Johnson, who is from the Natchez area, was being held for Jefferson County, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff Department.

