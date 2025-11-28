Will AI ever make big profits? Experts weigh in as bubble fears loom

Will AI ever make big profits? Experts weigh in as bubble fears loom

Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Image

(NEW YORK) — Fears of an artificial intelligence bubble have rattled the stock market in recent weeks and set off concern among critics about a wider risk to the U.S. economy.

A surge of AI spending accounted for roughly two-thirds of gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, JPMorgan Asset Management found, outpacing the contribution made by hundreds of millions of U.S. consumers. Many of the nation’s largest companies have poured funds into the chips and data centers necessary to operate AI.

A central question looms over the fate of the technology and the trillions of dollars being spent to develop it: Will AI deliver the type of profits that could turn the product into a moneymaker?

Proponents say a lag between the buildout of AI infrastructure and an onrush of gains is to be expected, pointing to a similar lull after the introduction of other watershed technologies, such as the internet. The widespread adoption of products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT has revealed a massive potential customer base, they add, noting AI firms have prioritized product development over profits.

Critics, however, say the considerable costs have put pressure on AI to deliver stratospheric profits, but little evidence suggests businesses or everyday users will get enough value to warrant forking over a mountain of cash. The technology must deliver within years rather than decades, they add, since the current level of spending cannot be sustained.

“It’s not particularly unusual for a market at this early stage to not be making much profit,” Paul Kedrosky, a venture capitalist and research fellow at MIT’s Institute for the Digital Economy, told ABC News. “Of course, the difference is most markets at this stage aren’t also spending a trillion dollars.”

AI boosters and skeptics alike have raised alarm about the economic stakes. “A reversal would risk recession. We can’t afford to go backwards,” David Sacks, a venture capitalist and White House czar for crypto and AI, said in a post on X on Monday.

Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus at New York University and author, who often criticizes hype surrounding AI, said in a Substack post in September: “It’s not going to be pretty when the music stops.”

A “bubble” is a term used to describe a market in which an asset’s price far outpaces its value on the market. Questions centering on the productivity gains and profitability of AI take up the task of assessing the economic value of the new technology.

Chip giant Nvidia has delivered major profits selling the semiconductors behind AI, becoming the most valuable company in the world by market capitalization. Such success indicates appetite for the building blocks of AI rather than its end uses, however.

For now, AI has failed to achieve gains on a scale near its immense costs, some analysts said. A product like AI would typically generate revenue in the form of sales either direct to consumers or to third-party businesses using the technology to enhance their offerings. AI has faced challenges on both fronts, some analysts said.

Roughly 95% of businesses invested in AI have failed to make money off of the technology, an MIT study in July found, estimating the combined amount spent by the firms is around $40 billion.

“Despite high-profile investment, industry-level transformation remains limited,” the study said.

Consumer-driven profits have also proven elusive. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for example, boasts about 800 million weekly active users, making it one of the fastest-growing apps ever. That user base makes up about a quarter of the 3 billion monthly active users combined on the array of apps offered by Meta, a company that generated more than $50 billion over a recent three-month period. But OpenAI’s sales do not come close.

OpenAI CFO Sarah Prior told CNBC in September the company is on pace to earn about $13 billion in revenue over the course of 2025, which amounts to $3.25 billion per quarter. On the BG² podcast earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company is generating “well more revenue than that.”

Revenue is “growing steeply,” Altman added. “We are taking a forward bet that it will continue to grow, and that not only will ChatGPT keep growing, but we will be able to become one of the important AI clouds, that our consumer device business will be a significant and important thing, that AI that can automate science will create huge value.”

Some analysts said the rapid adoption of chatbots underscores the usefulness of the technology, noting that it paves the way for a potentially significant revenue stream if firms were to populate the AI assistants with advertisements or charge for access.

“It’s the fastest adoption of basically any consumer technology that we know about,” Ethan Mollick, a professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania who studies AI, told ABC News. “There is a path to making money.”

Arun Sundararajan, a professor of entrepreneurship at New York University, said a delay in uptake from businesses is to be expected for a potentially paradigm-shifting technology like AI.

“It’s true that we haven’t yet seen evidence of significant productivity gains from AI investments, but I’m not surprised,” Sundararajan said. “At the early stages of the rollout of a technology like this, there’s a lot of experimentation and learning.”

“As businesses start to understand how to fundamentally change the way that they work using this technology, that’s when you start to see the big productivity gains,” Sundararajan added.

Other analysts disagreed about the likelihood of profits, pointing in part to the challenge posed by infrastructure costs associated with AI.

For many digital products such as software or smartphone apps, the profitability owes to the relatively low cost of providing the service on a massive scale, Kedrosky said. For instance, the initial cost burden of developing a website is significant, but once completed, a website can reach millions of users with little extra cost.

For AI, however, the energy and computational costs increase in proportion to a given number of chat prompts or users, meaning the technology lacks such low-cost scalability.

“Every time you prompt an AI model, it eats up costs to maintain and cool servers. Those costs rise with the number of users. That’s a problem,” Kedrosky said.

The scale of investment also places pressure on AI companies to deliver major profits within a limited timeframe, since the current level of financing cannot continue into perpetuity, Andrew Odlyzko, an emeritus University of Minnesota mathematics professor who focuses on financial bubbles, told ABC News.

“The problem is when you talk about investments in data centers in the trillions of dollars and do the basic financial arithmetic of how much revenue you have to bring in to justify that, it gets into figures larger than total revenues of Google,” Odlyzuko said.

To be sure, some analysts said the technology remains in an early stage of its development, making the outcome uncertain.

“We’re in the early innings,” Vasant Dhar, a professor of data science at New York University who believes AI will ultimately deliver significant profit, told ABC News. “It remains to be seen what form it will take.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Gold prices hit a record high as economic uncertainty looms
Gold prices hit a record high as economic uncertainty looms
A 500 gram gold bar is seen in a gold shop window on April 17, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The price of gold topped $3,500 per ounce for the first time ever on Tuesday, reaching toward new record highs as trading stretched into midday.

Gold prices have soared 35% so far this year, far outpacing a 9% gain in the S&P 500. Over that period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has jumped 6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 10%.

The rush toward gold reflects heightened economic uncertainty, experts said. The safe-haven asset offers investors a hedge against an uneasy financial environment as a sharp hiring slowdown coincides with a steady uptick of inflation, according to analysts. Stress in long-term bond markets and a devaluation of the U.S. dollar have unsettled alternative assets typically viewed as low-risk investments, they added.

“The probability of an economic slowdown has greatly increased and people naturally look for a safe haven asset,” Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business who studies gold prices, told ABC News.

However, gold prices carry volatility of their own, especially when buyers enter the market at a high point, risking losses instead of a security blanket.

The run-up in gold prices comes after a steep drop-off in monthly hiring and a gradual rise in inflation.

The U.S. added an average of about 35,000 jobs over three months ending in July, which marked a major cooldown from roughly 196,000 jobs added on average over the previous three-month period, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

Meanwhile, a measure of underlying inflation stands at its highest level since February, in part due to tariff-induced price increases.

Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month in an effort to counteract the labor market slowdown. Markets peg the chances of a quarter-point interest rate cut at 91%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of investor sentiment.

The expectation of an interest rate cut establishes financial conditions marked by low interest rates for short-term U.S. bonds alongside persistently elevated interest rates for long-term bonds, since many investors fear a return of inflation amid ongoing tariffs, Aakash Doshi, head of gold strategy at State Street Investment Management, told ABC News.

Those dynamics reflect a favorable environment for gold, Doshi added. On the one hand, a near-term interest rate cut would reduce competition from short-term U.S. bonds, since the interest payments on such products will fall.

Meanwhile, elevated interest rates for long-term bonds reflect flagging demand for such investments as inflation fears mount and President Donald Trump pressures the Fed to dramatically lower interest rates. By comparison, gold appears a relatively safe long-term investment.

“The Fed is cutting because of a weak labor market but inflation is still elevated. That supports alternative fiat assets like gold,” Doshi told ABC News.

The flight away from some long-term bonds has coincided with a depreciation in the value of the U.S. dollar. Its value against other currencies plunged about 11% over the first half of 2025, the biggest decline in more than 50 years, a Morgan Stanley report last month found.

The decline in the U.S. dollar’s value reflects a shift away from global dependence on the dollar as a global reserve currency, Harvey said. As a replacement for the dollar, some investors have sought out gold, boosting the asset’s price, he added.

“Countries and institutions are diversifying their portfolios, which are heavily weighted to U.S. dollar assets. They’re adding something else – and that something else is in part gold,” Harvey said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump announces deal to put TikTok under control of US investors
Trump announces deal to put TikTok under control of US investors
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced an agreement that will pave the way for social media giant TikTok to come under the control of a group of U.S. investors.

The move comes months after a ban on the China-based app was set to take effect at the outset of this year. Instead, Trump delayed the ban multiple times and appears poised to secure the popular platform for domestic ownership.

Scrutiny has centered on the fate of TikTok’s algorithm, a proprietary formula that fuels the attention-grabbing social media platform. Vice President J.D. Vance, who stood alongside Trump during the Oval Office announcement, said the agreement would bring the algorithm “under the control of American investors,” adding that further details would be unveiled over the coming days.

“This deal really does mean Americans can use TikTok but actually use it with more confidence than they had in the past because their data is secure and it won’t be used as a propaganda weapon like it has in the past,” Vance said.

The U.S.-based version of TikTok will be valued at $14 billion, Vance said.

The agreement received approval from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said. As of Thursday afternoon, China had not publicly confirmed the terms issued by the Trump administration.

Trump said tech giant Oracle would be among the U.S. investors in TikTok, but he did not disclose the full roster of new owners.

Congress passed the ban last spring with overwhelming bipartisan support, granting TikTok a 270-day window to cut its ties with China-based parent company ByteDance or face a ban.

Instead of initiating a sale, TikTok pursued a legal challenge on First Amendment grounds that failed in the Supreme Court.

The unanimous ruling from the nation’s highest court found merit in national security concerns regarding potential user data collection or content manipulation that the Chinese government might undertake.

The app became temporarily unavailable in January, before the Trump administration assured app store owners Google and Apple that law enforcement would not pursue potential violations of the law.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Long-delayed jobs report to show hiring amid wobbly economy
Long-delayed jobs report to show hiring amid wobbly economy
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A long-awaited jobs report to be released on Thursday will offer the latest look at the health of the labor market at a fraught moment for the U.S. economy.

Hiring slowed sharply over the summer, before a government shutdown paused the release of gold-standard federal data for weeks on end. A stock market selloff over recent days underscored the uncertainty looming over the economy as some investors warn of an AI bubble.

Economists expect the U.S. to have added 50,000 jobs in September, which would mark an acceleration from 22,000 jobs added in August, according to a Morningstar analysis of FactSet data.

Still, the anticipated figure would come in well below an average of 97,000 jobs added over the first six months of this year.

Mass layoffs at corporate giants like Amazon, UPS and Verizon in recent weeks have drawn attention to a sluggish labor market — and stoked fears that job losses may spread.

It is likely too early to panic, however, some economists previously told ABC News. While the layoffs reflect a weakened labor market and AI adoption in some corners of the tech industry, they added, the prospect of wider job losses remains highly uncertain.

Inflation has picked up in recent months while hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

Those economic conditions have put the Federal Reserve in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment.

“We have the situation where the risks are to the upside for inflation and to the downside for employment. We have one tool,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month. “You can’t address both of those at once.”

Still, Powell said, concern has tilted toward strain in the labor market, prompting the central bank to reduce interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.

“A further reduction of the policy rate in December is not a foregone conclusion — in fact, far from it,” Powell told reporters.

Traders peg the chances interest rates will be left unchanged next month at about 66%, while the odds of a quarter-point rate cut stand at 33%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said it would not release a full jobs report for the month of October due to lost capacity during the shutdown. Rather, partial jobs data for October will be released as part of the November report, the BLS said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.