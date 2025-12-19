Will Arnett, Laura Dern on bringing truth to comedy in ‘Is This Thing On?’

Will Arnett and Laura Dern star in Bradley Cooper’s film, ‘Is This Thing On?’ (Jason McDonald/Searchlight Pictures)

Bradley Cooper directs Will Arnett in his third film, Is This Thing On?

The new movie, which arrives in theaters on Friday, tells the story of a marriage falling apart. It follows Arnett’s Alex, who copes with the grief of separating from his wife Tess, played by Laura Dern, by becoming a stand-up comedian.

Arnett and Dern participated in a press conference after a screening of Is This Thing On? at the 2025 New York Film Festival, where they spoke about the process of creating this new film.

Arnett, who is a comedian himself, said he purposefully played Alex to be less funny than he is in real life.

“That progression of Alex as a stand-up was really important to us,” Arnett said. “He’s not the Michael Jordan of comedy. So, the first time he goes onstage, he’s never been in front of a mic in front of people before. And then you see him progressively get comfortable.”

The actor said there were even times on set where he’d deliver a joke as Alex and it “was too good.”

“It was too clean,” Arnett said. “[It] actually made people who were there actually watching laugh.”

Dern said that Arnett was “the greatest dance partner any girl could ever ask for as an actor.”

“That was a very beautiful, incredible acting opportunity for me and really beautiful to have Bradley hold us in it. It was really incredible through rehearsal, all the way through every day of work together,” Dern said. “It takes a lot of bravery to be willing to be pure and simple in truth, and so I really revere that in the experience we had.” 

Tim Allen teases the cars, romance coming in ‘Shifting Gears’ season 2
Tim Allen in ‘Shifting Gears.’ (Disney/Raymond Liu)

Tim Allen is back in season 2 of his sitcom Shifting Gears.

The actor is no stranger to working on an ABC sitcom, known for his previous roles on Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. He joked to ABC Audio back in May that his passion used to be tools, and then it was outdoor equipment, and now it’s landed on cars with this new series.

He also teased some of what car fans can expect in season 2.

“I’ve got a bunch of project cars that we’re actually doing on Shifting Gears,” Allen said, noting that he’s building “an electric hot rod, and I’ve got another big-block Chevy I’m working on.”

As for what his character Matt Parker, a widower who runs an auto restoration shop, can expect in season 2, Allen says, “They want me in a romance.”

“The story’s about mourning the loss of my wife. That was the first [season], so it’s been a year or so. Is it time for the guy to readjust his life, get past grief? I don’t know,” Allen said.

The actor also shared a tease for what may be coming his way in terms of romance.

“The writers are pushing me to get involved. And maybe Jenna Elfman‘s involved. I don’t know, maybe,” he said with a smile. 

Elfman portrays Eve Drake on the series, the boss to Allen’s on-screen daughter, Riley Parker, played by Kat Dennings. The duo shared a kiss at the end of season 1.

Find out if things go full throttle with the pair in season 2 of Shifting Gears, which premieres Wednesday on ABC.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history as biggest winner in show’s history
‘Wheel of Fortune’ crowns biggest winner in show’s history. (ABC)

A Connecticut woman became the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history Tuesday night after taking home more than $1 million in prizes.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show’s $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release.

Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category “Living Things” and correctly solved the puzzle, “PACK OF COYOTES.”

Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win.

Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, “I’m so happy for you!” Seacrest added, “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”

Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show’s history, to which Derevjanik responded, “I have no words!”

Derevjanik later admitted, “I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.”

Outside the game show spotlight, Derevjanik works in marketing for a utilities company. In her free time, she enjoys solving puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and hiking with her dog, Hazel. An avid runner, she has completed 11 half marathons and one full marathon.

The $1 million grand prize wedge was first introduced in 2008 during the show’s 26th season.

To claim it, contestants must land on the wedge, solve the puzzle and make it to the bonus round without hitting bankruptcy.

The prize has only been awarded three times before, including to Michelle Lowenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013 and Sarah Manchester in 2014.

Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris, ‘Sinners’ creative team to be celebrated at ABFF Honors 2026
‘Sinners’ poster (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The American Black Film Festival has announced its 2026 honorees, selecting Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris and the creative team behind the movie Sinners.

Hudson will receive the Renaissance Award for “changing perceptions of people of color in the entertainment industry,” while Damson will be honored with the Horizon Award for being a “formidable force in film and television.” Salli Richardson-Whitfield will be presented with the Evolution Award for reflecting growth while creating opportunities for others. And the creative team behind the movie Sinners, which includes director Ryan Coogler, producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and star Michael B. Jordan, will be recognized for putting together a movie that “captures both the power and poetry of the Black experience.”

“This year’s honorees each represent the spirit of what ABFF stands for — creativity, excellence, and purpose,” said NICE CROWD CEO and President Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday in a press release. “We’re honored to celebrate each of them — artists who remind us why we tell stories: to inspire, to uplift, and to move the culture forward.”

The ABFF Honors 2026 will take place Feb. 16, 2026, in Beverly Hills; KevOnStage will serve as host.

 

