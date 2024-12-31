Will Ferrell dresses in full ‘Elf’ gear for NHL hockey game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Will Ferrell is closing out the holiday season in iconic form.

The actor and comedian was spotted at the Los Angeles Kings game Sunday night, sitting rinkside decked head to toe in full Elf gear, a callback to his wildly popular role as Buddy the elf — aka Buddy Hobbs, the goofy human who grew up as one of Santa’s elves — from the 2003 hit comedy movie.

Ferrell wore Buddy’s iconic green and yellow cap and green fur-trimmed coat to watch the NHL game with his wife and son at Crypto.com Arena.

He sported an uncharacteristic scowl, switching between a beverage and what appeared to be an un-lit prop cigarette throughout the game.

The LA Kings got in on the fun as well, celebrating the appearance of the legendary Christmas character by posting on social platform X, “BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD.”

The Kings went on to win the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4.

Elf premiered in November 2003. It tells the story of Buddy the elf’s adventures around New York City as he tries to reconnect with his birth father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), after being raised at the North Pole by his adoptive father, Papa Elf (Bob Newhart), and working in Santa Claus’ (Ed Asner) workshop.

According to The Numbers, a film industry data website, Elf raked in $227,909,435 at the worldwide box office.

Saoirse Ronan says ‘The Outrun’ turns the usual addiction story on its head
Yunus Roy Imer/Sony Pictures Classics

Saoirse Ronan is a woman right out of rehab healing in her hometown of Scotland’s Orkney Islands in the new film The Outrun, in theaters now.

Ronan told ABC Audio that her character, Rona, stayed with her long after she shot the movie.

“I think just the experience of making the film is one that I’ll never forget. It’s given me so much life experience,” Ronan said. “It’s been a real gift of a project.”

She expressed that The Outrun has turned the usual addiction story on its head.

“This is based on someone’s real life and there are so many young women who are affected by addiction. But I think unfortunately, sort of tragically, we’ve become a little bit desensitized to seeing male addicts and in particular male alcoholics on screen and in the media,” Ronan said.

“It’s sort of become a norm in a really sad way,” she continued. “To take that addiction, that mental illness, and sort of give it a form that we don’t see as much, and sort of wake us up a little bit as a viewer, I think that’s what’s made the effect of the movie even more powerful.”

Ronan noted that addiction does not discriminate between young people, older people, people of any gender, socioeconomic background or race.

“We wanted to open this story up to everyone to reflect the reality of this particular issue, which just affects so many different types of people,” Ronan said. 

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos claps back after Martha Stewart says the TV suitors ‘aren’t hot enough’ for her
Gilles Mingasson/Disney

While The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette spin-offs have been hits, don’t expect to see Martha Stewart as a future contestant for the latter. 

In a recent segment of Watch What Happens Live opposite her bestie Snoop Dogg, Steward said plainly she would never appear on the show.

In fact, she said, “Absolutely not,” adding, “the guys aren’t hot enough.”

This apparently earned the icon a miffed DM from the Golden Bachelorette herself, Joan Vassos, she told Access Hollywood.

Vassos told the outlet, “I said, ‘OK, dating is hard out there and I had a great group of guys. She doesn’t know them like I know [them]. I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside. And, both are wonderful.”

Vassos added, “When they got out of the limos that first night and they started walking toward me, every single one of them did something memorable and made me want to get to know them more. I guess Martha didn’t watch or didn’t see what I saw in them, and maybe you have to be in person, I don’t know, but they were special guys.”

Her warm comments about her suitors aside, she also called them “awesome” — but didn’t call them “hot.” 

New ‘Moana 2’ special look features Moana sailing the seas in new adventure
Disney

A new special look at Moana 2 is here.

Walt Disney Animation Studios teased more of the highly anticipated sequel in a special look video on Tuesday, which features Moana sailing the seas of Oceania, battling monsters and more with her pal Maui by her side.

The special look also features Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana, singing a new song in the film called “We’re Back.”

News of the Moana sequel was first announced in February by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and a trailer for the film debuted at D23 in Anaheim, California, in August.

Fans of the film were first introduced to Moana in 2016. The first film follows the adventurous teenager as she embarks on a quest to save her people on the Polynesian island of Motunui.

A press release for the sequel describes the film as following Moana “on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.”

During an interview with Good Morning America at D23, Dwayne Johnson, who voices Maui in the film, shared what fans can expect from Moana in the sequel.

“There’s something in her instinct and in her gut,” he said at the time. “There’s an inner voice that keeps telling her that there’s more out there. And it’s beyond the reef as she thought before but also, there’s more — especially when it comes to the culture and the islands — and you have a young lady who’s just not satisfied with what is currently happening and she does believe there’s more and she needs a little help from her demigod friend, Maui, and we go on a crazy, unbelievable adventure.”

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

