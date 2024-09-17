Will Reeve describes moment he felt “alone” after deaths of Christopher and Dana Reeve

While most of the world knew Christopher Reeve as Superman, to his three children — Matthew, Alexandra and Will Reeve — he was simply their beloved dad.

The three siblings watched firsthand as their father went from movie star to pioneering activist for spinal cord injury research after a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down at the age of 42.

Then, in 2004, Christopher Reeve died unexpectedly due to heart failure.

In addition to his children, by the actor’s side from his accident to his death was his beloved wife Dana Reeve, mom to Will Reeve and stepmom to Matthew Reeve and Alexandra Reeve.

Less than one year after delivering a eulogy at her husband’s funeral, Dana Reeve, a non-smoker her entire life, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

She died seven months later on March 6, 2006, at the age of 44.

“Despite the love and security that my siblings provided me, and my family provided me, and my adoptive family provides me, that was the moment, March 6, 2006 … I’ve been alone since then,” Will Reeve, who was 13 when he lost his mother, said in a new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, that explores the actor’s life.

Prior to her death, Dana Reeve made sure Will was taken care of, arranging for him to live with the family of his best friend.

His older siblings also dropped everything to help him. Alexandra was a law student at the time and Matthew a producer.

In their conversation with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, Will Reeve, now an ABC News correspondent, posed a question to his siblings that he had never before asked them — did people worry enough about them after their father and Dana Reeve died.

“I don’t think I’ve ever thought about that,” Alexandra replied. “The job at hand was keeping things going, keeping us OK, keeping everyone OK, honoring them in the right way, setting you up for success.”

‘Penguin’ is taking over the “real” Gotham City
Following the upcoming Max show’s takeover of San Diego during July’s annual Comic-Con, Penguin is headed to the real-life inspiration for Gotham City: NYC.

On Monday and Tuesday, “The Penguin and his crew will station their ‘Gotham Goods’ merchandise trucks in six locations across Manhattan,” the network teases, adding fans can follow @TheBatman on social media for information on how to collect their goods — and about the other stops in his takeover.

The trucks will be stashed and stocked with goods, while supplies last, in three different locations throughout Manhattan on both days.

Following that, there will be a Penguin booth at the city’s famous Feast of San Gennaro Sept. 12 through Sept. 22. The spot will be “offering exclusive ‘Penguin-themed’ merchandise and Gotham-inspired street food.” Colin Farrell‘s alter ego will also be parking his purple Maserati, as seen in The Batman and the spin-off show, near the booth.

Further, the network says, Penguin will also take over the San Gennaro Ferris wheel during the festival.

On Sept. 18, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan will host a special screening of the episode along with a Q&A with the filmmakers who brought the show to life. 

From Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, Max is partnering with select local establishments “to offer secret menu items, signature swag, and late-night special items available for purchase.”

Finally, on Sept. 17 Max “will light up several prominent New York City landmark buildings, including the Empire State Building, Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17 in The Penguin’s signature plum purple hue to mark the beginning of his reign.”

The Penguin debuts Sept. 19 on HBO, and the eight-episode series will stream on Max.

In brief: James Cameron reveals next non-‘Avatar’ project and more
James Cameron is planning to adapt Charles Pellegrino‘s novel Last Train From Hiroshima and the author’s forthcoming book, Ghosts of Hiroshima, into one “uncompromising theatrical film,” he tells Deadline. The film, to be titled Last Train From Hiroshima, will focus partly on the true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima, got on a train to Nagasaki, then survived the nuclear explosion in that city, per the outlet. The project will be his first non-Avatar movie since 1997’s Titanic

Summer isn’t quite over, but Great American Family has already revealed its 2024 holiday lineup, featuring 18 new films beginning Oct. 19. That includes the Candace Cameron Bure-led films A Christmas Less Traveled, Home Sweet Christmas and Let It Snow. Mario Lopez and his wife star in Once Upon a Christmas Wish, and R&B legend Gladys Knight leads the cast of a holiday adaptation of Louisa May Alcott‘s classic novel Little Women, titled Little Women Christmas. The entire list can be found at GreatAmericanFamily.com

There’s no need to fear, a new CGI-animated version of the classic 1959 cartoon Underdog is here! Variety reports that, similar to its predecessor, the new Underdog series will mix humor with lessons about teamwork, courage and perseverance, among others. The reboot, being produced by Italy’s Red Monk Studios, will debut in Italy and France in 2025, followed by a global rollout shortly thereafter …

Patricia Arquette to star in Hulu series about the Murdaugh murders
ABC Audio has confirmed that Patricia Arquette will star in a Hulu series based on the headline-grabbing Alex Murdaugh murders. 

The disgraced South Carolina attorney was found guilty in 2023 of brutally murdering his wife, Maggie, and younger son Paul on the Murdaugh family’s property in 2021.

The as-yet-untitled project will have Arquette playing Maggie Murdaugh, and it reunites the actress with Nick Antosca, the producer behind the Hulu limited series The Act, for which Arquette won an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy.

The series is based on Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s “stranger-than-fiction family drama,” according to the streamer, which says it will be “a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney – journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast – as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”

Locke & Key veteran Michael D. Fuller will be the showrunner and is credited as the co-creator of the project, along with Britney vs. Spears alumna Erin Lee Carr.

It took a jury just three hours to convict Alex Murdaugh, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients.

