Will reported feud between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni prevent a sequel to their smash ‘It Ends with Us’?

Sony Pictures

The Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni film It Ends with Us has been a smash hit, but could offscreen drama between the lead actress and her co-star producer-director prevent them from reuniting for the onscreen drama’s sequel?

With box office totals for the $25 million movie possibly reaching as high as $300 million before its run ends, Variety estimates, the movie has become the best-earning project for both leads — and will make a fortune for Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios production shingle.

There’s even a follow-up book to the original from Colleen Hoover called It Starts with Us, which technically could spin a sequel.

However, an insider tells the trade, “There’s probably no world where these two will work together again,” adding, “This is uncharted territory.”

Neither star has directly addressed the rumored bad blood, which some reports say stemmed from Lively overriding Baldoni on the final cut of the movie. Other whispers were that Baldoni was allegedly something of a bully on set. Lively also took flak for promoting a film about an abusive relationship as if it was a rom-com.

There’s also the matter of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, allegedly rewriting a scene without either telling Baldoni — and possibly while the Writers Guild was on strike in 2023.

Whatever the real story is, it’s obvious that a sequel to a blockbuster won’t be the no-brainer it usually is in Hollywood.

Baldoni’s abusive character, Ryle, has a smaller role in the second book, but he’s still a producer and the rights-holder on any potential follow-up, so he and Lively still would have to cooperate to get it made.

As for directing the sequel, he told Entertainment Weekly at the movie’s premiere, “I think there are better people for that. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct.”

 

Related Posts

‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she will be “extra involved” in VP Harris’ presidential run
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

In a case of life imitating art, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus tells the Times of London that she plans to be “extra involved” in the presidential run of real-life Vice President Kamala Harris‘ presidential run. 

In the hit HBO show, Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer plays a senator-turned-vice president who has to take over as POTUS when her running mate steps down. 

In real life, of course, President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 race, leaving his own veep, Harris, in the driver’s seat for the 2024 Democrat nomination. 

Since Biden announced he was stepping away, viewership for Veep, which ended its run in 2019, has reportedly shot up more than 300%. Louis-Dreyfus tells The Times that left her gobsmacked. 

That said, the apparent cooperation between the TV veep and the real one is a little odd: Selina Meyer was well-educated and had the right political bona fides, but she was painted as over-ambitious, self-centered and impulsive, and arguably much of the humor of the show came from her decisions blowing up in her face. 

Louis-Dreyfus tells the paper, “Let me just say this. If Selina had any advice for Kamala, she had best not take it. I think Kamala is so intelligent she wouldn’t take the call.”

The Seinfeld alumna also revealed Harris told her in 2022 she’s a “big fan” of Veep. When asked if she would appear at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Louis-Dreyfus replied “probably, yes.”

Report shows million Army deal with The Rock may have hurt recruiting efforts
ABC/Paula Lobo

Military.com reports the U.S. Army is having serious “buyer’s regret” over an $11 million deal to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson boost sagging recruitment numbers. 

In fact, not only did Johnson’s involvement not cause a single would-be GI to sign on the dotted line for Uncle Sam, the campaign “may possibly have had a negative impact on finding new enlistments,” according to internal emails reviewed by the news source.

For these reasons, the Army is reportedly trying to get $6 million back, the article says.

According to Army sources, the deal would have leveraged Johnson’s football minor league, the United Football League, to promote the military branch. However, poor viewer numbers for the league deflated that strategy — as did Johnson’s reported lack of participation using his Instagram fanbase of 396 million followers. 

According to the article, Johnson promised the Army five promotional posts to his legion of followers — worth, according to the military, a million bucks each considering the size of his audience. But Johnson allegedly delivered on just two of them. 

Evidently, the Army pushed back against the sports tie-in after an $88 million deal with NASCAR to promote the National Guard flopped, but the deal was reportedly “pushed through” by Gen. Randy George.

Col. Dave Butler, a rep for George, tells the website, “In terms of The Rock, it’s unfortunate he was pulled away at a time when we expected him to … create content for his social media channel.”

While they try to “rebalance the contract,” Butler said, “The Rock remains a good partner to the Army.”

A rep for the superstar didn’t return ABC Audio’s request for comment.

In Brief: Jeremy Irons joining ‘The Morning Show’, and more
The Toronto International Film Festival will honor Cate Blanchett with its Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at this year’s festival. The two-time Oscar winner will also participate in an In Conversation With … event, which will look back over her career. The award is given to a leading woman in the motion picture industry who has championed the careers of others and paved the way for the next generation. Other notable honorees include filmmaker and screenwriter David Cronenberg, who will receive the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, and actor Amy Adams, who’ll pick up the TIFF Tribute Performer Award. The 49th Toronto Film Festival takes place Sept. 5-15 …

The Morning Show has tapped Jeremy Irons to play Martin Levy, the father of Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy, in the show’s fourth season, according to Variety. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, along with season 4 addition Marion Cotillard

Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon has been added to the cast of Peter Farrelly‘s Amazon Studios action comedy Balls Up, joining Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser, according to Deadline. Balls Up centers around “two American marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match,” per the outlet. “Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country” …

Variety is reporting that Prime Video’s forthcoming Blade Runner: 2099 series, which is starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, has just beefed up its cast. The sci-fi drama based on Ridley Scott‘s 1981 classic will also feature Scottish newcomer Lewis Gribben and Dimitri Abold in main roles. Johnny Harris, Katelyn Rose Downey, Matthew Needham, English actor and comedian Daniel Rigby, Sheila Atim and Amy Lennox will have recurring guest roles, the trade says …

 

 

