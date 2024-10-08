Will Smith and Michael Bay eye reunion on Netflix action flick ‘Fast and Loose’
Will Smith and his Bad Boys director, Michael Bay, may be reuniting for the first time in more than 20 years on the upcoming Netflix action movie Fast and Loose.
Sources tell Deadline that Bay is in final negotiations to helm the film in which Smith is set to star.
Fast and Loose, per the outlet, “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”
The film has reportedly been on Smith’s radar since the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which earned $400 million worldwide.
Smith and Bay’s first collaboration, the original Bad Boys movie in 1995, marked Bay’s directorial debut and solidified Smith’s reputation as a bona fide box office star.
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck on Tuesday after two years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.
The Hollywood power couple married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. Lopez announced their marriage on her website, sharing at the time, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
The next month, the couple celebrated their nuptials at a second wedding ceremony in Georgia.
In 2003, the couple was engaged to be married but postponed their nuptials and ultimately went their separate ways.
Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005; they announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Lopez married her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, in 2004; they announced their split in 2011 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.
Following Lopez’s breakup with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship.
Lopez told People in 2022, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”
Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the NBC political drama The West Wing, and actress Elisabeth Moss,who was only 17 when she debuted on the series as Martin Sheen’s daughter Zoey Bartlet, tells ABC Audio she learned a lot during her time on the program.
“The actors that I worked with were incredibly formative for not only what acting is supposed to be like, but how you’re supposed to act on set and your off-camera behavior,” she shares, calling Sheen “one of the kindest people alive.”
She adds, “The way that he would treat the crew was the template for how I thought, ‘OK, that’s how you’re supposed to act with everyone.’”
In addition to Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet, the series starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer and Richard Schiff, and Moss says the experience working with them was like a “master class.”
“They were also all really nice,” she says, noting it taught her that to succeed “you have to be talented and kind.”
The West Wing is currently tied for the most Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series with four; when fans think ofthe show, many point to the writing as being a highlight. Moss says getting to say those words spoiled her for future projects.
She notes, “To be able to, at that age, have that caliber of material to speak really set the tone for me of what I was going to be looking for in my career.”
Several members of The West Wing cast reunited at the Emmy Awards Sunday. The Hollywood Reporter says that in honor of the anniversary, the cast, including Sheen and series creator Aaron Sorkin, will reunite again Friday at the White House at an event hosted by first lady Jill Biden.