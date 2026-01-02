Will Smith sued by former tour member for wrongful termination, sexual harassment

Will Smith sued by former tour member for wrongful termination, sexual harassment

Will Smith performs live onstage during the ‘Based On A True Story’ Summer Tour at Festhalle Frankfurt on July 18, 2025, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

A former violinist and crew member for Will Smith is suing the actor and rapper, as well as his touring company, for wrongful termination and sexual harassment, claims that Smith’s lawyer is denying.

Brian King Joseph, who toured with Smith in 2025, alleged in a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that he was wrongfully terminated and retaliated against after reporting workplace safety hazards.

According to the complaint, Joseph said he reported to Smith and the touring company that someone had “unlawfully” entered his Las Vegas hotel room during the tour and allegedly left a handwritten note, among other items, including wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication bearing another person’s name, an earring and hospital discharge paperwork for someone Joseph did not know.

The note allegedly read, “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F,” according to the complaint.

Joseph said he reported the matter to the hotel, a local non-emergency police line and to Smith’s representatives, stating that he was afraid someone was going to return to his hotel room and try to have sex with him.

In the complaint, Joseph said a few days after notifying Smith’s team, he was terminated from his role with the tour and accused of making up the matter; another violinist was hired to replace him on tour.

Joseph also accused Smith in the complaint of allegedly “deliberately grooming and priming [him] for further sexual exploitation,” suggesting “a pattern of predatory behavior.”

Joseph said in the complaint that he experienced PTSD and mental illness because of the termination.

Joseph is seeking a trial and compensatory damages, attorney’s fees and other relief as determined by a jury.

Allen B. Grodsky, an attorney for Smith, pushed back against Joseph’s claims in a statement to ABC News Thursday.

“Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” Grodsky stated. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

Smith went on a global tour last year to support his Based on a True Story album, which was released in March 2025. Smith’s tour stopped in Las Vegas that same month.

Based on a True Story was Smith’s first full-length album in two decades.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Ballard’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video and more
In brief: ‘Ballard’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video and more

A documentary about legendary Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has announced that the film Downey Wrote That will be available to stream on Oct. 17. The documentary will explore his career, including his sketches, contributions and influence as one of the most impactful writers in the history of the late-night comedy series. It will feature interviews with Downey, John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson and more …

The upcoming Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning A24 legal thriller series Discretion has landed at Paramount+. Deadline reports that the streamer has given a straight-to-series order for the show, which was written and executive produced by Chandler Baker. This marks Paramount+’s first official greenlight since its parent company was acquired by Skydance …

Ballard has been renewed for season 2 at Prime Video. Variety reports that the Bosch spinoff is returning for a sophomore season after season 1 debuted in July. The show stars Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Predator: Badlands﻿’ hunts down #1 spot at the box office
‘Predator: Badlands﻿’ hunts down #1 spot at the box office
Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi attend the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios “Predator: Badlands” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

The latest Predator movie made prey out of all the other offerings at the box office.

Predator: Badlands, the ninth film in the long-running sci-fi action horror franchise, debuted at #1 with a total gross of $40 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Romantic drama Regretting You nabbed second place with $7.125 million, while horror sequel Black Phone 2 took #3 with an additional $5.3 million.

Two new releases rounded out the top five: Sarah’s Oil, with $4.458 million, and Nuremburg, with $4.147 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Predator: Badlands — $40 million
2. Regretting You – $7.125 million
3. Black Phone 2 — $5.3 million
4. Sarah’s Oil — $4.458 million
5. Nuremburg — $4.147 million
6. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $3.6 million
7. Bugonia — $3.5 million
8. Die My Love— $2.83 million
9. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere — $2.2 million
10. Tron: Ares — $1.8 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Black Doves’ season 2 starts production, adds more to cast
‘Black Doves’ season 2 starts production, adds more to cast
Ben Wishaw and Keira Knightley in ‘Black Doves’ season 1. (Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Production has officially started on Black Doves season 2.

Netflix has announced that cameras are rolling on the sophomore season of the spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

The streaming service also revealed several new additions to the cast. One Day star Ambika Mod will play Laila, an anarchic Black Doves agent who has been sent to help Helen on a mission. Babou Ceesay is set to portray Mr. Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations, while Sam Riley will play Patrick, an emissary who offers Whishaw’s Sam a lifeline.

Notably, Neve Campbell has also joined the cast, playing a character named Cecile Mason. Other additions include Sylvia Hoeks, who plays Katia Chernov, Goran Kostic, who takes on the role of Alexi Chernov, and Samuel Barnett, who plays Jerry.

Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth all also return for season 2, which is now filming in London.

Season 2 finds Helen (Knightley) still betraying her nation’s secrets to the Black Doves, according to its logline.

“But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever,” the logline reads. “As Helen’s enigmatic handler Mrs. Reed (Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Whishaw).”

The show’s creator, writer and executive producer, Joe Barton, says he “couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family.”

“To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again,” Barton said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.