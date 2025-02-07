Will the Oscars open with an Ariana Grande-led ‘Wicked’ medley?

Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

The Oscars have already announced that the nominees for best original song won’t be performed on the telecast this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any performances at all.

According to Matthew Belloni of the industry insider newsletter Puck, the Academy Awards telecast will open with a medley of songs from Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. He writes that the move “makes sense” because “in a year with mostly little-seen nominees, the telecast is leading with its best asset.”  Belloni also says The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declined to comment.

Wicked received 10 nominations, including best picture, and since none of its numbers were eligible to be nominated for best original song, a performance on the telecast would likely be a very popular moment, were it to happen. 

As for best original song, those nominees include Elton John‘s “Never Too Late”; two songs from the other musical in the running for the Oscars this year, Emilia Pérez; a Diane Warren-penned song called “The Journey,” from the movie The Six Triple Eight; and “Like a Bird,” from the film Sing Sing.

The Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, air March 2 on ABC.

