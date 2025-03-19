Will Trump’s tariffs threaten the Fed’s soft landing? Experts weigh in.

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stepped to the podium in August with a sunny forecast that defied the snow-capped mountains inscribed on curtains behind him.

The central bank planned to begin cutting rates, Powell announced, reversing a yearslong battle against pandemic-era inflation. “The time has come,” Powell told the audience at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, touting a steady cooldown of price increases.

Months later, economic uncertainty looms large, complicating the Fed’s approach while clouding the outlook for inflation and interest rates, some experts told ABC News.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs have roiled markets, stoked recession concerns and heightened worries about inflation. In short order, Trump has paused or reversed some tariffs, casting doubt over his plans and adding to the uncertainty, the experts added.

Policymakers, business leaders and everyday borrowers will turn their attention to the Fed on Wednesday for its latest interest rate decision, the first such move since days after Trump took office.

“The Fed is in a tough position,” Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and senior fellow in economic studies at the left-leaning Brookings Institution, told ABC News.

“We have all of the potential negative effects of tariffs, but we also have extraordinary uncertainty,” Edelberg added.

The Trump administration earlier this month slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, though the White House soon imposed a one-month delay for some tariffs. A fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China a month prior.

Tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum last week triggered retaliatory tariffs from Canada and the European Union, adding to countermeasures already initiated by China.

By some key measures, the economy remains in solid shape. A recent jobs report showed solid hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

However, experts said, tariffs may threaten both parts of the Fed’s mission: controlling inflation and maximizing employment.

Economists widely expect tariffs to increase inflation, since exporters typically pass along a share of the tax to consumers in the form of price hikes.

Consumers expect the inflation rate to rise from 2.8% to 4.9% over the next year, according to University of Michigan survey results released last week. The measure marked a significant jump in year-ahead inflation expectations compared to findings in February.

“There will be a price impact,” Yeva Nersisyan, a professor of economics at Franklin & Marshall College, told ABC News.

Tariffs could also threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing input costs for domestic businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad, some experts told ABC News. Retaliatory tariffs may crimp exporting businesses since the taxes make U.S.-made products less competitive in foreign markets, they added.

Goldman Sachs earlier this month hiked its odds of a recession over the next year from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics pegged the chances of a recession at 35%.

“There’s a risk that the economy does roll over and fall into a recession,” William English, a professor of finance and former economist at the Federal Reserve, told ABC News.

“The Fed probably sees an upside risk to inflation and a downside risk to employment,” English added. “They’ll have to balance those as they consider the path of policy.”

For its part, the Trump administration has largely declined to rule out the possibility of a recession. Speaking at the White House last week, Trump said a “little disturbance” may prove necessary to rejuvenate domestic production and reestablish well-paying manufacturing jobs.

The thorny economic outlook presents potential difficulty for the Fed, experts said.

If the central raises rates as a means of protecting against possible tariff-induced inflation, the Fed risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential recession, it threatens to boost spending and drive up inflation.

“If we were in an environment where inflation were to rise and rise consistently at the same time growth is slowing and unemployment is rising, that’s a real challenge for the Fed,” Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors and a former Fed official, told ABC News.

For now, the main quandary before the Fed stems from the wide range of possible outcomes, the experts said. Uncertainty, they said, will likely prompt the central bank to await further clarity.

Investors overwhelmingly expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

“For now, the Fed probably sees waiting as the best approach,” Nersisyan said.

(NEW YORK) — TikTok mounted a last-ditch effort at the Supreme Court on Friday meant to stop a ban of the app set to take effect within days — but the platform’s arguments may have landed with a thud.

A majority of the justices appeared inclined to uphold a federal law that would ban the company unless it divests from China-based parent Bytedance.

TikTok has challenged the law on First Amendment grounds, claiming that a ban would limit free-expression rights on a platform used by one of every two Americans. Lower courts, however, have found merit in security concerns about potential data collection or content manipulation that could be undertaken by the Chinese government.

If the court challenge fails and TikTok forgoes a sale, the ban would take effect on Jan. 19, a day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Experts who spoke to ABC News said the measure would not penalize individuals for accessing or using the app, even after the ban takes hold.

Here’s what to know about exactly how the potential ban would work, and how users could still access TikTok, according to experts:

How exactly would the TikTok ban work?

The law potentially banning TikTok — the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act — cracks down on the app by targeting third-party companies vital to the functioning of the platform.

Specifically, the law would restrict app stores and hosting companies, which provide the digital infrastructure on which web services like TikTok depend.

Mandatory withdrawal of the app from major app stores, such as those maintained by Google and Apple, would bar new users from downloading the app and prevent existing users from updating it.

Without updates, the app would degrade in quality over time through inconveniences such as video-loading delays and performance glitches, some experts said.

“If the app were not able to download updates, it would eventually become obsolete,” Qi Liao, a professor of computer science at Central Michigan University, told ABC News.

A separate stipulation would also make it illegal for hosting companies to provide services for TikTok — and the measure offers a fairly broad characterization of such firms.

Hosting companies “may include file hosting, domain name server hosting, cloud hosting, and virtual private server hosting,” the law says.

TikTok would stop functioning if the firm’s U.S.-based hosting companies stopped providing services, experts said.

“For you to pull up TikTok content on your phone, somebody has to be hosting that,” said Timothy Edgar, a computer science professor at Brown University and a former national security official.

At least in theory, however, the social media giant could establish partnerships with hosting companies outside the U.S., putting them out of reach of U.S. enforcement, the experts added.

Such a move would keep TikTok available to U.S. users, but the service would likely be slower and glitchier as the digital infrastructure moves further away, they added.

“The whole point of hosting content is to have it close to users,” Edgar said. “It certainly wouldn’t work in any kind of smooth way.”

Considering potential legal liability, TikTok will likely opt against efforts to preserve its U.S.-based platform in modified form, Edgar added. Instead, he said, services may simply come to a halt, as they did in India in the immediate aftermath of the country’s 2020 ban.

“You’ll get a message saying, ‘Oh, it looks like you’re using the app in the U.S. It’s not available in your country,” Edgar said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Would TikTok users be able to access the app after the ban?

No matter the extent of potential service interruptions, users would still be able to access TikTok after the ban by using workarounds, experts said.

Users who do so will face technical hurdles and reduced app quality, Liao said. For some, that will likely prove a formidable deterrent; but others may seek out TikTok anyway.

“If they really want to use it, the user will find a way to use it,” Liao said.

Users giving it a shot can rest assured that the conduct is perfectly legal, the experts said.

“If you’re an ordinary user with TikTok on your phone, you’re not a criminal,” Edgar said. “There’s no penalty at all.”

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.

(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.8% in February compared to a year ago, easing slightly over the first full month under President Donald Trump and offering welcome news for markets roiled by a global trade war. Inflation cooled more than economists expected.

Price increases slowed from a 3% inflation rate recorded in January, though inflation remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of price increases, soared 58.8% in February compared to a year ago, accelerating from the previous month. Bird flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

The Justice Department opened an investigation into egg producers to learn if market practices have contributed to the price hikes, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prices dropped for tomatoes, cereal, cupcakes and cookies over the past year. Some grocery prices increased faster than the pace of overall inflation, however, including beef, biscuits and apples.

A rise in housing costs accounted for nearly half of the price increases last month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. A decline in the price of airline tickets and gasoline helped offset some of the increased costs, the agency said.

The inflation report arrived hours after the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting near-immediate retaliatory duties from the European Union and marking the latest escalation of trade tensions.

Tariffs are widely expected to raise prices for consumers, since importers typically pass along a share of the added cost to shoppers.

The stock market has plunged since Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China last week, giving rise to warnings on Wall Street about a potential economic downturn. Within days, Trump delayed some of the tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The report on Wednesday may soften pressure on the Federal Reserve, which bears responsibility for keeping inflation under control.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week said the administration’s tariff plan would likely raise prices for U.S. shoppers and retailers.

The scale and duration of the tariffs remain unclear, but a portion of the taxes on imports will probably reach consumers, Powell told an economic forum in New York City last week.

“We’re at a stage where we’re still very uncertain about what will be tariffed, for how long, at what level,” Powell said. “But the likelihood is some of that will find its way. It will hit the exporters, the importers, the retailers and to some extent consumers.”

On multiple occasions in recent days, the White House declined to rule out a possible recession, saying the tariffs would require a “period of transition.”

A solid, albeit disappointing jobs report on Friday exacerbated concerns among some observers.

Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.

The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

A day later, Trump issued a one-month delay for tariffs on auto-related goods from Mexico and Canada. The carve-out expanded soon afterward with an additional one-month pause for goods from Mexico and Canada compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

On Tuesday, Trump announced plans to add another 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, bringing the total to 50%. The move came in response to threats made by Ontario to cut off electricity to parts of the U.S., Trump said.

Hours later, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a joint statement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on X announcing the suspension of the 25% surcharge on electricity sent to the U.S.

The tariffs slapped on Canada, Mexico and China are widely expected to increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.

A key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said in February.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Soo Youn contributed to this report.

Automakers head north to test new cars. This year is proving more difficult

When Swedish automaker Volvo opened its proving ground in Kiruna, Sweden, 30 years ago, the mission was clear: “Making sure that our products are truly fit for the harshest of winter conditions.”

The remote location was ideal. Kiruna, situated about 90 miles north of the Arctic Circle, historically has long, cold winters and snow cover until mid-May. This year, Volvo engineers have been forced to postpone their annual testing or rely on subarctic cold boxes to replicate the region’s harsh conditions.

“Normally we’re used to a long season of winter testing,” John Lundegren, an engineering manager at Volvo, told ABC News. “The season is getting more unpredictable. You can have warm weather in the middle of the winter. What happens is the snow melts and you have icy conditions. We’ve seen the weather start to change in the last five years.”

The unpredictable weather can delay a vehicle’s rollout and production schedule and interfere with critical testing of new vehicles: braking, battery heating, thermal management, performance and drivability and even cabin heating and defrosting.

“We have people coming to do brake testing, but we don’t have any snow on the tracks,” Lundegren explained. “So we have to wait for snowy conditions, and I don’t think we have that in the pipeline for 10 days. It impacts how efficient we can be.”

He went on, “We’re trying to develop cars faster and faster, so having this short period of time where we can do the very important winter testing affects our whole development process.”

Sven Albiecht, a chassis and drivetrain development engineer at Volkswagen, said the above-normal temperatures in Sweden and northern Scandinavia have been “difficult” for the German automaker.

“We need freezing conditions,” he told ABC News. “We’re testing later and ending earlier. … The work is a little more compressed.”

Like Volvo, Volkswagen parks vehicles overnight in fridgelike chambers to study how the cold affects a vehicle’s responsiveness. The chambers are often more reliable than Mother Nature.

“We have to make sure the doors open at minus 40 degrees,” Albiecht said.

Ice and slippery surfaces are also essential for tuning a vehicle’s anti-lock braking system and electronic stability program, he added.

The volatile weather has not yet convinced Volkswagen to find new testing sites. But Albiecht said he’s well aware that “something is happening. That is a fact.”

According to Erik Kjellström, a professor in climatology at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), the snow cover in large parts of Sweden is much less this year when compared to previous years.

“There is usually much more snow right now. It’s been rainy and slushy in northern parts of the country and the coast,” he told ABC News. “The winter season keeps getting shorter and starting later. People are disturbed.”

He pointed out that the average temperature in Sweden has “gone up quite a lot” in the last few decades. SMHI predicts the average annual temperature in the country will be 2 to 6 degrees Celsius higher by the end of the century, “depending on how much greenhouse gas emissions continue.”

What’s more, northern Sweden will likely see the greatest change in temperature and “winters that are both significantly warmer and colder than the average climate,” according to SMHI. And in southern Sweden, the number of days with snow cover has decreased. “Many winter industries are dependent on snow and are kept back if the snow cover is too thin and sporadic,” according to SMHI.

“We are living through these changes, and it’s quite frightening,” Kjellström said. “There’s been a strong impact on wildlife and nature.”

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, runs tests on its vehicles in Jokkmokk, a small town located in the Arctic Circle. The erratic weather there is raising alarms for the company’s engineers.

“The winter testing in Jokkmokk allows our engineers to fine-tune the steering, balance the chassis and push the brake predictability to the max in the most extreme conditions,” a spokesperson told ABC News. “But cold weather isn’t something we can take for granted anymore, not even in Swedish Lapland. Climate change is real, and our mission is to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility.”

Companies that perform annual winter vehicle tests in the United States are seeing similar climate-related dilemmas. Jake Fisher, who oversees Consumer Reports’ auto testing program, said he and his team have traveled from Colchester, Connecticut, to the Canadian border to get their work done.

“It costs quite a bit of money to travel north to get these snow conditions,” Fisher told ABC News. “The warmer temperatures are affecting our testing, too. The development [of vehicles] will get more expensive. Automakers will have to follow the weather and go farther north.”

The lack of snow and mild weather cannot impede these necessary tests, he argued.

“Automakers are making sure all of the vehicle’s components operate at extremely cold temperatures,” Fisher said. “The heating system, the powertrain cooling, making sure windows defrost and stay defrosted — engineers do a lot of work. If automakers can’t get this weather, they can’t validate the car.”

Bridgestone, the tire and rubber company, sends its engineers around the globe to test how the company’s tires perform in varying terrains and harsh environments. Tire testing can take weeks or even months in locales such as Colorado, Michigan, Finland and Sweden, with drivers observing understeer, oversteer and tire recovery. Last year, a series of tests scheduled to take place in Michigan had to be canceled because of unexpectedly warm weather.

“The conditions were fantastic until the week before we were slated to go,” Matthew Thomas, manager of consumer marketing intelligence at Bridgestone, told ABC News. “Then the temperature rose and there was a lot of rain — it degraded the testing surfaces in a way we didn’t feel confident in the testing. We scraped the testing.”

He added, “The weather is very unpredictable week over week.”

An abnormal winter season does not mean motorists can forgo winter tires, he said.

“There will always be a need for winter-capable tires,” he said. “When one region has a mild winter, another region may have a very severe winter. Snow and ice continue to be a major cause of collision for drivers.”

Subzero temperatures are even more consequential for battery electric vehicle (BEV) testing. Volvo’s Lundegren said he and his fellow engineers are still understanding how to make these batteries more efficient in bone-chilling temperatures.

“In the past, we had an issue with just starting the vehicle,” he said. “That’s why we have so many cold boxes this year. BEVs are still new for us in certain aspects. How do you optimize the battery for heat, for the propulsion? Finding the sweet spot on how to use as little energy as possible is really important when it comes to BEV tuning.”

Fisher pointed out that cold weather is an electric vehicle’s worst enemy.

“EVs do have range issues in the cold — there’s no question,” he said. “The efficiency of EVs plummet in cold temperatures. The range can be cut by up to half. It takes so much electricity to warm the vehicle.”

Albiecht, however, argued that gasoline and diesel engines may not always work perfectly in winter either.

“Diesel has to burn, and burning in very low temps is more difficult — it’s like starting a fire in the cold,” he said. “There are a lot of mechanical parts in an internal combustion engine. Electric cars have no oil, no fluids and fewer parts. They are more simple. An electric motor never has problems starting.”

Benny Leuchter, a Volkswagen factory race and test driver, has traveled the world to test-drive vehicles. The weeks and months analyzing vehicles in extreme temperatures is “tough on the engineers,” he conceded. What’s learned in the Arctic, though, has real-world consequences for consumers.

“We’re developing our all-wheel drive and electric systems. … Driving dynamics should work on dry, wet and snowy roads,” he told ABC News. “It’s worth it to develop and test these cars under these very hard conditions so the cars work every time.”

