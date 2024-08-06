Will Wesley Snipes play Blade again? Ryan Reynolds pushes for one last ride for “Marvel Daddy”

Will Wesley Snipes play Blade again? Ryan Reynolds pushes for one last ride for “Marvel Daddy”
Amen Ra Films/Getty Images

(SPOILERS) While Wesley Snipes‘ return as the half-vampire vamp hunter Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine blew fans’ minds, the guy who made it happen, Ryan Reynolds, is pushing for Snipes to take to the big screen on one last adventure.

While some cite 2000’s X-Men as the start of the superhero explosion at the movies, one could argue it was Snipes’ 1998 hit Blade that kicked it all off.

To a photo of him with his arm around Snipes, Reynolds wrote on Instagram, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send off.”

Reynolds first starred opposite Snipes in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, and in spite of the rumored on-set drama, he reached out to Snipes to see if he was interested in joining the hero-packed Deadpool threequel.

“I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off,” Snipes recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it.”

Snipes recalled, “[B]ut [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. … He told me the idea [and said] ‘If you’re in, we’re in.'”

Ali was announced as the successor to the role in 2019, but the project has been mired in development delays, including script changes and the exit of director Bassam Tariq just before production was scheduled to start in 2022.

The delays were even snarked at in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Snipes saying in character, “There’s only ever gonna be one Blade.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kate Hudson confirms she and her ‘Fool’s Gold’ co-star Matthew McConaughey don’t wear deodorant
Kate Hudson confirms she and her ‘Fool’s Gold’ co-star Matthew McConaughey don’t wear deodorant
McConaughey, Hudson in 2016 – Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kate Hudson is beautiful, but she might not smell that way to some.

The star appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and was asked by a fan if the rumor was true that she forced her Fool’s Gold costar Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant.

“No,” Kate said flatly, but then confirmed neither star partakes in any underarm protection. “We’re au naturel, you know?” she said with a laugh.

“He doesn’t wear deodorant, and by the way, I don’t either,” she said before explaining she knew when McConaughey was around because they “were so close” while shooting she could “smell him from a mile [away].”

Apparently, however, she isn’t against it in public, as she told host Andy Cohen that she was looking for a little protection backstage before she went on camera.

Evidently this all comes back to a 2008 Playboy interview in which McConaughey revealed he swore off the stuff decades ago, though he said he showers multiple times a day. “I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant,” he said, adding, “The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.'”

In McConaughey’s defense, his Tropic Thunder co-star Yvette Nicole Brown insists he smells alright (alright alright).

She told the Jess Cagle Show back in 2021 she specifically wanted to sniff the star after she got wind of his aversion to deodorant. She insisted he smells “delicious,” like “granola and good living.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: ‘Industry’ third season trailer drops, and more
In Brief: ‘Industry’ third season trailer drops, and more

HBO has dropped the official trailer for Industry‘s third season. The series, per HBO, “gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.” Season 3 will find Yasmin, Robert and Eric — played respectively by Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey and Ken Leung — “front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi,” a green tech energy company, led by Kit Harington‘s Sir Henry Muck. Meanwhile, Myha’la‘s Harper “is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig” — played by Sarah Goldberg. Industry season 3 launches Aug. 11 …  

A two-part documentary about comedy legend Mel Brooks is in the works from HBO Documentary Films and director Judd Apatow, the premium cable channel has announced. The doc is described as an “expansive yet intimate look at one of comedy’s most hilarious and influential minds, whose work has had audiences around the world laughing for more than 70 years.” Apatow said in a statement Wednesday, “I went into comedy because of my love for Mel Brooks. This project is the dream of a lifetime.” …

The Bikeriders, which hit theaters in June and stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, will make its streaming debut on Peacock Aug. 9, and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 13, according to Variety. The film, based on Danny Lyon‘s 1998 book, takes place in the 1960s and follows a Chicago motorcycle club that turns into a criminal biker gang throughout the decade. Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, Emory Cohen and Norman Reedus also star …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Ink Master’ star Ryan Hadley dies, Alex Trebek gets a stamp, and more
In brief: ‘Ink Master’ star Ryan Hadley dies, Alex Trebek gets a stamp, and more

Tattoo artist Ryan Hadley, best known for appearing on season 6 of the Paramount competition series Ink Master, died Thursday, June 20, his family posted on Instagram. He was 46. According to Deadline, Hadley announced last December he’d been diagnosed with seminoma, a malignant germ cell tumor that develops most often in the testicle…

Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2020, is getting his own stamp. His successor, Ken Jennings, made the announcement during the June 21 episode of the game show. The sheet of stamps looks like the display of video monitors on the Jeopardy! game board alongside a photo of Trebek. Printed on each stamp is the clue, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons.’” Underneath, written upside down, is the response: “Who is Alex Trebek?” The stamp will be released July 22 and is available for preorder now on the USPS website

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, best known for his roles in Love Actually and the Maze Runner films, and Westworld‘s Talulah Riley have tied the knot, according to The Sun. The newspaper obtained photos of their wedding in England. Brodie-Sangster, 34, and Riley, 38, met on the set of the Disney+ drama Pistol in March 2021. The couple reportedly got engaged in July of 2023. Talulah was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.