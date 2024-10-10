William Shatner introduces Julien’s Auctions’ “Bid Long and Prosper” event

Julien’s Auctions

William Shatner, the man who is synonymous with Star Trek, appears in a new video from Julien’s Auctions to promote its forthcoming “Bid Long and Prosper” event. 

The spot has Shatner reunited with the very Trek communicator he held as Capt. James T. Kirk on the show 60 years ago. The prop — which, the spot specifies, does not produce its iconic “chirp” as heard in the promo — will be one of more than 200 items from the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise in the auction on Nov. 9.

The piece is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000 — but as in nearly every case, screen-used props often sell for much more than the estimates.

Also up for grabs is Kirk’s screen-used phaser prop, expected to sell in that same price range. 

Other items that were close to Shatner, literally, include the Starfleet uniform he wore, with an estimated price of $65,000 to $85,000. 

The actor, author and real-life space traveler says, “When I did my three-year stint on Star Trek, each year we were in jeopardy of not being renewed.” The fact that the show ignited a “phenomenon,” Shatner says, “Nobody could have anticipated that.”

The navigation console from the Enterprise is also hitting the block, and you can be sure it will go for more than the $50,000 to $70,000 estimation.

Shatner also reminisced about his real-life trip off-planet in 2022, aboard a Blue Origins rocket, and spoke of the “passion” Star Trek stoked in people to pursue careers in aeronautics and engineering. Shatner enthused, “My gosh! That’s incredible!”

Reality Roundup: Brittany Cartwright responds to Jax Taylor’s error, ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ cast

The Valley (Bravo)
Brittany Cartwright has responded to her estranged husband’s errors in his response to her divorce filing. On Wednesday, Jax Taylor submitted a response to the petition to divorce without help from legal advisers. The handwritten document included the incorrect statement that the pair were not legally married and included an incorrect timeline of their relationship. “We are legally married,” Cartwright commented under a post from E! News. “I’m guessing paperwork is hard for some people.”

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)
It’s not Christmastime without a Hallmark movie marathon. You can’t have one of those films without a hunky leading man, and now Hallmark is launching its first-ever reality competition series centered around finding the perfect holiday hunk. The show, called Finding Mr. Christmas, puts 10 aspiring actors up against each other to test their acting skills and holiday spirit. Entertainment Weekly revealed the cast on Thursday. The winner of the show will nab a leading role in the upcoming Hallmark Channel film Happy Howlidays.

The Hills (MTV)
Jason Wahler is about to become a father for the third time. The Hills star is expecting his third child with his wife, Ashley Wahler, he confirmed to People. The couple got married in 2013 and have two other children, a daughter, Delilah Ray, and a son, Wyatt Ragle.

 

Saoirse Ronan stars in trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’
Apple

Saoirse Ronan stars in the trailer for Steve McQueen‘s upcoming historical drama, Blitz.

Set in England during World War II, the trailer follows 9-year-old George, played by Elliott Heffernan, who embarks on a journey to return home to his mother, Rita, played by Ronan. Rita searches tirelessly for her missing son, who finds himself in great danger as he makes his way back to East London.

“You’re responsible for his safety,” Ronan’s Rita says in the trailer. “Why can’t you tell me, where’s my boy?”

Later on in the trailer, while standing in front of a crowd, Rita says, “This is for all the parents whose children have been evacuated, and for my boy, George.”

The Oscar-winning McQueen wrote and directed the Apple Original Film, which also stars Paul Weller as George’s grandfather Gerald, as well as Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine and Kathy Burke.

Blitz arrives in theaters on Nov. 1, before it streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 22.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Preschoolers and parents, rejoice! New episodes are available to watch as season 10 drops.

The Umbrella Academy: You can watch the fourth and final season of the sci-fi action series on Netflix.

Peacock
Mr. Throwback: A guy who peaked in middle school reconnects with his old teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry, in the new comedy series.

Paramount+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Your favorite teen superheroes solve crime in the new animated series.

SEAL Team: The series says goodbye with its seventh and final season.

Max
Industry: Kit Harrington joins the cast of the drama series for its third season.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

