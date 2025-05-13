Winners of Trump’s meme coin contest potentially include foreign investors

(WASHINGTON) — The race to win tickets to an exclusive crypto dinner gala with President Donald Trump at his private golf club in Virginia on May 22 ended with top 220 holders of the Trump meme coin winning invitations to the black tie gala, the coin’s official X account announced Monday.

A “leaderboard” of the top 220 holders appearing on the website did not display the identities of the winners, but it listed numerous wallets that some crypto experts have linked to possible foreign individuals and entities, heightening concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from the Trump family’s businesses and foreign interests.

According to the meme coin’s website, the top 25 “VIP holders” were also invited to what it described as an “Exclusive Reception before Dinner” and a “Special VIP Tour.”

As the Trump family stands to potentially take in tens of millions of dollars from the coin’s transactions and possibly even more from its ownership of the coin, the price of Trump’s meme coin has been in constant fluctuation over the past three weeks, with numerous supporters and crypto enthusiasts flocking to purchase the coin to secure a seat at the gala while numerous others sell the coin to profit off the hype.

The coin’s price dropped rapidly on Monday as the competition ended, and was priced at $12.59 as of 4 p.m. ET. When the gala competition was first announced last year, the coin’s price jumped by more than 55% and later reached a high of nearly $16.42, according to Coinbase.com.

While fluctuations in the Trump coin’s price have resulted in massive profits for a fortunate few, hundreds of thousands of investors have reportedly lost money on the coin. According to CNBC’s reporting of blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis’ data, roughly 764,000 crypto wallets have lost money on Trump meme coin investments, while 58 wallets have made millions from their Trump coin investments.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Although the coin’s website had earlier advertised a “Special VIP White House tour” for the top 25 coin holders, as of Monday afternoon it simply said “Special VIP tour,” without mentioning the White House. Additionally, the website included a disclaimer saying the tour is being arranged by the Fight Fight Fight LLC, and that the president himself is appearing as a “guest.”

In its social media announcement about the conclusion of the contest, the post also announced a “rewards points program” and the awarding of “exclusive NFTs” for the winners.

According to crypto experts, the wallet of the top coin holder — nicknamed “Sun” and currently holding roughly $16.6 million worth of the Trump meme coin — is owned by a foreign crypto exchange advised by Chinese billionaire Justin Sun, who recently moderated a panel discussion between Eric Trump and Zack Witkoff at a crypto conference in Dubai, where Witkoff announced the other Trump family crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, had partnered in a $2 billion business deal with an Abu Dahbi state-backed investment firm. Justin Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Sun is also one of World Liberty Financials’ biggest investors, purchasing $75 million worth of its coin the day before Trump’s inauguration earlier this year. A month after that investment, SEC lawyers under the Trump administration moved to halt an alleged fraud case against Sun, who along with his companies has denied wrongdoing.

The second top holder, a Singaporean entity identified by crypto experts as likely being MemeCore, and nicknamed “MeCo,” has been more vocal about their race to secure a VIP ticket — publicly soliciting followers to send Trump coin to their wallet so they can achieve “#1 on the $TRUMP leaderboard” and “conquer the entire meme space,” with the promise of returning the tokens after the event.

In all, the top 220 folders hold a total of 13.7 million Trump coins, valued at nearly $14 million as of 4 p.m. ET Monday, according to Coinbase.com.

Notably, 17 out of the top 220 coin holders on the leaderboard, including one in the top 25, appeared to hold zero Trump coin as of Monday afternoon — possibly meaning that they sold their holdings before the contest ended.

Experts say this is possible because the top 220 holders were chosen based on “time weighted holdings,” which were calculated based on “both the amount and duration” of one’s holdings from April 23 through May 12. “The longer you hold, the higher your weighted score becomes,” the website says.

It’s not clear if the zero Trump coin holders will get invited to the event.

Trump criticizes Federal Reserve, calls for lower interest rates
Trump criticizes Federal Reserve, calls for lower interest rates
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump late Wednesday criticized the Federal Reserve, urging the central bank to reduce interest rates, hours after it chose to leave borrowing rates unchanged.

The move marked the latest example of Trump exerting pressure on the Federal Reserve, despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.

Trump said lower rates would best prepare the economy for tariffs that are set to escalate over the coming weeks.

“The Fed would be MUCH better off CUTTING RATES as U.S. Tariffs start to transition (ease!) their way into the economy,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, adding “Do the right thing.”

The president did not provide further explanation but as recently as January, Trump advocated for interest-rate cuts in response to what he described as the prospect of lower oil prices.

Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faulted Trump’s tariffs for a “good part” of recent inflation, advocating for a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s policy changes take hold.

Even as the Fed left its main policy lever unchanged, the central bank predicted weaker year-end economic growth and higher inflation than it had in a December forecast.

Uncertainty clouds the economic outlook, Powell said, pointing to the Trump administration’s potentially “significant policy changes” in areas like trade, immigration and regulation.

“Uncertainty around the changes and their effects on the economic outlook is high,” Powell said. “We are focused on parsing the signal from the noise.”

If the central bank raises rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, the Fed risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy, experts previously told ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and drive up inflation.

The rare rebuke of the central bank by Trump came weeks after his tariffs touched off a global trade war that sent stocks reeling and triggered concern about a possible recession.

By some key measures, however, the economy remains in solid shape. A recent jobs report showed steady hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

In January, Trump also made a call for lower rates, days before the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C. after that rate announcement, Powell declined to comment about Trump’s call for lower interest rates, saying it would be “inappropriate” to respond.

“The public should be confident that we’ll continue to do our work as we always have,” Powell said, adding that the Fed would continue to “use our tools to achieve our goals.”

After the rate decision on Wednesday, a reporter again asked Powell whether Trump may interfere with the Fed. In a brief response, Powell affirmed his previous comments.

“I think I did answer that question in this very room some time ago,” Powell said. “And I have no desire to change that answer, and have nothing new for you on that today.”
 

Uncertainty looms over US housing market in wake of Trump tariffs
Uncertainty looms over US housing market in wake of Trump tariffs
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — In the Research Triangle area in and around Raleigh, North Carolina, home sales and construction development are booming as thousands flock to the area in search of affordable homes close to work.

However, the severe tariffs President Donald Trump put on virtually all U.S. trading partners have created uncertainty within the U.S. housing market.

Leonard Windham, a Raleigh area realtor, gave ABC News a tour of a new housing development in Youngsville — an up-and-coming town just 20 miles north of Raleigh.

“In the real estate industry, we’re just not sure what’s going to happen,” Windam said. “If there’s a possibility, of course, as the price of construction material goes up, it could affect the home price.”

Realtors and homebuilders told ABC News they are moving forward with their spring housing market goals despite not knowing how the new tariffs could impact costs.

Tariffs may change home construction as we know it, as rising costs could potentially encourage construction companies and developers to invest in American manufacturing.

Alex Yost, vice president of the North Carolina Home Builders Association, told ABC News he is rethinking where to source materials when building new homes.

“We’re going to be looking at pricing. We’re going to be making sure that our clients get the value that they want and need,” he said. “And so, to the extent that Chinese light fixtures end up costing more, then that’s certainly going to factor into the decisions that we make, absolutely.”

Yost noted that his primary concern is if and how tariffs will affect their building material supply chain, but he’s also worried about consumer confidence.

“Last week’s news about the market is probably going to cause some buyer confidence gaps, and so we are concerned,” he said. “Mostly, what we’re concerned about is that buyers feel good about making the acquisition of a new home, and we build luxury homes, but the entire marketplace is built on people buying the most expensive thing they ever bought. They’ve got to feel good going into it.”

Homebuilders breathed a collective sigh of relief after Trump exempted major construction materials like Canadian lumber and Mexican gypsum from retaliatory tariffs. However, costs will rise for imported steel, aluminum, copper, home appliances and other building materials sourced abroad.

Builder confidence in newly built single-family homes is at the lowest level it’s been in seven months, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Home costs are expected to rise another $9,200, the group said. It estimated that about 7% of products used in new construction projects come from other countries — that amount can fluctuate depending on which products a home buyer wants and how much they are willing to spend.

Some prospective homebuyers told ABC News they are not worried about tariffs impacting their ability to buy a home, simply because they haven’t seen home prices shoot up as a result.

“Personally, no because I don’t have a whole lot of experience of what that is going to mean for me as a homeowner,” Deishali DeWitt, a 33-year-old first-time home buyer, said.

DeWitt, who has been looking for a year, told ABC News that prices were “ridiculous” before the tariffs.

“The past or two years ago, I remember looking…houses were about half the price that they are right now,” she said. “So that’s been part of why it’s taken me some time. Like, do I really want to pay for a house that’s $600k right now? That was worth $250k just two years ago?”

Windham — the Raleigh area realtor — said first-time home buyers care most about one thing: cost per month. That cost has been pushing homebuyers farther out from major cities, to more affordable areas with new development.

“They’re looking at monthly payment, and they have a set number in mind,” Windham said.

If buyers pull back amid economic uncertainty and there’s less demand for homes, residential construction could also slow down and potentially exacerbate the country’s housing shortage.

“When we start to see tariffs come into play, what then happens to an interrupted supply chain or is there an interrupted chain that causes it to take a couple weeks longer to get cabinets?” Yost said. “That can extend my build time. Then the client may not be in their home for a couple extra months. All those things have real human impact.”

What Trump’s latest tariff proposal could mean for Hollywood, moviegoers
What Trump’s latest tariff proposal could mean for Hollywood, moviegoers
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump late Sunday proposed a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, saying the policy would counteract financial incentives that have drawn Hollywood productions overseas.

“WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump said in a post on social media.

Movie studios have increasingly moved production abroad in recent years as a means of cutting costs, industry analysts told ABC News, but it remains unclear how adding a tariff would succeed in boosting domestic production.

Instead, it could send costs soaring, the analysts said. It could also reduce the number of Hollywood films produced each year and potentially increase ticket prices, they explained.

“Essentially what Trump is trying to do is make it untenable for U.S. movie studios to produce movies abroad — and the whole idea is that will stimulate production in the U.S.,” said S. Mark Young, an accounting professor at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business who studies the movie industry.

“But it would cost more money for film production in the U.S.,” Young added. “Where’s that going to come from?”

Here’s what Trump’s proposed tariff on foreign-made films could mean for Hollywood and moviegoers:

Why are U.S. studios filming some movies overseas?
The rise of streaming services over the past decade fostered a surge in demand for scripted television and movies, as well as a spike in spending among studios, London-based consulting firm Olsberg SPI found last year.

In 2022, 599 scripted series aired in the U.S., registering more than double the 288 scripted series aired in 2012, Olsberg SPI said, noting that growth ebbed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic but the overall production rate still surpasses what it was a decade ago.

Alongside that growth, the provision of production incentives worldwide surged nearly 40% over the past seven years, Olsberg SPI said, as nations vied for about $250 billion in global content spending.

But the incentives drawing production away from Hollywood aren’t all originating overseas; a slew of states have also boosted financial incentives to compete with moviemaking mainstays California and New York.

Financial incentives abroad have caused some productions to shift overseas, but they’re hardly the only reason, Jennifer Porst, a professor of film and media at Emory University told ABC News.

COVID-19 lockdowns sent studios seeking alternative locations, as did widespread labor strikes in 2023 and the increasingly global audience with streaming subscriptions, Porst said.

“There are a whole range of reasons for why production comes and goes,” Porst added. “Part of that is due to financial incentives.”

What is Trump’s proposed tariff on foreign-made films?

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump sharply criticized the production of Hollywood films overseas, claiming the trend had “devastated” parts of the U.S.

Trump claimed without evidence that the use of financial incentives abroad amounted to a “national security threat,” saying that — in his view — such productions involve “messaging and propaganda.”

Trump ordered the United States Trade Representative to begin the process of implementing a 100% tariff on foreign-made films.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said the policy hadn’t been finalized.

“Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again,” White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai told ABC News.

The proposal of a tariff on an intangible product like films poses a challenge for policymakers, since the U.S. cannot impose a direct tax on a film as it would a durable good, Tejaswini Ganti, a professor of anthropology at New York University who studies global film, told ABC News.

“If it’s a tax on people going abroad to shoot, what is the tax on? Is it going to be, ‘Here’s the final budget and we’ll add a tax on it’?” Ganti said. “What is the thing being taxed?”

Ganti also questioned the notion of a national security risk posed by Hollywood productions made abroad.

“If a Hollywood film is shot, say, in the United Kingdom, I don’t understand how that is a national security threat,” Ganti said. “It’s still an American story, just shot somewhere else.”

What could Trump’s proposed tariffs mean for Hollywood and moviegoers?

It remains unclear whether Trump’s tariff proposal would bolster domestic movie production, analysts said. Instead, the policy may force movie studios to choose between the tax burden associated with foreign-made films or the elevated cost of U.S. production, resulting in more expensive projects, fewer overall films and even less domestic output, they said.

“President Trump figured out the fastest way to dramatically reduce the number of films produced each year in America,” Rich Greenfield, a media and technology analyst at LightShed Partners, said in a post on X.

Greenfield followed with multiple rocket ship emojis to indicate the anticipated rise in costs if the tariff plan moved forward.

“It would be a disaster,” Young said, noting the likely added cost burden of a potential 100% tariff. “You can’t wave a magic wand and expect more money to appear.”

In an effort to weather added costs, the film industry may become more reliant on big-budget franchise films, leaving less opportunity for midsize or small-budget movies, Young added.

The extra tax burden could even hit the pockets of U.S. moviegoers, Ganti said.

“Could it lead to higher ticket prices? Sure,” Ganti added.

