Winona Ryder enthuses about special “husband” Keanu Reeves

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Back in 2018, Winona Ryder revealed that she just might be married to Keanu Reeves, thanks to Francis Ford Coppola‘s hiring real Romanian priests while filming their onscreen wedding in his 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula

While that movie — and the cinematic ceremony — was many years ago, their bond is still going strong, Ryder tells the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The actress explains she and Reeves text on the regular and, “We always say who it is, even though it says it on the text. So like on his birthday I go: ‘Happy birthday, my husband.’ And then he’s like, ‘Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57. Like on each birthday he’s like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He’s always done that.” 

Reeves, for the record, just turned 60. 

Winona added, “I would literally do anything, though, with him. Like, he is so special.”

However, that vow might not include doing a John Wick movie, the 52-year-old clarifies, because those involve so much stunt work. “I’m just thinking of my bones,” she quips.

It was during a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly that Reeves confirmed Ryder’s marriage story. “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are, Coppola says we are, so I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

The friends never actually dated, for what it’s worth.

Related Posts

Prime Video drops action-packed season 2 trailer to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Prime Video

“War has come to Middle-Earth” are the first words spoken in the trailer to the second season of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the sneak peek that follows bears out the warning.

The streaming service teases, “This season features the long-awaited Siege of Eregion, a definitive battle in J.R.R. Tolkien‘s history of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from which not everyone makes it out alive. The banners are raised, and the devastating war against Sauron is just beginning.”

The siege is teased as a massive battle, complete with catapults, cave trolls and masses of orc warriors doing battle with the forces of good. “Eregion must not fall,” Robert Aramayo‘s elf Elrond warns. “It would be a blow for all of Middle-Earth.”

Charlie Vickers plays the cunning dark lord to be in Amazon’s series, and while he was cast out by Morfydd Clark‘s Galadriel in the first season, he “must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power,” Prime Video continues.

Sauron created 19 rings and distributed them to the various races of Middle-Earth as a means to bring them under the power of his One Ring. The trailer shows them already working their dark magic on the bearers.

The streaming service continues, “Friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture” and “the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.”

The first three second-season episodes of The Rings of Power will premiere Aug. 29; new episodes stream each week until the season finale on Oct. 3.

‘House of the Dragon’ to end with season 4
HBO/Ollie Upton

During a press conference on Monday regarding the season 2 finale of its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, showrunner/co-creator Ryan Condal says the show will end after a fourth season. 

Condal says the forthcoming third season is being written, with a debut expected in “earlyish 2025.” 

The show was renewed for season 3 in June, ahead of the debut of its sophomore frame. 

Based on author George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on House Targaryen. The HBO Original drama series includes Matt SmithOlivia CookeRhys IfansEmma D’ArcySteve Toussaint and Eve Best.

“What are you going to do with my face when I’m dead?” Nicolas Cage “terrified” of A.I. in movies
ABC/Randy Holmes

As reported in 2023, Nicolas Cage was nonplussed about how his image was used at the end of The Flash, and in a new New Yorker interview, he reiterated concern about how his digital image might be used without his consent in the future.

In the 2023 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he explained he saw The Flash and was surprised to see his Superman engaged in some superheroics. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did,” the Oscar winner actor expressed.

“I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there,” said Cage, who thought his Man of Steel would only be shown posing in a “de-aged” form.

During the new interview, a publicist’s reminder that he needed to “get scanned” for two upcoming projects, a film, and his forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off Noir for Prime Video, brought that stress back to the surface.

“Two scans in one day!” he exclaimed, noting, “Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change — I don’t know.”

He added, “They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I.,” venting, “God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”

Cage continued, “And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it!”

