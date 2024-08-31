Winona Ryder opens up about harassment in Hollywood and her history with Harvey Weinstein

What was acceptable in Hollywood before and after the #MeToo movement is very different, and someone who has been there through it all, Winona Ryder, is sounding off.

To Esquire, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star opened up about the old days of Hollywood in the ’80s and ’90s — and yes, some of her stories include disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Ryder didn’t provide the names of “a couple of people” in Hollywood “who were just blatantly sexually harassing me” when she was in her late 20s.

“It wasn’t an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild,” she said.

“I was lucky because I was known, so it didn’t happen as much as maybe it would if I had been a struggling actor. But I remember this feeling in your mind: You’re negotiating … You’re working it out while this person is being extremely creepy.”

It “soured” her on Hollywood, she said.

Regarding Weinstein, she believes a couple of awkward meetings with him got her blacklisted from potential projects.

“The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with [him], I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and … we had a conversation and I left,” she recalls.

“And [afterward] I got like screamed at [by an agent]. ‘What the f*** did you do?’ Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?”

On another occasion, she says she unintentionally rebuffed his offer to star in an adaptation of the play Little Voice by recommending instead the “amazing” actress who had played the role onstage, Jane Horrocks. “And he got very weird and he left.”

For the record, the former producer, currently in jail on sex charges, denied the exchanges to Entertainment Weekly through his attorney, offering “only good thoughts and kind wishes for happiness and success for her.”

Colin Jost limps away from Olympics surfing correspondent gig amid “growing list of ailments”
After scraping his foot on a coral reef and getting a staph infection, then suffering a subsequent ear infection, SNL‘s “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost has apparently signed off as NBC’s “Olympic surfing correspondent.”

While the funnyman told NBC’s Olympics anchor Mike Tirico he had a “growing list of ailments” in the South Pacific and planned to get “as many infections as there are Olympic Events,” Deadline reports Jost has left Tahiti, and the network replaced him at the surfing beat with Australian weatherman Luke Bradnam.

Jost recently updated his Instagram with footage of a pre-taped, hard-hitting interview with Teahupo’o [TAY-ah-HOOP-oh], a display of skulls in Tahiti that shares the name with the monster wave break in which the Olympic competition is taking place.

Jost asked the wall-mounted noggins if the term “Teahup’o” is “offensive to skulls.”

One replied the term is in fact insulting and just another example of “this anti-skull nonsense: You know, they put us on the poison label, they put us on the pirate flag.” Some commenters correctly pointed out that the mounted skulls sounded suspiciously like Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s alter ego, comedian Robert Smigel.

Jost captioned the video bit by saying, “Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

Deadline notes it’s not known if he’ll be rejoining NBC’s coverage of the Summer Games in Paris.

Kit Harington talks ‘Game of Thrones” ending
When the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones was released five years ago, many viewers found themselves distraught about the conclusion of the series and disappointed with the ending. Series star Kit Harington recently opened up to GQ Hype about his thoughts on the final season, the backlash and the future of his character, Jon Snow, within the franchise.

During that final season of GOT, Harington said he believes “mistakes were made” within the story.

“Some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them,” he said. When asked specifically about the finale episode, he said, “I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

Regardless, Harington isn’t sure there was an alternative to what he called a rushed ending.

“I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me,” he told GQ.

Upon the conclusion of the series, Harington said he was contacted by HBO about a potential spin-off titled Snow. Initially he rejected the proposition, but later reconsidered.

“I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war,” he said. “I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.”

The spin-off has since been called off, mainly because in coming up with a storyline, Harington found himself uninspired.

“I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want.’”

Although the franchise propelled his career, Harington also feared being pigeonholed into the character of Jon Snow.

Now you can catch Harington in a new role on HBO’s Industry, where he’s found himself as Sir Henry Muck, a wealthy green-tech CEO. The first episode of season 3 is available to stream on Max.

Uncomfortable Facts: Mindy Cohn says “greedy” former cast member torpedoed ‘Facts of Life’ reboot
Well, you take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and there you have the reason a The Facts of Life reboot didn’t happen. 

Mindy Cohn, who now appears on the Apple TV+ comedy Palm Royale, appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, revealing one of her three castmates from the ’80s sitcom was a “greedy b****” and ended up scuttling the in-development project. 

She wouldn’t say who it was, though her social media shows she’s still chummy with Kim Fields, who played Tootie, and Nancy McKeon, who played Jo — but there are no recent photos with Lisa Whelchel, who played the spoiled Blair.

“We got into talks and we hired a writer,” Mindy said. “The four of us got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman [Lear] about it.”

But to paraphrase the show’s theme song, suddenly they found out one of the actresses thought the Facts of Life was all about them.

“One of the girls went behind [their] backs to try to make a separate deal for a spin-off deal just for herself,” Cohn revealed, adding the others were “devastated.”

“I’m just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it,” Cohn expressed. 

Fellow guest Michael Hitchcock offered, “There’s always a greedy b****,” earning a high five from Cohn. “You know what … she was a greedy bitch,” Mindy agreed. 

Cohn says a possible reboot picked up steam after the Facts of Life segment on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special became a huge hit.

Now the reboot is “dead,” Cohn says, adding, “We were united for 40 years, and this kind of wrecked that. And … it’s really sad.”

