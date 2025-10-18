Winter 2025 forecast: What to expect based on where you live in the US

(NEW YORK) — Some parts of the country are expected to face a colder and snowier season this year, but exact conditions will depend on which region you live in, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter season outlook.

The seasonal outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, released Friday, predicts that the Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest will experience possible cooler-than-average temperatures, while much of the southern and eastern United States will face potentially milder temperatures than what is usually expected during the winter season.

NOAA’s winter outlook predicts whether parts of the country will be above, below or near average when it comes to temperatures and precipitation — from December through February.

The outlook does not forecast weather variations that happen over days, weeks or over one month, but rather what the overall average would likely look like.

December, in a particular region, could feature typical winter conditions. However, January and February could still end up being warmer than normal, swaying the three-month average to “above normal” for the entire season.

On the opposite spectrum, prolonged cold spells could happen anytime during the winter and tip the three-month average to “below normal” for the entire season. What the outlook means for a specific local area depends on the typical climate around it.

What does winter look like in terms of snow?
While NOAA’s winter outlook does not predict snowfall for the season, it offers clues for what this winter could look like in terms of snowfall.

The outlook forecasts above-average precipitation possible for the Pacific Northwest, the northern Rockies, the Great Plains and the Great Lakes from December to February, which could come in the form of snow if cold enough conditions line up perfectly.

With the season’s snowfall dependent on storms that happen on a day-by-day basis, some of these areas could see these wetter conditions in the form of winter precipitation.

The southern half of the country — from Southern California through much of Texas, the exterior Southeast and the coastal Mid-Atlantic — will possibly see drier conditions than what is average for winter.

What previous winters have taught us
According to the Environmental Protection Agency and NOAA, the contiguous United States has been getting warmer every season since the early 1900s.

The EPA and NOAA also found that winters specifically in the contiguous United States have increased by about 3 degrees Fahrenheit — the most of all four seasons.

NOAA reported that winter 2023-24 was the warmest winter on average for the country in 130 years, with more than half of all U.S. states seeing their top-10 warmest winters on record.

The last few winters have featured several snow outliers across the country, including record-breaking snow in the south in late January 2025 that turned deadly and a snow drought in the northeast that lasted more than 700 days and ended for some in 2024.

A Climate Central analysis found that for more than 2,000 locations across the country, nearly two-thirds of them are seeing less snow than they did in the early 1970s.

What’s shaping this winter outlook?
A big part of what forecasters look for when predicting the seasonal trends are climate patterns, specifically in the Pacific Ocean.

The most influential one is the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The ENSO is a natural variation of warmer, neutral and cooler waters along the equatorial waters of the eastern Pacific. This natural variation is one of the most significant driving forces of large-scale weather patterns over the Pacific Ocean, and eventually over North America.

Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center say the ENSO has been in the cooler pattern, or La Niña, since September and expect it to continue for much of the winter before transitioning into a neutral pattern as spring begins.

This would likely put the U.S. in a dominant weather pattern for much of the winter that keeps the southern half of the country warmer and drier, while the Pacific Northwest out to the Great Lakes will likely be cooler and wetter than average.

Nearly 500 rounds recovered from CDC campus after gunman attack: Officials
Bullet holes are seen in windows at the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Global Headquarters following a shooting that left two dead, on August 9, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — The gunman who attacked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s campus on Friday may have fired several hundred rounds, law enforcement said on Tuesday.

During a news conference, Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), said almost 500 shell casings were recovered. Of those rounds, about 200 struck facilities on the CDC campus.

It’s unclear how many came from the gunman and how many came from law enforcement exchanging gunfire.

Hosey said that the suspect, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, had a long gun that belonged to his father during the attack.

Hosey added that White’s parents are “fully cooperating” with the investigation, which is ongoing.

White had no criminal history, Hosey said. White had “recently verbalized thoughts of suicide” and law enforcement had been contacted several weeks prior to the shooting, according to Hosey.

Hosey also confirmed that a search warrant of White’s home had found “written documentation” expressing his discontent with the COVID-19 vaccine. GBI is examining the documentation, which is being shared with the FBI Atlanta field office.

There were no direct threats made in the written document but allegedly White wanted to make the public aware of his discontent with and distrust of the vaccine, Hosey said.

Law enforcement sources and sources close to the suspect previously told ABC News that White had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him sick and depressed.

People who knew the 30-year-old suspected shooter told ABC News they had heard White express similar angry and conspiracy-minded sentiments.

One neighbor, who asked not to be named, told ABC News that White had sat on her porch and complained that he lost weight, developed problems swallowing and experienced gastrointestinal issues after he got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Serious health events after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are rare, according to the CDC.

White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A total of five firearms were recovered from the scene, according to Hosey.

Electronic devices seized during the investigation are currently undergoing digital forensic examination and GBI agents are continuing to conduct numerous interviews.

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was fatally shot after responding to the reported gunfire. Hosey said preliminary information from the from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office indicates Rose’s injuries were caused by one of the gunman’s weapons.

“He served with honor, courage and unwavering dedication,” Hosey said during the news conference. “His sacrifice will never be forgotten and his commitment to protecting others is a profound testament to the very best of the law enforcement profession.”

In an agency-wide meeting on Tuesday, new CDC director Susan Monarez said that she knows the campus will feel “unsettling, in many ways, for some time to come.”

“We will make sure that you have the resources, the protection, the support you need to keep doing the work that you do. Protecting health and saving lives. Please take care of yourself. Check-in on your colleagues,” Monarez said in an audio recording of the meeting obtained by ABC News. “And know this, we will face the challenge together. United in purpose, grounded in truth, and committed to protecting one another.”

CDC employees told ABC News that the meeting was cut short by technical difficulties, lasting just about 10 minutes instead of the planned hour.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to clarify that some of the 500 rounds may not have been fired by the gunman, according to law enforcement.

YouTube survival challenge contestant rescued after spending nearly 18 hours in the woods: Police
A 36-year-old woman, who was participating in a YouTube survival challenge, was rescued after spending nearly 18 hours in the woods, according to Michigan State Police. Michigan State Police.

(MICHIGAN) — A 36-year-old woman who was participating in a YouTube survival challenge was rescued after spending nearly 18 hours in the woods, according to Michigan State Police.

State Police Troopers on Saturday responded to the Pigeon River State Forest to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office in locating a “woman missing from California,” officials said in a statement.

The woman, who was “participating in a YouTube outdoor survival contest,” left the “designated base camp to search for water” at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, and when she did not return, the contest hosts “initiated their own search efforts,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

After “unsuccessful attempts to locate her,” someone called 911 at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, which prompted a “coordinated search effort” looking through the “dense forest,” officials said.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, officials located the missing woman and “directed the canine units to her,” police said. She was located within a “swampy area” and had been missing in the “cold and rain for almost 18 hours,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities were able to “walk her out of the woods safely,” according to police said. She was released with no serious injuries, the sheriff’s office noted.

Officials did not identify the woman in their public statements, but applauded the rescue effort.

“Great work by all first responders on the scene,” police said.

In a statement sent to ABC News, YouTube said it had “no involvement or awareness of this event, and YouTube does not provide or contribute to this type of content.”

Camp Mystic set to partially reopen summer camp 1 year after flooding killed 27
Danielle Villasana for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Camp Mystic announced plans to reopen one site of its summer camp a year after flash flooding killed 27 campers and counselors on Texas’ Guadalupe River on the Fourth of July earlier this year.

The summer camp made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it will be designing and building a memorial “dedicated to the lives of the campers and counselors lost on July 4th.”

“We hope this space will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance of these beautiful girls,” the camp’s statement read. “We continue to pray for the grieving families and all those who lost loved ones.”

The summer program officials said that Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, a sister site that opened in 2020, will be open in summer 2026, while Camp Mystic Guadalupe River will not be able to reopen by then due to the devastating damage sustained earlier this year.

“We are working to implement new safety protocols and other changes that comply with the requirements of the recently passed camp safety legislation, the Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act,” Camp Mystic said in their letter announcing the reopening. “We will share more details as they become available in the coming weeks.”

Twenty-seven children and staff of Camp Mystic, an all-girls sleepaway camp located on the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas, were killed by the floods in the middle of the night on July 4. some state leaders and environmental experts told ABC News in July that a number of the cabins were in known flood zones and close proximity to the river, according to officials and FEMA’s flood maps.

Texas’ rules and regulations about housing and construction and summer camps immediately came under scrutiny by environmentalists and urban planners. Though, in the case of Camp Mystic, which opened in 1926 and expanded throughout the years, many structures were built long before FEMA flood zones and other regulations were created and are likely to have approvals grandfathered in, Republican Texas Rep. Gary Gates, who chairs the state House’s Land & Resource Management Committee, told ABC this summer.

“We continue to evaluate plans to rebuild Camp Mystic Guadalupe River,” camp officials said. “Our planning and procedures will reflect the catastrophic 1,000-year weather event that occurred on July 4, including never having campers return to cabins that had floodwaters inside them. And, as at Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, our plans will comply with the requirements of the new camp safety.”

“The heart of Camp Mystic has never stopped beating, because you are Mystic. We are not only rebuilding cabins and trails, but also a place where laughter, friendship and spiritual growth will continue to flourish,” officials continued. “As we work to finalize plans, we will do so in a way that is mindful of those we have lost. You are all part of the mission and the ministry of Camp Mystic. You mean the world to us, and we look forward to welcoming you back inside the green gates.”

