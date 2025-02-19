Winter storm moves east: 100 million Americans in path of snow, brutal cold

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — At least 10 states from Louisiana to Delaware are under snow and ice alerts as this latest winter storm moves east.

On Tuesday, the storm brought 11 inches of snow to Missouri, 8 inches to Kansas and more than 2 inches to Oklahoma.

Freezing rain and sleet fell in Oklahoma and Arkansas, leaving roads extremely dangerous.

On Wednesday morning, the snow fell from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee, to Lexington, Kentucky. Schools in Nashville are closed on Wednesday.

In Kentucky, where the death toll has risen to 14 from severe flooding that struck earlier in the week, this new storm is dropping 2 to 8 inches of snow.

In eastern Kentucky, some officials are unable to get equipment on the roads to clear the snow, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Further south, heavy rain was reported in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, the snow is forecast to move into the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

The heaviest snow — 5 to 10 inches — will be from just northeast of Raleigh, North Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia, and Ocean City, Maryland.

South of Raleigh and into South Carolina, an icy mix is possible.

This storm will end by Wednesday night.

But behind the storm is an Arctic blast.

Many cities recorded record low temperatures Wednesday morning, including: negative 25 degrees in Rapid City, South Dakota; negative 15 degrees in Billings, Montana; 1 degree in Wichita, Kansas; and2 degrees in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — is even colder, clocking in at minus 1 degree in Dallas; minus 16 degrees in Oklahoma City; minus 18 degrees in Wichita; and minus 25 degrees in Minneapolis.

The record cold temperatures will spread further south into the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday, with record lows possible in Dallas; Corpus Christi, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It will warm up this weekend, and by next week, temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s in the South.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man and his dog found stabbed to death in basement after reporting 2nd break in of the day
Kerem Yucel via Getty Images

(KENOSHA, WI) — A 52-year-old man and his dog have been stabbed to death in their own basement after an alleged intruder broke into their home, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at 11:42 a.m. when the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin responded to the 8500 block of 18th Avenue after the homeowner “called to report that someone possibly entered his home and that his back door was broken,” according to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday evening.

Police checked the home but nobody was found inside, authorities said. A complaint was taken and evidence was collected before they left the scene.

However, less than three hours later, police found themselves back at the same home regarding another burglary complaint.

“Around 2:32 PM, the Kenosha Police Department responded back to the same home for another burglary complaint. The caller reportedly observed blood outside the back door and the door forced open,” police said. “After arriving on scene, officers discovered a deceased male in the basement, with an apparent knife wound. They also located a dog with a similar wound, that passed away shortly after officers arrived.”

The Kenosha Police Department immediately deployed SWAT team members to clear the house and ensure nobody was hiding inside.

“As soon as the officers discovered that the home was a crime scene several detectives and officers were sent to start a homicide investigation. [A 41-year-old male] of Kenosha was quickly identified as a person of interest,” police said.

It is unclear if the two men had any prior connection to each other.

Following a brief investigation and search, the suspect was arrested approximately four hours later after he was spotted walking in alley near 50th Street and 22nd Avenue, police said.

The victim, a 52-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for his family, authorities said following Tercek’s arrest.

“At the time of this release, the Kenosha Police Department is confident that there are no other persons of interest. The scene will continue to have a police presence for an undetermined amount of time,” the Kenosha Police Department said. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Olympics figure skaters to honor DC plane crash victims in tribute show
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Champion figure skaters are coming together for a tribute show called “Legacy on Ice” to honor the victims of the American Airlines plane crash.

The event will be on Sunday, March 2, at 3 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Olympians Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton and Johnny Weir are among those participating. The show will raise funds to support victims’ families, first responders and aviation professionals, U.S. Figure Skating said.

More than a dozen of the victims killed in the Jan. 29 plane crash were young skaters, their parents and coaches returning home from a national figure skating development camp in Wichita, Kansas.

The plane, which departed from Wichita, was about to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., when it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, sending both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River.

Sixty-four people were on board the plane and three soldiers were on the helicopter. No one survived.

“As we begin to heal from this devastating loss, we look forward to honoring the enduring memories of these athletes, coaches and family members who represented the best of the figure skating community,” U.S. Figure Skating interim-CEO Samuel Auxier said in a Wednesday statement announcing the tribute show.

“We can think of no better way of celebrating their legacies than through the sport they loved,” Auxier said.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 10, on Ticketmaster.

Click here to learn more about the victims.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Operator of secret Chinese police station in NYC pleads guilty
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One of the suspects accused of running a secret Chinese police station in lower Manhattan has pleaded guilty.

The suspects in the case, Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, were accused by prosecutors last year of working on behalf of China’s Ministry of Public Security in violation of the Espionage Act.

Chen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government. He will be sentenced on May 30, 2025. Lu has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

At the time the case was charged in April 2023, the FBI called it in an example of China’s “audacious activities” on U.S. soil.

The location in Chinatown claimed to be a nonprofit organization helping Chinese-Americans but federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, who brought the case, said it “appears to have had a more sinister use.”

Prosecutors said the secret police station was set up by Chinese counterintelligence operatives to harass and intimidate dissidents living in the United States.

“Today, a participant in a transnational repression scheme who worked to establish a secret police station in the middle of New York City on behalf of the national police force of the People’s Republic of China has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to act as an illegal agent,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “We will continue our efforts to protect the rights of vulnerable persons who come to this country to escape the repressive activities of authoritarian regimes.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.