Wintry weather expected this weekend

Wintry weather is possible for our area late Sunday into Monday.

Gusty winds will continue through Saturday across the region, with breaks during the overnight hours tonight. Temperatures will be well below normal as well with some snow in the mountains expected Friday morning and continuing through Saturday morning across the western facing slopes.

Another system is expected to push into the region Sunday, with a more widespread wintry precipitation forecast. Temperatures will again be below normal.

Right now we’re looking at a 40% chance of rain Sunday afternoon and an 80% chance of snow, then freezing rain and sleet Sunday night, reducing to 50% by early Monday morning before changing back to rain.