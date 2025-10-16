Wisconsin man arrested for encouraging the shooting of federal agents on TikTok: Prosecutors

Wisconsin man arrested for encouraging the shooting of federal agents on TikTok: Prosecutors

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

(KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis.) —  A Wisconsin man pleaded not guilty on Thursday after he was arrested for allegedly threatening federal agents in a series of TikTok videos, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Andrew Stanton, 38, was arrested earlier this month and charged with threats to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official after authorities linked him to several TikTok videos threatening agents at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, prosecutors said.

“When there are mass shootings, they are successful. People die and people are terrorized. You can apply that to other people: federal agents,” Stanton allegedly shared in a video on Sept. 10, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 26, the Southwest Wisconsin Threat Analysis Center received a tip from the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center that an “individual appearing to be” Stanton was making threatening statements on TikTok specifically aimed at “soliciting Israeli personal information,” prosecutors said.

“Do you have the known whereabouts of [Israel flag] IDF members in the IL/WI area Feel free to dm me. We need verification that they are IN or served,” the text in the video said, according to the criminal complaint.

The account where these statements were posted was removed, but prosecutors said additional accounts that were believed to be Stanton’s — after obtaining the email address associated with the accounts and comparing the suspect’s driver’s license photo with the man in the videos — contained similar rhetoric, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 29, one of those accounts posted a video that stated, “We’re not getting through to them [politicians] with using our words. That’s never gonna happen. You have to use bullets,” according to prosecutors.

Another video featured text on the screen that read, “I imply the very TRUE statement that a violent state can only be stopped with violence in return” and “I think we should be OFFING federal agents,” prosecutors said.

On Sept. 5, authorities made multiple attempts to interview Stanton, but were “unable to reach him,” prosecutors said.

Then, on Sept. 11, a federal law enforcement officer texted Stanton saying he was a supervisor with CBP, assigned to the FBI, indicating “he wished to speak to Stanton about posts he had been making,” the criminal complaint said.

Stanton then proceeded to send a series of threatening messages to the officer, prosecutors said.

“Please die. It will help future generations,” Stanton allegedly wrote.

Then, on Oct. 4, the suspect posted a video threatening the officer he had been messaging, prosecutors said.

“If they show up to your neighborhood, and I’m talking to you, Border Patrol Officer Joe, it’s time we start shooting you,” Stanton allegedly said in the video, according to the criminal complaint.

In the same video, Stanton also allegedly said, “If ICE shows up to your neighborhood — I’m sorry, I’m just gonna say it. It’s time to start [expletive] shooting at them,” according to the complaint.

Stanton’s final pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 1, with his trial being set for Dec. 15, according to court records. He is currently being held in the Kenosha County Detention Center, according to jail records.

An attorney representing Stanton did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Tropical Climatology. ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Above-normal activity is still expected for the remainder of hurricane season, according to the updated hurricane forecast from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The agency is continuing to predict an above-normal number of named storms for the year but with slightly less confidence than when the initial hurricane outlook was issued in May.

There is now a 50% chance of an above-normal season, a 35% chance of a near-normal season and a 15% chance of a below-normal season, according to the updated assessment, which was released on Thursday. In May, the agency forecast a 60% chance of above-normal activity.

For the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, NOAA is forecasting 13 to 18 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater — with five to nine of those storms predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater.

Two to five of those named storms are expected to become major hurricanes between Categories 3 and 5 and winds of 111 mph or higher, according to NOAA.

As of Thursday, the 2025 season has seen four named tropical storms and no hurricanes. The names Andrea, Barry, Chantal and Dexter have been used so far. Erin is the next name up.

Climatologically, the Atlantic season typically sees its first hurricane on Aug. 11.

“No two storms are alike,” NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said in a press release. “Every storm presents unique, life-threatening hazards that can impact people in both coastal and inland communities. Have a plan in place, and know the actions you should take before, during and after the wide range of hazards that the hurricane season can bring.”

On Wednesday, Colorado State University (CSU) updated its seasonal forecast for storm activity in the Atlantic Basin. While the university’s team have also maintained their previous forecast of a slightly above-average season, they said they have lower-than-normal confidence in their outlook due to a significant difference in wind speed and direction in the atmosphere over the Caribbean Sea in June and July.

Over the next two weeks, there is a 55% chance of above-average activity, a 35% chance of near-average activity and just a 10% chance of below-average activity, according to CSU.

CSU is predicting 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes for the 2025 season. It will be issuing its two-week forecasts from Thursday through the peak of the season.

Several key weather and climate factors influenced the updated forecasts, according to NOAA and CSU. The sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are warming and are now a bit higher than normal, and cool, neutral conditions in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) are expected during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. These conditions make it easier for hurricanes to form and strengthen.

“Many of the factors we identified ahead of the season are still at play, and conditions are largely tracking along with our May predictions,” Matt Rosencrans, the lead hurricane season forecaster at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, said.

ABC News’ Matthew Glasser, Dan Manzo, Kyle Reiman, Dan Peck and Sam Wnek contributed to this report.

This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez. Photo Credit: CDCR

(NEW YORK) —  Lyle and Erik Menendez have been behind bars for 35 years, and when both brothers were denied parole last week, their case reached another barricade.

But the brothers still have three potential paths to freedom:

Parole

The brothers were initially sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 shotgun killings of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, said they committed the murders in self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father.

This May, a judge resentenced them to 50 years to life in prison, making them immediately eligible for parole under youth offender parole laws. The judge said he was moved by the supportive letters from prison guards and was amazed by the work the brothers had accomplished to better the lives of their fellow inmates.

At their first parole hearings last week, both Lyle and Erik Menendez were denied release.

In separate hearings, commissioners stressed how the brothers repeatedly broke rules in prison, like illegal cellphone use.

“While cellphones may seem like something innocuous,” ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire said, the parole commissioners focused on “the criminality that allowed those cellphones to get into the prison,” like smuggling and bribes. “The money that was associated with trying to get those cellphones in oftentimes go to gangs within the prison,” Buckmire explained.

The brothers can apply for parole again in three years. With good behavior in prison, that wait can potentially be shortened to 18 months.

Clemency

A second possible path to release is clemency, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom can grant at any time.

“He can provide clemency in the form of commutation, further reducing the sentence of the brothers, making them eligible for release even today,” Buckmire said. “Or, a pardon, giving them a full forgiveness of the crime.”

“That has some political undertones,” Buckmire continued, “and no one knows just yet what information the governor will take from this parole hearing to use to either grant clemency or not.”

Bid for a new trial

The third path is the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which they submitted in 2023 to try to get another trial based on new evidence not originally presented in court.

The petition presents two pieces of new evidence. One is allegations from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who revealed in the 2023 docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” that he was raped by Jose Menendez. The second is a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse; the cousin testified about the alleged abuse at trial, but the letter — which would have corroborated the cousin’s testimony — wasn’t unearthed until several years ago, according to the brothers’ attorney.

Defense attorneys argue that the “newfound information … would have resulted in a lesser penalty at trial,” Buckmire said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who is firmly opposed to the brothers’ release, filed a response to the habeas corpus petition this month, stating that he “concluded that this petition does not come close to meeting the factual or legal standard to warrant a new trial.”

“The central defense of the Menendez brothers at trial has always been self-defense, not sexual abuse. The jury rejected this self-defense defense in finding them guilty of the horrific murders they perpetrated; five different appellate state and federal courts have affirmed those convictions, and nothing in the so-called ‘new’ evidence challenges any of those determinations,” Hochman said in a statement. “Our opposition to this ‘Hail Mary’ effort to obtain a new trial over 30 years later makes clear that justice, the facts, and the law demand the convictions stand.”

The petition is pending. The final decision will be made by a judge.

A prison officer guards a cell at maximum security penitentiary CECOT (Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism) on April 4, 2025 in Tecoluca, San Vicente, El Salvador./ Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Friday overturned U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s attempt to initiate contempt proceedings against the Trump administration related to the March deportation of hundreds of migrants to El Salvador, in what the panel’s majority described as an “extraordinary, ongoing confrontation between the Executive and Judicial Branches.”

In a 2-1 decision, Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao — both Trump appointees — vacated Judge Boasberg’s contempt-related order that sought to determine if members of the Trump administration deliberately defied a court order after the president invoked the Alien Enemies Act in March.

“The district court’s order raises troubling questions about judicial control over core executive functions like the conduct of foreign policy and the prosecution of criminal offenses. And it implicates an unsettled issue whether the judiciary may impose criminal contempt for violating injunctions entered without jurisdiction,” Judge Katsas wrote in a concurring opinion.

The Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order and ordered that the planes be turned around, but Justice Department attorneys said his oral instructions directing the flight to be returned were defective, and the deportations proceeded as planned.

Boasberg subsequently sought contempt proceedings against the government for deliberately defying his order.

Judge Katsas, in Friday’s decision, wrote that the “ambiguities” in Judge Boasberg’s original order blocking the removal of the migrants make it impossible to definitively say that the Trump administration acted in contempt.

“At the time of the alleged contempt, just hours after the TRO hearing and before any transcript of it was available, the district court’s minute order could reasonably have been read either way. Thus, the TRO cannot support a criminal-contempt conviction here,” he wrote.

In a searing dissent, Judge Cornelia Pillard defended Judge Boasberg’s attempt to initiate contempt proceedings to “vindicate the authority of the court” after the “apparently contumacious conduct.” 71045364″The rule of law depends on obedience to judicial orders,” she wrote. ” Yet, shortly after the district court granted plaintiffs’ emergency motion for a temporary restraining order, defendants appear to have disobeyed it. Our system of courts cannot long endure if disappointed litigants defy court orders with impunity rather than legally challenge them. That is why willful disobedience of a court order is punishable as criminal contempt.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated Friday’s ruling on social media, calling Judge Boasberg’s order “failed judicial overreach at its worst.”

“Our @TheJusticeDept attorneys just secured a MAJOR victory defending President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien terrorists. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed what we’ve argued for months: Judge Boasberg’s attempt to sanction the government for deporting criminal-alien terrorists was a “clear abuse of discretion,” Bondi wrote. “We will continue fighting and WINNING in court for President Trump’s agenda to keep America Safe!”

