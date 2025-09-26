With Comey, Brennan, Soros, Trump steps up his retribution campaign

With Comey, Brennan, Soros, Trump steps up his retribution campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, who took office in January with a pledge to seek retribution against his political foes, made clearer than ever his eagerness to use the weight of the Justice Department against his perceived enemies this week.

Asked by reporters Friday who was next on his list a day after the DOJ brought a two-count indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, Trump said, “It’s not a list — but I think there will be others.”

Comey, who Trump fired from his post in 2017, had been a target of Trump since he oversaw the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey,” Trump wrote on social media following Thursday’s indictment. “He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation.”

The former FBI chief has been charged with making a false statement to Congress and obstruction of an investigative proceeding before Congress, related to his 2020 congressional testimony regarding the FBI’s Russia probe.

Comey, who said in a statement that he was innocent of the charges, said in an Instagram video, “My family and I have known for years that there are costs for standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees and you shouldn’t either.”

The charges were brought by the newly appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, former White House aide Lindsey Halligan, who took over the role after Trump ousted U.S. attorney Erik Siebert after sources say Siebert expressed doubts internally about bringing a case against Comey. 

“What they did was so terrible and so corrupt,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday, referring to those involved in the Russia probe. “Comey placed a cloud over the entire nation.”

Trump, in the same interview, hinted at potentially charging former CIA Director John Brennan in relation to the Russia probe.

“We’ll have to see what happens. It is up to the Justice Department, but I can tell you, it is a group of people that was very disappointing,” Trump said. “This makes Watergate look like peanuts.”

Comey’s indictment came just days after top federal prosecutors at U.S. attorney’s offices around the country received a directive to prepare to launch investigations into the Open Society Foundations, a group funded by the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, on potential charges ranging from support of terrorism to racketeering, sources told ABC News. 

“This DOJ, along with our hard-working and dedicated U.S. Attorneys, will always prioritize public safety and investigate organizations that conspire to commit acts of violence or other federal violations of law,” a DOJ spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations called the accusations “politically motivated attacks.” 

FBI Director Kash Patel disputed accusations that the DOJ’s probes were motivated by politics.

“Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others,” he posted online Friday. “They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so. The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media that sold the world on Russia Gate — it’s hypocrisy on steroids.”

Democrats like Sen. Peter Welch weren’t buying it.

“President Trump and his Justice Department’s indictment of James Comey is a new low for our democracy. The reason for the indictment is clear: Comey is Trump’s political adversary,” Welch wrote on X.

Asked by reporters about the indictment on Friday, Trump said, “They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they’ve done is terrible. And so I hope — frankly, I hope there are others, because you can’t let this happen to a country.” 

“It’s about justice, not revenge,” Trump said. “It’s about justice.”

ABC News’ Rachel Scott contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hurricane Erin tracker: Category 2 storm prompts evacuations for North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Hurricane Erin tracker: Category 2 storm prompts evacuations for North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Hurricane Erin – The Fifth Named Storm Map/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Erin, now a Category 2 hurricane, has prompted a tropical storm watch for North Carolina’s Outer Banks and is expected to bring dangerous waves and rip currents to beaches along the East Coast.

Here’s the latest forecast:

The Outer Banks

While the storm won’t make landfall on the East Coast, it has prompted mandatory evacuations for some Outer Banks residents and visitors.

The Outer Banks is forecast to get heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday and winds over 40 mph.

A storm surge watch and a high surf advisory have been issued, with destructive, large breaking waves up to 20 feet in the forecast. Coastal damage is likely from large waves destroying protective dunes. The flooding will also extend inland, likely impacting roads.

Tracking Erin

Dangerous rip currents and large waves are forecast for the East Coast through Friday.

The popular beach towns of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Wildwood, New Jersey, banned swimming on Monday due to the rough surf.

More than 50 people were rescued from the ocean at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Monday local officials said, and no swimming is recommended at Wrightsville Beach from Tuesday though Friday.

On Tuesday, waves will pick up along the East Coast, with Florida to the Outer Banks facing the worst conditions.

By Wednesday, the waves will increase along the Carolinas as Erin makes its closest pass to the Outer Banks Wednesday night into Thursday.

On Thursday, the high surf will arrive to beaches in the Mid-Atlantic and New England. A high surf advisory is also posted for portions of New Jersey, Long Island and Massachusetts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ICE officer fatally shoots man who resisted arrest, dragged agent with car: DHS
ICE officer fatally shoots man who resisted arrest, dragged agent with car: DHS
WLS

(CHICAGO) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man who was resisting arrest and subsequently dragged the agent with his car, according an ICE spokesperson.

ICE officers were conducting a vehicle stop in a Chicago suburb on Friday morning when the suspect — identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Silverio Villegas-Gonzales — “resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team,” subsequently dragging the agent, ICE said.

DHS said the suspect dragged the ICE officer “a significant distance.”

“Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject,” ICE said.

Both the officer and Villegas-Gonzales “immediately” received medical treatment and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the officer suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition, ICE said.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Villegas-Gonzales “entered the country at an unknown date and time” and has “a history of reckless driving,” DHS said in a press release.

ABC News’ Laura Romero contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ukrainian woman stabbed to death in unprovoked attack while riding train in North Carolina: Police
Ukrainian woman stabbed to death in unprovoked attack while riding train in North Carolina: Police
Iryna Zarutska, who is not pictured, was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. (Charlotte Area Transit System)

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Monday he was “appalled” by the unprovoked murder of a Ukrainian woman on Charlotte’s light rail system late last month, with the recent release of the attack on video causing outrage nationwide.

“I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence, and I am appalled by the footage of her murder. We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe,” Stein said in a statement on Monday.

Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 22 just before 10 p.m. while riding the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

According to the affidavit, Zarutska boarded the train and sat in an aisle seat directly in front of the suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who is seen in a window seat wearing an orange sweatshirt.

The train travels for “approximately four and half minutes before the suspect pulls a knife out of his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Prior to the stabbing, there appeared to be “no interaction between the victim and defendant,” the affidavit said.

Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene and a witness directed officials to the location of the suspect, the affidavit said.

Brown was arrested after he was released from the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries sustained at the time of the incident” and was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to court records. It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said the murder was a “senseless and tragic loss” and Lyles’ “prayers remain with [Zarutska’s] loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.”

“Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can do to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe,” Lyles said in a statement on Saturday.

The Charlotte Area Transit System, or CATS, confirmed to ABC News there was not security on board the train at the time of the attack, with a spokesperson saying a security team “patrols the system, they are not stationed in one area.”

“At the time of the incident they were riding on a train directly in front of where the incident occurred,” a spokesperson for CATS told ABC News.

According to Zarutska’s obituary, she was born in Ukraine and emigrated to the U.S. with her mother, sister and brother to “escape the war, and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States.”

The 23-year-old, who was described as a “gifted and passionate artist,” will be remembered for her “kindness, her creativity and the lasting impression she left on everyone she met,” according to her obituary.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.