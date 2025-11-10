‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ gets Netflix release date
We now know when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will arrive to Netflix.
The upcoming installment of Meghan Markle‘s series arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 3. It will run just under an hour.
The episode finds the Duchess of Sussex letting audiences in to her Montecito, California, home as she shares her tips and tricks for how to make the holiday season even more special.
She will share how her friends and family deck the halls together, go over the details for how to create a holiday feast, give crafting ideas meant to inspire homemade gifts and many more how-tos that audiences can follow along with at home.
“It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” according to a press release from Netflix.
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit before the new episode drops, the Duchess’ brand, As ever, has also shared a recent drop of seasonal gifts, such as hand-poured candles and hot toddy mulling spice kits.
A documentary on the making of the Avatar films is headed to Disney+.
Fans of James Cameron‘s fantasy sci-fi franchise will be able to watch Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films on Nov. 7. The trailer for the two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment arrived on Wednesday.
The documentaries will show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Exclusive footage, concept art, and interviews with the cast and crew behind both films will be shown in the documentaries.
Thomas C. Grane directed Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. Cameron and Rae Sanchini executive produced the project.
Featured in the two-part documentary through interviews are Cameron; Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully; Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri; Stephen Lang, who plays the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch; Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine and now portrays Kiri; and Cameron’s longtime collaborator Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, the Tsahìk of the Metkayina clan.
Also interviewed are the films’ many crew members, including the casting director, visual effects supervisors, production designers, stunt coordinators and more.
“As much as we use computers and technology, Avatar is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world, to life,” Cameron says in the trailer.
The documentary found its filmmakers traveling across the world “to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank,” according to a press release.
A federal judge in New York has formally ended Justin Baldoni‘s $400 million counterclaim against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.
Judge Lewis Liman entered a final judgment on Oct. 31, after dismissing the suit in June.
Baldoni is able to appeal the judge’s ruling.
Baldoni and Lively have been locked in a bitter legal dispute since December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.
Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on Dec. 31, 2024, reiterating the claims made in her earlier complaint and alleging Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios had waged a retaliatory smear campaign against her. That same day, Baldoni filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, which had published a report outlining the claims detailed in Lively’s earlier complaint, alleging libel and false light invasion of privacy.
Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, weeks later, alleging civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.
In June of this year, Liman granted Lively’s motion to dismiss Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios’ countersuit against her. The judge also dismissed Baldoni’s defamation suit against the Times.
At the time, Liman wrote in his opinion that Baldoni’s lawsuit hinged on claims that Lively “stole the film from Baldoni and Wayfarer, threatening to refuse to promote the film and attack Baldoni and Wayfarer in the press if the Wayfarer Parties did not agree to grant her, rather than Wayfarer, control over and credit for the film” and that “Lively, Sloane, Reynolds, and the Times spread a false narrative that Baldoni committed sexual misconduct towards Lively and the Wayfarer Parties then engaged in a smear campaign to ruin her reputation.”
“Regardless of the propriety of these actions, they do not constitute civil extortion under California law,” Liman wrote, adding that “the Wayfarer Parties have not adequately alleged that Lively’s threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions” and had “not shown that some of Lively’s allegedly extortionate acts damaged them.”
Two weeks later, on June 24, Baldoni decided not to amend his claims against Lively, Reynolds, Sloane and the Times.
In a statement at the time, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said, “Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”
“The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign, and it does not in any way affect our vigorous defense against Ms. Lively’s claims,” Freedman continued, calling Lively’s allegations “baseless.”
Lively’s spokesperson responded to Baldoni’s decision at the time, saying in a statement, “The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety.”
They added, “In the days that followed, Baldoni’s lawyer said the judge’s decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal as they promised to amend and refile it. As per usual, that was not true. The Court’s dismissal of Baldoni’s sham lawsuit was a total victory after all.”
Reached for comment on Monday, a Times spokesperson directed ABC News to its earlier statement in June, following Liman’s dismissal of Baldoni’s defamation case against the outlet. “We are grateful to the court for seeing the lawsuit for what it was: a meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting,” the spokesperson said.
“Our journalists went out and covered carefully and fairly a story of public importance, and the court recognized that the law is designed to protect just that sort of journalism,” they continued. “We will continue to stand up in court for our journalism and for our journalists when their work comes under attack.”
Lively’s case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is still expected to go to trial in March next year.
ABC News reached out to Baldoni’s team, who did not issue any further comment.
ABC News has also reached out to Lively’s team for comment.