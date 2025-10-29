With SNAP benefits set to halt, Thune says he can’t clarify Trump’s plan to fund program

Senator John Thune (R-SD)

(WASHINGTON) — With critical food assistance benefits set to run out Saturday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Wednesday said he is talking with President Donald Trump about the shutdown as lawmakers appear sympathetic, but still entrenched.

The Department of Agriculture said earlier this week that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which serve roughly 42 million low-income Americans, will not be issued on Nov. 1 amid the ongoing government shutdown.

On Tuesday night as he traveled to South Korea, Trump signaled his administration may find a solution to help fund SNAP, saying “we’re going to get it done,” without offering any details on how. 

At the same time, Trump blamed Democrats for putting Americans at risk of losing critical federal food assistance this weekend.

“The Democrats have caused the problem on food stamps … because all they have to do is sign, and, you know, they sign, I’ll meet with them,” Trump said.

Asked about Trump’s SNAP benefits comments, Thune told reporters on Wednesday that he spoke to Trump on Tuesday, but didn’t have insight into what his comments meant.

“I think that what he is saying consistently is ‘Open up the government and then we’ — and that’s the way to fund SNAP,” Thune said.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has a new bill that would fund SNAP during the shutdown. While several Republican senators support it, Thune has appeared lukewarm about bringing it to the floor.

Asked if Trump’s comments were an endorsement of bills like Hawley’s that would fund SNAP during the shutdown, Thune said he wasn’t sure if that’s what Trump was referring to.

“I think the message that he and the rest of the White House, including JD yesterday, have delivered pretty clearly is ‘Open up the government and that’s the way to fund SNAP and everything else.’ If he’s got something else he’s thinking about, I’ll certainly be open to listening to that,” Thune said.

On Wednesday morning, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that the impacts of the government shutdown this week — including a possible food crisis as well as missed paychecks for federal workers and air traffic controllers — are “getting really tough for the American people,” placing the onus squarely on Democrats.

“The Democrats are coming near now to a cliff that they will not be able to turn back from,” Johnson said at a news conference in the Capitol. “You’ve got families and children that rely upon SNAP benefits that are going to go hungry here at the end of the week.”

As Democrats continue their fight over health care subsidies as the Nov. 1 open enrollment date approaches, Trump said Tuesday night that he would work with Democrats — as long as they vote to fund the government.

“I’d say, open up the government and we’ll work it out,” Trump told reporters.

Democrats are working to balance their health care demands and find solutions for SNAP, with Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján expected to attempt to get the Senate to unanimously pass legislation that would direct the USDA to release available contingency funds to ensure benefits under SNAP and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program continue during the shutdown.

Luján’s bill is co-sponsored by every Democrat in the Senate, but does not have any Republican co-sponsors. Because it’s being put on the floor by Democrats, the only way the bill could pass is if every senator supports it — meaning it will likely fail as a result.

“Right now, we’re staring down the barrel at two crises at once. A health care crisis and a hunger crisis,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“We don’t want to pit health care and food. Thank you. We think you can have both,” he later shouted.

Schumer has continued to call on Republicans to “sit-down and negotiate with us” to reopen the government and address the health care crisis.

Thune told reporters Wednesday morning that discussions over a path out of the shutdown have “ticked up significantly” and that he’s “hopeful” that something fruitful will soon emerge.

“It’s ticked up significantly,” Thune said of talks among rank-and-file members. “And hopefully that’ll be a precursor of things to come. But yeah, there’s a lot of higher-level conversation.”

Thune stressed that conversations are going on among rank-and-file members and not among leadership.

“There are a lot of rank-and-file members that continue to, I think, want to pursue solutions and to be able to address the issues they care about, which is including health care, which as I just said right there we are willing to do, but it is obviously contingent upon them opening up the government.”

ABC News’ Megan Mistry, Isabella Murray and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

 

3 injured in shooting outside Oklahoma State University residential hall: Police
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least three people were injured early Sunday in a shooting outside of a residential hall at Oklahoma State University, authorities said.

One of the injured victims is a student at the Stillwater, Oklahoma, school, according to the Oklahoma State University Police Department.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting.

The shooting was reported around 3:40 a.m. local time outside the Carreker East residential hall, according to the OSU police statement.

“Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East, where the shooting occurred,” according to the police statement.

OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner said one of the victims is known to be an OSU student.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

There is no ongoing threat to the campus, according to the statement. Officials requested that anyone with information about the shooting contact the OSU Police Department.

Beckner said campus police officers first learned of the shooting when they overheard a radio call from a Stillwater police dispatcher of a gunshot victim at a McDonald’s several miles from the college.

He said campus officers went to the McDonald’s and found the person suffering from gunshot wounds and began to provide medical aid.

Beckner said that about the same time, campus police received calls of a shooting occurring on campus in the area of the residential halls.

Beckner said when officers got to the scene, people were leaving the area in cars, and officers stopped several of the vehicles at gunpoint. He said that no victims were at the scene when officers arrived.

But while on the scene, officers received word that a person shot at the school had been dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Center, and another victim of the shooting had shown up at the Tulsa Medical Center.

Beckner said all three victims of the shooting were in stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

While interviewing potential witnesses, officers learned that a shooting had just occurred in the parking out outside the Carreker East residential hall.

Beckner said witnesses told officers that the shooting stemmed from a dispute that had erupted earlier at a party at the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater and spilled over to an after-party on campus.

Asked about the dispute by reporters, Beckner said, “A disagreement between several people. That’s as far as I’ll say.”

Arizona flooding kills 4, causes 1,000 propane tanks to wash away in hazmat concern
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(GLOBE, Ariz.) — At least four people have been confirmed dead and two remain unaccounted for amid intense flooding in parts of Arizona, local officials said Saturday.

The flooding caused about 1,000 propane tanks to wash away from a distribution facility, creating a serious hazmat concern in the area of downtown Globe, Arizona, according to Gila County Emergency Management.

On Saturday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency to speed resources to the area.

“The flooding in Gila County has caused heartbreaking loss and serious damage,” she said in a statement.

A search and rescue effort was underway for more potential victims, officials said.

Two of the victims confirmed dead were found in a vehicle having drowned, officials said, and a third victim was found outside a vehicle in downtown Globe. An official could not confirm to ABC News if the victims were adults or any relation between them.

A fourth man who went missing during the storm overnight was found dead Saturday morning outside his vehicle, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said they discovered Ander Polanco’s body outside his car as floodwaters receded. A death investigation is underway and the cause of death hasn’t been released.

The propane tanks that washed away have created a serious concern due to their ability to explode, officials warned.

“Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks,” the city of Globe said in a post on Facebook.

“For your safety, please stay out of the area until further notice. We also ask everyone to stay out of the creek. Search and rescue operations are underway, and any traffic in the area can interfere with rescue teams and throw off the scent work of trained dogs,” the city said.

Gila County Emergency Management is advising residents to shelter in place due to possible hazardous materials in the floodwaters.

All available agencies in the region are responding to assist with SAR and hazmat assessment and clean up, a county emergency management official told ABC News.

“Crews continued work throughout the night. We want to thank them for their diligent work. This includes Globe FD, Globe PD, Globe Public Works, Gila County, Gila County Emergency Services and DPS,” the city of Globe said.

The city has added over 100 additional resources that include Maricopa Search and Rescue, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Pima County Search and Rescue, and 2-20 person work crews from the State Land Department. “We are waiting on many other crews from throughout the state,” the city said.

Kellogg says it will remove artificial dyes from cereals by the end of 2027
Kellogg’s cereal products are offered for sale at a grocery store on July 10, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — WK Kellogg Co. has announced that they will stop using artificial dyes in its breakfast cereals by the end of 2027, according to a statement from the company.

The maker of Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, just to name a few, said that they are evolving their portfolio of cereals “to provide consumers with more of what they want and need — such as whole grains and fiber and less of what they don’t.”

“Today, the vast majority — 85 percent — of our cereal sales contain no FD&C colors and none of our products have contained Red No. 3 for years,” Kellogg said in their statement making the announcement. “We are committed to continue working with HHS and FDA to identify effective solutions to remove FD&C colors from foods.”

Kellogg pledged that they will be reformulating their cereals served in schools to not include FD&C colors by the 2026-27 school year, that they will not be launching any new products with FD&C colors beginning in January 2026 and that they plan on removing all FD&C colors from their products by the end of 2027, according to their announcement.

“We are proud that our cereals provide consumers with important nutrients such as Iron, Vitamin D and Folate,” Kellogg said. “Kellogg’s cereals have played an important role in U.S. consumers’ lives for more than a century, and we look forward to continuing that tradition.”

The change comes amid a push from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to crack down on synthetic food additives as part of his initiative to “Make America Healthy Again.” Among those efforts are proposals to phase out artificial food dyes in favor of natural alternatives.

In June, Kraft Heinz and General Mills announced plans to remove artificial food dyes from some products within the next two years. Several other large food manufacturers — including PepsiCo, ConAgra, The Hershey Company, McCormick & Co., J.M. Smucker, Nestlé USA and more — have announced similar plans in recent months.

As of May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved three additional color additives from natural sources that are in line with the Department of Health and Human Services’ goals, which can be used in a wide range of products from gum to breakfast cereal.

Just last month, Mars Wrigley North America announced that products across four categories of its popular treats — gum, fruity confections and chocolate candy — will be made “without Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors” starting in 2026.

The first of their brands to be available without without FD&C colors will include M&M’s Chocolate, Skittles Original, Extra Gum Spearmint and Starburst Original fruit chews, the company said.

ABC News’ Kelly McCarthy contributed to this report.

