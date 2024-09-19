Witness gets emotional recounting doomed Titan dive during Coast Guard hearing on submersible implosion

Witness gets emotional recounting doomed Titan dive during Coast Guard hearing on submersible implosion
Pool/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A witness got emotional recounting the day of the doomed Titan submersible dive while testifying Thursday during the U.S. Coast Guard’s hearing into the deadly implosion.

Renata Rojas, a banker who had previously gone on a dive to the Titanic on the experimental vessel, was volunteering and assisting the surface crew during the 2023 expedition when the submersible catastrophically imploded on a deep-sea voyage to the shipwreck site, killing five people, including OceanGate founder Stockton Rush.

The hearing took an approximately 10-minute break on Thursday during Rojas’ testimony so that she could compose herself before discussing the June 18, 2023, dive.

“They were just very happy to go,” Rojas recalled of the passengers, crying during her testimony. “That’s the memory I have. Nobody was really nervous. They were excited about what they’re going to see.”

Rojas testified that beyond issues with a dinghy, there was nothing unusual about the day of the dive — everything was done on time and they had “wonderful weather.”

She said the submersible went into the water on schedule, around 9:15 a.m. local time. She said she was waiting to hear updates on the dive after breakfast a couple hours later, but they had no update on the communications with the sub.

There was a loss of communication with the Titan at approximately 10:47 a.m. local time, according to the Coast Guard. The sub was expected to surface at about 3 p.m. local time, the Coast Guard said.

Rojas said there didn’t seem to be anything of concern until about 5 or 6 p.m. local time.

“Usually they’re allowed at least an hour in the bottom. Could it be possible that if they were in front of the bow, everybody begged in the sub to take another hour?” she said. “Like if it was me in the sub, I probably would have said, ‘Please give me another hour.’ You have to take that into account.”

After three hours of searching the surface for the sub, per OceanGate loss-of-communications protocol, the surface ship Polar Prince contacted the Canadian Coast Guard at 7:10 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Debris from the Titan was found after a four-day search.

In addition to Rush, those killed in the implosion included French explorer Paul Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

Rojas said she had saved “for a long time” for her own expedition to the Titanic. She said she didn’t think it would ever happen until she was connected with OceanGate.

She said she signed up in 2016 or 2017 to go on a dive in 2018, though didn’t go until July 2022. She said OceanGate had to make a new carbon-fiber hull and the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays.

She said she knew the submersible was experimental but felt safe.

“I knew what I was doing was very risky. I never, at any point, felt unsafe by the operation,” she said.

Asked if any OceanGate employees or past employees ever brought up safety concerns to her, Rojas said there was one who told her she wouldn’t get in the sub.

“This is never really sold as a Disney ride,” she said. “This is an expedition where things happen, and you have to adapt to change. That was, at least for me, it was very clear.”

She said as a passenger, she felt she was given the opportunity to voice any safety concerns, though never did personally.

“I knew the risk that I was taking, and still decided to go,” she said.

She said she understood that the sub was not classified by a certification society.

“It was similar to the Apollo program — they tested by doing,” she said. “Neil Armstrong didn’t ask somebody, ‘Is this vessel classed?’ before he went to space. He just got in and went.”

“For me, it was the drive of exploration,” she said. “Exploration requires risks.”

Rojas had done several dives with OceanGate, including a 2016 dive to the Andrea Doria shipwreck on OceanGate’s Cyclops 1 submersible. She said she paid $20,000 to go on it.

David Lochridge, the former director of marine operations for OceanGate, testified on Tuesday that Rush was difficult to work with during that Andrea Doria dive. Lochridge said Rush, who was piloting the sub, ended up getting the vessel stuck in the wreck and panicked. Lochridge said Rush was behaving unprofessionally and refused to relinquish control until Rojas, with tears in her eyes, yelled at Rush to give Lochridge the “effing controller” that piloted the vessel.

Lochridge testified that Rush threw the PlayStation controller at his head and one of the buttons came off, though he said he was able to repair it and get them back to the surface.

Rojas refuted part of Lochridge’s testimony on Thursday, saying, “He must have gone on a different dive. Nobody was panicking, nobody was crying, and there was definitely no swearing and yelling.”

She said Rush put the controller on the floor at Lochridge’s feet, and she did not see it broken.

Rojas, an experienced scuba diver, said she went on other dives with OceanGate until the Titan was ready to go to the Titanic. She recounted a 2015 meeting with Rush.

“He told me a sub had not been made, that he had plans to make a sub to go to Titanic,” she said. “It was going to take time, but he wanted me to go out on other expeditions, and, you know, kind of test the waters of how they did things.”

She said she enjoyed being a mission specialist — what OceanGate called its paying customers.

“It was fun. I was learning a lot. I was working with amazing people,” she said. “Some of those people are the very hard-working individuals that were just trying to make dreams come true.”

Rojas is the first mission specialist to testify during the two-week hearing, which started on Monday. Another, Fred Hagen, is scheduled to testify on Friday.

“We all want to find out what happened,” Rojas said at the close of her testimony on Thursday.

“What we have all gone through — it’s still raw,” she said, crying. “Nothing is going to bring our friends back. I hope that this investigation creates an understanding that with exploration, there’s risk. And without taking that risk and the exploration, the world would still be flat. I hope that innovation continues so that we can make the oceans accessible to people like me.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Body camera footage released by Illinois State Police of woman killed by former sheriff’s deputy
Body camera footage released by Illinois State Police of woman killed by former sheriff’s deputy
Courtesy Ben Crump

(NEW YORK) — Police body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman who was shot in her own home by a deputy after calling 911 to report a possible intruder, was released by the Illinois State Police Monday afternoon.

The video, reviewed by ABC News, shows Massey, 36, being shot in the face by former Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson. Grayson, 30, who is white, has since been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, to which he pleaded not guilty. He has been fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to charging documents filed in Sangamon County Court, Grayson allegedly shot Massey in the face after the deputy “aggressively yelled” at her to put down a pot of boiling water and she threw it on a couch.

The video shows Massey pouring a pot of boiling water into the sink after Grayson points out the pot on her stove. Massey asked where he was going, and Grayson replied “away from your hot steaming water.”

“Aw, away from my hot steaming water? Aw, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Massey said.

Grayson replied “You better [expletive] not, I swear to [expletive] God I’ll shoot you right in your [expletive] face,” and immediately proceeded to draw his gun.

Massey covered her face with the pot as she ducked down and apologized. Grayson told her to “drop the [expletive] pot” three times before he shot her.

Grayson and a second deputy who has not yet been named were dispatched to Massey’s Springfield, Illinois, residence at about 12:50 a.m. on July 6 to investigate a possible prowler, according to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Grayson only activated his body-worn camera after the shooting. The other deputy had activated his camera when he arrived at the scene, according to charging documents filed against Grayson in Sangamon County Court.

Court documents describe Massey as “calm, perhaps unwell, not aggressive” at the time that the deputies responded to her call for help. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, told ABC News that Massey struggled with her mental health.

Crump described the body-worn camera footage of Massey’s death as “extremely graphic.” He will join the family to address the media Monday afternoon in a news conference, where mental health professionals will be present to counsel attendees due to the graphic nature of the video.

Grayson allegedly discouraged his partner from retrieving a medical kit to render aid to Massey after the shooting because he allegedly thought the injuries were too severe to revive her, according to prosecutors.

In the video, Grayson tells the second deputy that “she’s done” when he says he’s going to get his med kit immediately after Massey is shot.

“No, head shot, dude. She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a headshot,” Grayson said. “What else do we do? I’m not taking pot boiling water to the [expletive] face and it already reached us.”

The second responding deputy still proceeded to render aid to Massey. According to a statement from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, “Deputies immediately administered first aid until EMS arrived. The woman was transported to St. John’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident.”

Massey was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m. on July 6. An autopsy found that she died of a gunshot wound, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Illinois State Police investigated the shooting for use of deadly force at the request of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser, a review of the investigation and the body-worn camera footage found that Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force.

Massey was honored at a funeral on Friday, July 19. During the funeral, her younger sister, Breeanna Toles, asked the public to keep her family’s feelings in mind when watching the body-worn camera footage of her sister’s shooting.

“I know people wanna see the video, I know people wanna talk about the video; I just ask if you do it, just do it out of respect for us,” Toles said.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Massey’s death.

“Sonya’s death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not,” Biden’s statement says. “Sonya’s family deserves justice. I am heartbroken for her children and her entire family as they face this unthinkable and senseless loss. Jill and I mourn with the rest of the country and our prayers are with Sonya’s family, loved ones, and community during this devastating time.

Grayson’s attorney, Dan Fultz, declined to comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Texas nursing student’s kidnapping, murder solved after 44 years: Police
Texas nursing student’s kidnapping, murder solved after 44 years: Police
Austin Police Department

(AUSTIN, TEXAS) — A 78-year-old man has now been charged with a murder committed over 40 years ago after genetic genealogy helped investigators identify him as a suspect.

Deck Brewer Jr., a man already imprisoned in Massachusetts, has been charged with the 1980 murder of 25-year-old Susan Leigh Wolfe, according to the Austin, Texas, Police Department.

Wolfe had just enrolled as a nursing student at the University of Texas at Austin when she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed on Jan. 9, 1980, according to police.

Wolfe was kidnapped one block from her home while walking to a friend’s house at around 10 p.m. A witness saw a car stop before the driver exited and grabbed Wolfe in a “bear hug,” placed a coat over her head and forced her into the back of the car, police said.

Wolfe’s body was found the next morning in an alley in Austin. Her body had evidence of ligature strangulation and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

During an autopsy, a pathologist found evidence of a sexual assault by one of two unknown suspects seen in the car, police said.

For a year after the murder, investigators followed dozens of leads and tracked down dozens of cars that fit the witness’s description. Police said over the years they had over 40 persons of interest and conducted interviews with at least six suspects.

In April 2023, detectives submitted evidence related to Wolfe’s sexual assault to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory, where forensic experts evaluated it and determined it was suitable for testing, police said.

In February, Austin police received the test results — which produced a male profile for the suspect — and eliminated the six suspects who were not a genetic match with the evidence police had, police said.

Police then entered the profile into the Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS, which operates local, state and national databases of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence and missing persons, police said.

In March, Austin police received a notification for a possible match in Massachusetts, where Brewer is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges, police said.

Detectives conducted a short interview with Brewer in which he said he had been in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, around the time of the murder, police said. Brewer asked for his right to a lawyer when he was told DNA was found at the scene of a murder, police said.

After the DNA comparison was conducted, an Austin court found probable cause to charge Brewer in the murder of Wolfe, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Twenty-year-old man falls 400 feet to his death from rim of Grand Canyon
Twenty-year-old man falls 400 feet to his death from rim of Grand Canyon
Responders manage a high angle technical rescue system on July 31, 2024. — NPS / K.Ross

(NEW YORK) — A 20-year-old man has fallen 400 feet to his death from a scenic overlook at the Grand Canyon, officials said.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report on Wednesday at approximately 10:40 a.m. that a visitor to the park had fallen from the rim of the canyon a few hundred feet west of Pipe Creek Overlook, according to a statement from the National Park Service released on Thursday.

Rangers responded to the location immediately and were able to locate the body of 20-year-old Abel Joseph Meija from Hickory, North Carolina, about 400 feet below the canyon’s rim.

“Mr. Mejia was near the edge of the rim when he suffered an accidental fall,” officials said. “An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Authorities have not disclosed how Meija managed to fall to his death or why he got close to the edge in the first place.

Pipe Creek Vista is a popular stop for visitors and is the first pullout heading east toward Desert View on Desert View Drive. It can be accessed by private vehicle or by using the free park shuttle bus, which departs from the Visitor Center Shuttle Bus Terminal, according to the park.

“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” officials said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.