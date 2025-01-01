Witnesses describe scenes of carnage after New Orleans attack that left 10 dead, 30 injured
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) — Witnesses described scenes of carnage in the wake of a car-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that left at least 10 dead and 30 injured.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was allegedly “hell-bent” on killing as many people as possible when he steered a pickup truck around barricades and plowed into a crowd of people ringing in the New Year, according to New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick.
One witness, Paul S., who asked ABC News to withhold his full name, said he had watched a fireworks display and went back to his hotel, going to bed around 2:00 a.m. CT. A little over an hour later, he woke up to popping sounds.
“We heard a ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ sound, followed by a sound that sounded like fireworks going off, like a big firework all at once, and it turned out that was the crash,” he said.
Paul said he peeked through the curtains to see what was occurring and saw police officers telling people in buildings to stay inside. He then went onto the balcony and started recording the aftermath of the attack.
“There’s litter all over the sidewalks, and then there were bodies laid up next to garbage cans and people rushing to give aid,” he said. “There were…these really bright lights out on Bourbon Street…and that illuminated the scene where you could look up and down a block and see it completely empty except for the bodies that were on the ground.”
“The one detail that feels the worst was a man who was in a wheelchair, who was clearly knocked out of it and on the ground in pain. It’s just right next to where the carpark ended,” Paul added.
Paul said he did not see the suspect but was able to see four bullet holes in the rear windshield of the pickup truck allegedly used in the attack.
Another witness, Jimmy Cothran, told ABC News’ Morgan Norwood he and his group ducked into a Bourbon Street nightclub when the commotion began.
Shortly after he entered the club, he said five girls ran in “frantically” and hid under chairs.
Cothran said he ran upstairs to the club’s balcony and witnessed “body after body mangled just as far as you could see. We counted 10, and at least six were instantly clearly deceased. Some were very clearly deceased, but others were yelling out. … It’s a lot to process.”
Cothran added that he saw some bodies in the street that bore tire marks.
“It looked like something out of a movie the way the bodies were mangled,” he said. “These people are never going to wake up.”
The suspect was allegedly firing a gun as he mowed people down, law enforcement officials said. He was shot and killed by police when he got out of his vehicle with an assault rifle, the officials said.
ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.
(ST. CHARLES, IL) — A man wielding a chainsaw inside a senior-living facility in St. Charles, Illinois, was shot and killed by police early Sunday, state and local law enforcement said.
The man, whom police have not publicly identified, was allegedly attempting to cut down a tree on the facility’s property at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. He was “shirtless” when police arrived at the facility, on the 900 block of North 5th Avenue, the St. Charles Police Department said in a press statement.
“Just before police arrival, witnesses advised the subject had now gained entry to the lobby of the building and began confronting residents with the chainsaw,” the department said.
Officers sought to deescalate the situation, but “the suspect continued his attempts to use the chainsaw against residents of the building,” as well as against responding officers, the department said.
Officers used a taser on the man, “but his attack continued,” the press statement said. An officer then fired his gun, striking the alleged attacker, police said.
“The male suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the Illinois State Police said in a press release.
Officers and residents of the assisted-living facility were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.
“We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement,” a spokesperson for the facility, the River Glen of St. Charles, said in a statement. “We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe.”
The Illinois State Police said it would investigate the shooting.
(NEW YORK) — A dayslong holiday strike against Starbucks ended on Tuesday with the largest work stoppage ever carried out by the company’s unionized workers, involving strikes at more than 300 stores in dozens of cities nationwide, the union Starbucks Workers United said.
“The company should be concerned because this is just the beginning,” Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks barista in Buffalo, New York, and a member of the union’s bargaining team, told ABC News.
The union and the company remain without a collective bargaining agreement at organized stores. Monthslong negotiations recently broke off over a disagreement about economic issues, including potential wage increases.
As workers fold up their placards and return to their jobs, a question looms: What happens next?
Labor experts who spoke to ABC News said the worker unrest could give way to a resumption of negotiations and an eventual contract agreement, as both sides find reason to resolve the standoff.
However, if a deal proves elusive, the workers may escalate their opposition toward the company with additional strikes or other pressure tactics, the experts said. The company may also pivot toward a more adversarial approach, leaving the bargaining table and cracking down on union organizing, the experts added.
The strike in recent days interrupted a period of relative calm between Starbucks and the union.
Starbucks Workers United and Starbucks announced in February that they would work on a “foundational framework” to reach a collective bargaining agreement for unionized stores. The union says Starbucks has failed to offer a viable proposal on economic issues, taking issue as well with the company’s alleged refusal to resolve federal charges over illegal anti-union conduct.
Workers United told ABC News in a statement that Starbucks had proposed no immediate wage increases for most baristas and a guarantee of only 1.5% wage increases in future years.
Meanwhile, Starbucks said in a statement that the union had proposed an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64%, as well as an overall 77% raise over the duration of a three-year contract. “This is not sustainable,” a Starbucks spokesperson told ABC News.
Starbucks United contests those figures as a disingenuous characterization of its proposal, the union told ABC News.
“We’ve reached the position in the bargaining where we need to remind Starbucks who we are,” Eisen said, pointing to public attention and worker strength demonstrated by the recent strike.
Starbucks did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Sara Kelly, Starbucks’ executive vice president and chief partner officer, downplayed the impact of the strikes in a public letter to employees late Monday.
“The overwhelming majority of Starbucks stores across the country have opened as planned and are busy with customers enjoying the holidays,” Kelly said, noting that the company operates 10,000 stores and employs 200,000 people nationwide.
“The union chose to walk away from bargaining last week,” Kelly said. “We are ready to continue negotiations when the union comes back to the bargaining table.”
The show of worker strength could induce a better offer from Starbucks, since the company may recognize the public relations threat posed by the prospect of more headline-grabbing worker protests, some experts said.
“Starbucks has to continually worry about getting a new generation of customers on board with their product,” Matthew Bodie, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who focuses on labor issues, told ABC News, pointing to the company’s reputation as a liberal-minded employer.
Still, federal labor law affords wide latitude for a company to delay a collective bargaining agreement and lacks the large penalties necessary to compel an agreement, granting Starbucks sizable leverage over the next step in the labor dispute, Bodie added.
“The traditional management playbook is to fight, fight, fight,” Bodie said. “I see it as largely a decision for Starbucks to make because our system gives so much power and discretion to companies in how they manage collective bargaining.”
If Starbucks opts to forgo a new proposal, the union could shift toward a more militant strategy that resembles the previous approach taken by the campaign, experts said.
In 2022 and 2023, Starbucks workers at the company carried out about 100 strikes per year, Johnnie Kallas, a professor of labor relations at the University of Illinois who tracks strike activity, told ABC News. The recent holiday strike marks the first work stoppage of 2024, since the union had pivoted toward a more cooperative approach amid negotiations, Kallas said.
“If Starbucks doesn’t meaningfully negotiate on economic proposals, you’ll see a rise in militancy,” Kallas said. “The workers may reach a fork in the road.”
Meanwhile, the company could also opt for a more adversarial approach, experts said. The negotiations this year have reflected a friendlier public posture from Starbucks. As recently as last year, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he didn’t believe unions had any place at the company.
The National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, the federal agency that enforces labor rules, is expected to become more sympathetic toward management under President-elect Donald Trump, experts said. Starbucks could shift toward an increasingly hostile approach, knowing it’s unlikely to face much pushback from the NLRB, the experts added.
“If it remains a private negotiation between Starbucks and the union, it could go nowhere under Trump,” John Logan, a professor of U.S. labor history at San Francisco State University, told ABC News.
For now, Eisen said, union members plan to catch up on some rest over the holidays and weigh the path forward. Beyond doubt, however, are the union’s plans to continue organizing new stores, Eisen said.
Workers United organized more than 150 stores in 2024, bringing the total number of unionized stores to about 540.
“You always want your movement to grow,” Eisen said. “The bigger we are, the stronger we are.”
(SEATTLE) — Boeing machinists on Wednesday rejected a new contract proposal that would’ve ended a weekslong work stoppage against the embattled aerospace company — and the union said the strike will go on.
Sixty-four percent of workers voted to reject the new contract, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the union representing 33,000 Boeing workers in Washington, Oregon and California.
Representatives for Boeing said Wednesday night the company did not have a comment on the vote.
The proposed contract would have delivered a 35% raise over the four-year duration of the contract, upping the 25% cumulative raise provided in a previous offer overwhelmingly rejected by workers in a vote last month. Workers had initially sought a 40% cumulative pay increase.
The proposal also called for hiking Boeing’s contribution to a 401(k) plan, but it declined to fulfill workers’ call for a reinstatement of the company’s defined pension. The contract would have included a $7,000 ratification bonus for each worker, as well as a performance bonus that Boeing had sought to jettison.
But union leaders said the concessions offered in the proposal were not enough to meet the demands of rank-and-file union members.
“This contract struggle began over ten years ago when the company overreached and created a wound that may never heal for many members,” said Jon Holden, president of IAM District 751 in Seattle, in a statement after the vote. “I don’t have to tell you all how challenging it has been for our membership through the pandemic, the crashes, massive inflation, and the need to address the losses stemming from the 2014 contract.”
The union said the strike will continue as they return to the bargaining table with the company.
Hours before workers cast ballots on Wednesday, Boeing released an earnings report showing the company had lost a staggering $6.1 billion over the most recent quarter due primarily to costs associated with the strike.
“We have some really big rocks that we need to get behind us to move the company forward,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a letter to investors on Wednesday.
Ortberg singled out the strike as an issue that must be addressed “first and foremost.”
“We have been feverishly working to find a solution that works for the company and meets our employees’ needs,” Ortberg said.
The company and its workers have faced significant financial losses during the nearly six-week strike.
Union members have received $250 per week from a strike fund, beginning in the third week of the work stoppage. That compensation marks a major pay cut for many of the employees.
Mid-ranking workers involved in the strike typically make $20 per hour, which totals $800 per 40-hour work week, while higher-paid members earn salaries upward of $100,000 per year, or nearly $2,000 per week.
“The question is whether the employees and their union determine that they have the power to get more from Boeing,” Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, told ABC News. “It’s whether they think they can extract more from Boeing, or Boeing says, ‘You know what, this is it.'”
The strike was set to cost Boeing $108 million per day in lost revenue, amounting to as much as $5.5 billion in losses should the work stoppage last 50 days, investment bank TD Cowen said in a report reviewed by ABC News at the outset of the dispute. So far, the strike has lasted 40 days.
In September, Boeing announced furloughs and pay cuts for some white-collar employees in response to the strike. Last week, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs, which amounts to about 10% of its global workforce.
“This is really painful for Boeing,” Richard Aboulafia, managing director of aerospace consulting firm AeroDynamic Advisory, told ABC News.
The most recent IAM strike against Boeing in the Pacific Northwest, in 2008, lasted 57 days. Work stoppages undertaken by unionized Boeing employees in the same region have historically lasted an average of 60 days, a Bank of America Global Research analysis found after examining seven previous strikes, the earliest in 1948.
In the days leading up to Wednesday’s vote, the outcome remained unclear, Jake Rosenfeld, a professor of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis, who studies labor, told ABC News.
“What are the workers going to do?” Rosenfeld said. “That’s a really tough question.”