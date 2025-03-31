‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ renewed for season 2

Disney/Eric McCandless

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been renewed for a second season.

Disney Branded Television announced Monday that the hit series, a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning show Wizards of Waverly Place, will get another season starring David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos. Production on the new season begins in April, according to Disney.

The show announced the news of season 2 with a TikTok video featuring the show’s stars.

Henrie, who also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside his former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Selena Gomez, said he is “overwhelmed by all the love for the series.”

In a statement shared in a press release, he added that he is “ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan!”

“So many surprises in store for this second season,” he added. “It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Henrie’s character, Justin Russo, who has magical abilities but “has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo,” according to a synopsis.

“When Justin’s sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie (Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World,” the synopsis states.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered in October 2024. The first episode for the series received 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days and was Disney Channel’s most-watched premiere on Disney+, according to a press release.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Kinda Pregnant: Amy Schumer fakes a pregnancy in the new comedy film.

Apple Cinder Vinegar: A young woman fakes a serious illness to become a wellness influencer in the new series.

Sweet Magnolias: The town faces a crisis in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas in season 4.

Prime Video
Clean Slate: Laverne Cox stars in the new Norman Lear comedy series.

Invincible: Watch Earth’s greatest defender save the day in season 3 of the animated superhero series.

Hulu
The Kardashians: The famous family returns for season 6 of the reality series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Netflix releases teaser trailer, release date for ‘You’ season 5
Netflix

Goodbye, You.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer and release date for season 5 of its thriller series, You. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as the hopeless romantic killer Joe Goldberg, returns for its final season on April 24.

Joe’s journey to finding The One has taken him all over the world, from New York City to LA, San Francisco and London, but he’s back in the Big Apple for the final 10 episodes of the popular show.

“Hello, you. Do you remember me? ‘Cause I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together. Identities, cities, loves. Complications,” Badgley’s Joe says via his signature voice-over narration in the trailer. “But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you.”

Charlotte Richie also returns in season 5 as Joe’s partner, Kate. The pair move to New York together, where we’re introduced to several new characters, including free-spirited playwright Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer, Joe’s brother-in-law Teddy, played by Griffin Matthews, and Joe’s twin sisters-in-law Raegan and Maddie, both portrayed by Anna Camp.

Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and Nava Mau also star in the fifth and final season of the Netflix show.

From New Kids on the Block to Kendrick Lamar: A modern Super Bowl halftime history
From New Kids on the Block to Kendrick Lamar: A modern Super Bowl halftime history
Steve Granitz/WireImage

When Kendrick Lamar takes the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, he’ll become the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the show, proving that the event has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

The idea of having current big-name pop, rock or country stars perform during halftime only dates back to 1991, when New Kids on the Block did it. Before that, it was marching bands, older stars like Chubby Checker or the G-rated vocal troupe Up with People.

But what seemingly solidified the halftime show as a showcase for superstars was Michael Jackson‘s 1993 performance, featuring a huge inflatable globe and a choir of over 3,000 local children. Thanks to Michael, for the first time ever ratings increased between halves during the game. From then on, stars and spectacle were the rule.

Over the years, the show has been plagued by controversy, starting with 2004’s infamous “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. That led the NFL to hire “safer” classic rock artists such as Bruce Springsteen as halftime performers. Pop stars returned in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas‘ performance.

Controversies persist, though. During Madonna‘s 2012 performance, one of her guests, rapper M.I.A., flipped off the crowd. And in 2016, Beyoncé was criticized for having backup dancers dressed in outfits reminiscent of the Black Panther political party.

In 2019, many fans felt that Maroon 5Big Boi and Travis Scott should have declined to perform, due to the NFL’s alleged treatment of Colin Kaepernick. In fact, Rihanna declined to do the show that year for that very reason, but returned as the halftime headliner in 2023.

Here’s a look back at who’s done the halftime show since 1991:

1991 — New Kids on the Block
1992 — Gloria Estefan
1993 — Michael Jackson, performing with 3,500 children
1994 — Country stars Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd
1995 — Patti LaBelle, Miami Sound Machine and Tony Bennett
1996 — Diana Ross
1997 — ZZ Top, James Brown, the Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi
1998 — Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah
1999 — Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
2000 — Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
2001 — Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, Mary J. Blige
2002 — U2
2003 — Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2004 — Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kid Rock, P. Diddy
2005 — Paul McCartney
2006 — The Rolling Stones
2007 — Prince
2008 — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2009 — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
2010 — The Who
2011 — Black Eyed Peas
2012 — Madonna
2013 — Beyoncé (and Destiny’s Child, briefly)
2014 — Bruno Mars feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers
2015 — Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
2016 — Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
2017 — Lady Gaga
2018 — Justin Timberlake
2019 — Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2020 — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
2021 — The Weeknd
2022 — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak
2023 — Rihanna
2024 — Usher
2025 — Kendrick Lamar

