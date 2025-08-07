‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 reveals teaser, premiere date

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 reveals teaser, premiere date

Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Everything is not what it seems in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 teaser trailer.

Disney Channel released the trailer for the new season on Thursday. The network also announced season 2 will premiere its first two episodes on Sept. 12.

Selena Gomez appears in the teaser for season 2, which finds star Janice LeAnn Brown in character as Billie walking through a magical portal.

In addition to executive producing the series, Gomez returns to guest star as Alex Russo in season 2. Joining her in guest roles this time around are Zombies star Freya Skye playing Piper, Harvey Guillén as Gossip Stone and Kirsten Vangsness as Bigelow McFigglehorn.

Season 2 finds Billie grappling “with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought—especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house,” according to an official synopsis. “Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

Returning characters from the original Wizards of Waverly Place are also set to appear in season 2. Bill Chott will reprise the role of Mr. Laritate, while Sean Whalen will return as Mantooth.

David HenrieAlkaio ThieleMax MatenkoTaylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also star in the season.

All episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Oct. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Shark Tank’ season 17 guest Sharks announced and more
In brief: ‘Shark Tank’ season 17 guest Sharks announced and more

ABC has announced the guest Sharks who will appear on Shark Tank season 17. They include Allison Ellsworth, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian, Kendra Scott, Michael Strahan, Fawn Weaver and Rashaun Williams. The unscripted series returns for season 17 on ABC and Hulu Wednesdays this fall …

Andrew Garfield has officially boarded Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film Artificial. Variety reports the actor has signed on for the film; we previously reported he was in talks to star. According to Deadline, Cooper Koch has also joined the film, which is described to be a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence …

Emily is back in Italy. Luca Zaia, the mayor of Venice, Italy, has confirmed that Emily in Paris will film in the historic city from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25. He shared the news about the Netflix show in an Instagram post, where he also saluted the Veneto Film commission and a local production company for its help in securing the location for the show …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale
Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale
Disney/Steve Wilkie

(SPOILER ALERT) Alexis Bledel returns to Gilead in the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The actress exited the show after season 4, but made the decision to return to her role as Emily/Ofglen in the series finale, which debuted on Tuesday. Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter it felt right to return to tie up some loose ends and reconcile with Elisabeth Moss‘ June.

“It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion,” Bledel said. “[Creator] Bruce [Miller] put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six. The production runs like a well-oiled machine — everyone brings their best.”

Bledel said it was an “immediate yes” when she was asked back to the show. Moss was equally excited about the idea of Bledel returning.

“I said to [Miller] at the time, ‘You realize now that you’ve told me that, we have to do it?'” Moss said. “And she wanted to do it from the beginning. She didn’t need convincing at all. My first official scene on day one was with Alexis. So it meant a lot to get to work with her again.”

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Rachel Brosnahan to lead ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 and more
In brief: Rachel Brosnahan to lead ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 and more

Patrick Schwarzenegger has found his next project. The actor will join Margaret Qualley in the upcoming film Love Of Your Life, Deadline reports. The romantic drama film will be directed by Rachel Morrison for Amazon MGM Studios. This marks his first major role since the third season of The White Lotus wrapped in April …

Rachel Brosnahan is set to be the lead of Presumed Innocent season 2. Apple TV+ made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. The upcoming season will be inspired by the debut legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray

The Incredibles 3 has found its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar has selected Peter Sohn, the director of Elemental and The Good Dinosaur, to helm the upcoming animated film. He takes over from Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.