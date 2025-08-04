‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ star Loni Anderson dies at 79

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Loni Anderson, best known for her role on the radio station sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has died. The actress was 79, just a few days shy of her 80th birthday.

Her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed she died Sunday in Los Angeles after “an acute prolonged” illness.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” her family said in a statement.

Anderson played the sexy and smart receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, which aired from 1978 to 1982. The show followed a struggling Ohio radio station as it tried to switch its format to rock ‘n’ roll to boost ratings.

Anderson received two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations for the role.

She was also known for starring in many made-for-TV movies throughout her career, including portraying Jayne Mansfield in 1980’s The Jayne Mansfield Story.

After starring alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy Stroker Ace, the two had a high-profile romance. They married in 1988 and divorced in 1994.

Anderson is survived by her husband, Bob Flick, daughter Deidra and son-in law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene and step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

A private family service will be held at The Hollywood Forever Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date.

‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jennifer Affleck welcomes baby girl with husband
Disney/Stewart Cook

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck has welcomed a new baby with her husband Zac Affleck.

On Wednesday, Jennifer took to Instagram and announced that the couple welcomed a baby girl.

“Baby Penelope is here & she is perfect,” she wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post with her husband.

She wrote that she delivered Penelope “unmedicated,” calling the birth “truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life.”

“I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula!” she added. “I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now.”

In her Instagram Story, Jennifer shared her daughter’s full name: Penelope Phyliss Affleck.

Jennifer and Zac are also parents to son Lucas and daughter Nora.

The Mormon Wives star first announced she was expecting her third child earlier this year.

Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu in May this year.

The show follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers as they navigate their lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Jennifer Affleck and her show co-star Whitney Leavitt will compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres later this year.

Food Network chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, acute intoxication, medical examiner confirms
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, ABC News confirmed.

It’s been just over five weeks since Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on June 17. The City of New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner concluded its investigation on Thursday, determining suicide as her cause of death.

The chef died by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” the medical examiner said.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui, and Jane’s children; and her brother, Ben Burrell.

Burrell was a longtime co-host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, and she left a lasting impact on her culinary TV family.

Tributes poured in from all corners of the food world in the days following her sudden death, with sentiments from fellow titans of the industry like Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli and Elizabeth Falkner, who shared fond memories and deep remorse for the loss on social media.

Burrell was born on Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and developed a passion for cooking early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and TV icon Julia Child.

As a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in 1996, Burrell went on to study at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, where she honed her love for Italian cuisine through apprenticeships across the country.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 1998, Burrell worked at kitchens in New York City under Lidia Bastianich and later led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo, where she crafted Mediterranean-inspired dishes over an open wood fire.

After several years in the restaurant world, Burrell transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education.

She began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell was an early star and staple figure on Food Network, appearing in shows including Chopped, Chef Wanted and Food Network Star, most recently competing in House of Knives in 2025.

The new season of Worst Cooks in America, featuring Burrell’s final appearance as a mentor, premieres on Food Network on Monday at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on HBO Max.

She also authored two cookbooks, including The New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rock Star.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Stick: Owen Wilson is best friends with Marc Maron in the comedy series about a former golf pro.

Disney+
Phineas and Ferb: The inventive stepbrothers are back for season 5 in the revival of the animated TV show.

Netflix
Ginny & Georgia: Georgia is on trial in season 3 of the comedy-drama series.

Peacock
Love Island USA: An entirely new group of Islanders enter the Fijian villa to start their journey to find love.

CBS, Paramount+
Tony Awards: The 78th annual Tony Awards will celebrate the best of Broadway live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8.

Movie theaters
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina: Ana de Armas stars in the latest film set in the John Wick universe.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!  

