Woman allegedly drove minivan impaired through Pennsylvania festival, injuring 3
(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — A woman faces multiple charges after allegedly driving her minivan impaired through a Pennsylvania festival on Monday, critically injuring a 6-year-old boy, officials said.
A woman in a wheelchair and another adult were also struck by the vehicle in the incident, which occurred during the Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, officials said.
The minivan went through one of the barricaded areas and drove “at a high rate of speed” on a closed roadway full of pedestrians, according to the probable cause affidavit in the criminal complaint.
Officers detained the driver, who was the sole occupant of the minivan, who “appeared impaired and was aggressive towards officers,” at the scene, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said.
The suspect — Elizabeth AnnBohrer,37, from York Haven — faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
The detaining officers reported that Bohrer “appeared to be ‘out of it’ and gave verbal and visual indicators that she was under the influence,” the affidavit stated. She was transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
The three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said.
The child’s injuries include a fractured pelvis, broken jaw, lacerated spleen and two broken ribs, according to the complaint. He is in critical condition, officials said.
The two other victims — a man in the city’s traffic engineering department and the woman who was in a wheelchair during the incident — are in stable condition, officials said.
Bohrer remains held in the Dauphin County Prison on $350,000 bond, online jail records show. It is unclear if she has an attorney at this time.
“Let me be clear: Harrisburg will not tolerate reckless disregard for human life,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said in a statement Tuesday. “Our police and emergency responders acted swiftly and courageously, and the individual responsible is now in custody. Justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Kipona Festival is an annual, three-day event held over Labor Day weekend that celebrates the region’s Native American heritage. The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, just as the festival was ending, officials said.
Williams said she plans to work with law enforcement, Public Works and festival organizers “to review this incident thoroughly, to strengthen protective measures, and to ensure that the joy of Harrisburg’s events is never overshadowed by fear.”
A city spokesperson did note that multiple safety measures, including road blocks, signage, blinking lights, water-filled barriers and security personnel, were in place.
(LOS ANGELES) — A Southern California man has been charged for allegedly impersonating a firefighter after officials found a fire truck and other first responder gear at his home, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.
Steve Farzam, 47, was charged on Thursday with 28 criminal counts for a “string of alleged crimes that occurred between 2023 and May of this year, including impersonating a firefighter during the Palisades Fire, assaulting a first responder and discharging a laser at aircrafts,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release on Thursday.
“This defendant’s alleged actions reflect a disturbing pattern of lawlessness and disregard for public safety. If proven, this type of escalating conduct undermines the integrity of our emergency response systems and erodes public trust and we will use every single legal tool available to hold the defendant accountable,” Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.
The investigation into Farzam began earlier this month when the Los Angeles Police Department started looking into cases “involving pilots being struck by a laser while piloting commercial aircraft and helicopters around West Los Angeles area,” according to a press release from the LAPD.
The incident occurred back on Feb. 21, when the suspect pointed a blue laser on law enforcement and commercial aircraft, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.
This investigation “led to an individual named Steven Farzam,” with police then filing 28 counts of felony and misdemeanor charges against him and securing a search warrant, police said.
On Wednesday, the suspect was taken into custody and officials served a “multi-location search warrant at Farzam’s residences in West Los Angeles,” police said.
During the search, police found two utility vehicles with California exempt license plates, police and fire light package equipment for vehicles, radios, first responder identifications, a Pierce Fire Engine, multiple rounds of ammunition, “various fraudulent documents relating to a fictitious Fire Department and other first responder paraphernalia,” officials said.
The fire truck that was discovered at his home had burn marks on the top of it and was registered to the Santa Muerte Fire Department, which does not exist, officials said.
Officials believe on Jan. 16, Farzam “posed as a firefighter during the Palisades Fire, gaining access to restricted emergency zones and interfering with emergency operations,” according to the district attorney’s office.
During Farzam’s arraignment on Thursday, Deputy District Attorney David Ayvazian said that during the Palisades Fire, the suspect “tried to badge his way into fire zones, which he successfully did at least three times — pretending to be an arson investigator,” according to KABC.
Farzam faces six counts of discharging a laser at an aircraft, three counts of assault with a deadly or dangerous weapon, four counts of assault upon a peace officer, one count of impersonation of a public officer, one count of carrying a loaded unregistered handgun in a vehicle, seven counts of perjury by declaration and one count of procuring and offering false or forged instrument, officials said. He also faces the two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a fire officer and trespassing on closed lands, the district attorney’s office said.
Farzam pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday and he is currently being held in custody without bail, the district attorney’s office said. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28, officials said.
Farzam’s public defender said in court on Thursday that the suspect should be granted bail, according to KABC.
“There is not a substantial likelihood that his release would result in great bodily harm to anyone,” the public defender said.
(PHOENIX) — Lori Daybell was sentenced to two life sentences in Arizona on Friday for conspiring with her late brother to kill her fourth husband, who was fatally shot in 2019, and her niece’s ex-husband, who survived a failed drive-by shooting that same year.
Daybell was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in two separate trials in Maricopa County this spring. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for each conviction, to be served consecutively, the judge said..
“In the face of such profound damage, a long prison sentence is not merely a punishment, it is a necessary affirmation that our society values justice, protection and the sanctity of human life,” Judge Justin Beresky, who presided over both trials in Phoenix, said before handing down the sentences.
The so-called “doomsday mom” is already serving life in prison after being convicted in 2023 of murdering two of her children. Prosecutors in the Idaho trial argued that she and her current husband, Chad Daybell, thought the children were possessed zombies and murdered them in 2019 so that they could be together. She was also found guilty of stealing Social Security survivor benefits allocated for the care of her children after they went missing.
Similarly, prosecutors in Maricopa County argued that she conspired with her brother to kill her estranged husband of 13 years, Charles Vallow, so she could get his $1 million life insurance policy and be with Chad Daybell, an author of religious fiction books whom she married four months after the deadly shooting.
Prosecutors further said she invoked their “twisted” religious beliefs as justification for the murder and gave her brother “religious authority” to kill Vallow because they believed he was possessed by an evil spirit they referred to as “Ned.”
In the first of her Arizona trials, Lori Daybell argued that her brother, Alex Cox, shot Vallow in self-defense in her home in Chandler, Arizona, in July 2019.
She was then found guilty in a second trial of scheming with Cox to kill Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of her niece. Three months after Vallow’s killing, Boudreaux called 911 to report that someone driving by in a Jeep shot at his vehicle outside his home in Gilbert, Arizona.
Prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum that Boudreaux continued to live in fear following the failed attempt on his life, wondering if Cox would “return to finish the job.”
Cox died from natural causes later in December 2019.
Motives were money and sex, prosecutor says
Lori Daybell, 51, did not take the stand or call any witnesses in either trial, in which she represented herself. In her closing statement, she argued that her family has been struck by tragedy and that she did not conspire to commit any crime.
In remarks ahead of the sentencing, Maricopa County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Treena Kay disputed Lori Daybell’s repeated claims that this was a “family tragedy.”
“A family tragedy does not involve the intentional killing of a person,” Kay said. “A family tragedy does not involve working with an accomplice to commit first-degree premeditated murder. And a family tragedy does not involve conspiring with others to kill.”
She said Lori Daybell’s motives were the same ones usually seen in murder cases: money and sex, saying that the deaths of Vallow and Boudreaux would have financially benefited her and her niece, respectively.
“Although this defendant denies it, her text messages and her own actions show that these were her motives,” Kay said.
Lori Daybell continued to maintain her innocence in remarks ahead of the sentencing.
“I want everyone to know that I mourn with all of you. I am sorry for your pain. Losing those close to you is painful, and I acknowledge all of the pain, and I do empathize, I feel it, too,” she said. “If I was accountable for these crimes I would acknowledge it.”
She claimed she was prevented from presenting her side in the trials, which the judge said was “not true.”
“When she says that she couldn’t get a fair trial in Maricopa County, that is not the truth,” Beresky said ahead of handing down the sentence.
She also questioned the necessity of additional life sentences on top of the multiple life sentences she’s serving in Idaho. To that point, the judge said, “Justice demands not only recognition of the pain inflicted, but a firm response that upholds the dignity of every victim harmed by the actions of someone who has shown blatant disregard for humanity.”
He said she has “left a wake of destruction” across multiple states and the “amount of contemplation, calculation, planning, manipulation that went into these crimes is unparalleled in my career.”
“Your powers of manipulation are profoundly destructive, one that undermines trust, distorts truth and can erode the very foundations of healthy relationships and society,” he said. “The impact of your manipulation has been devastating, insidious and far-reaching and perhaps still unknown.”
The sentencing hearing comes after failed attempts at getting new trials on both counts. After being convicted of conspiring to kill Vallow, she also unsuccessfully tried to remove Judge Beresky from the case, claiming he was biased against her.
She frequently clashed with the judge while representing herself during the trials. During the second trial, Beresky at one point removed her from the courtroom after she became combative during discussions about her character. The judge had warned that if she referred to herself as having “great character,” that could open the door for the state to introduce evidence to rebut that character, including regarding her previous convictions in Idaho.
Both Lori and Chad Daybell were found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of her children in separate trials in Fremont County, Idaho. Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, went missing months after Charles Vallow was killed. Their remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell in June 2020 following a monthslong search.
They were also found guilty of conspiring to kill Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tamara Daybell, who died in October 2019 — two weeks before Lori and Chad Daybell married in Hawaii. Chad Daybell was found guilty of murdering her.
Lori Daybell is currently serving life in prison without parole, while Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the three murders and now awaits execution on Idaho’s death row.
Emotional victim impact statements
Several of Lori Daybell’s relatives addressed the court ahead of the sentencing. In grief-stricken, at times angry remarks, they touched on the loss of Vallow as well as JJ, whom Lori Daybell and Vallow had adopted, and Tylee, a child from Lori Daybell’s third marriage.
Her eldest son, Colby Ryan, from her second marriage, remembered Vallow as a generous man.
“My father, Charles Vallow, cared for his family. He took care of our family, and he made sure we had a good life,” Ryan said.
He said his mother told him Charles Vallow had died from a heart attack, before he learned the truth, and spoke about the pain of losing his father and then his siblings.
“I’m here to tell you the effect that this has had on me. In simple terms, each one of my family members was taken from us all in one swoop,” Ryan said.
Regarding his mother, he said it “must be a very sad life to smile your way through all the pain you’ve caused.”
“Rather than being able to acknowledge the pain that she has caused, she would rather say that Charles, Tylee and JJ’s deaths were a family tragedy and not her evil doing,” he said. “Quite frankly, I believe that Lori Vallow herself is the family tragedy.”
One of Vallow’s sisters, Susan Vallow, said the day her brother died “changed my life forever.”
“My brother’s death was a deliberate act of evil and self-seeking financial gain. Your greed has caused so much pain to this day,” she said virtually.
Kay Woodcock, another one of Charles Vallow’s sisters and JJ’s biological grandmother, read a letter she wrote from the perspective of JJ in court.
“I can’t be here to read this letter, because I am dead. I was murdered by the defendant Lori Daybell, or as I used to call her, mom,” she read. “See, there are a whole lot of tragedies that have happened to my family, and all of them are the result of my mom’s actions.”
Vallow “never would have let her hurt me, and I know he died protecting me,” the letter said.
“I should be 13 years old now, but I’m forever seven,” she read.
At the end of the letter, she screamed at Lori Daybell, “I trusted you!” before breaking down in tears.
Her husband, Larry Woodcock, his anger visceral, called Lori Daybell a “narcissist, psychopath, delusional murderer.”
“You’re nothing, murderess,” he said. “I can’t stand you.”
Following remarks by several members of his family, including his siblings and current wife, Boudreaux addressed how the attempted murder has impacted him.
“The betrayal by someone connected to my family has left me battling overwhelming emotions over the years,” he said, his voice shaky. “I felt fear, paranoia. I lived with constant vigilance, loneliness, regret, sadness, depression, anger, heartache and embarrassment.”
He said he has chosen to forgive Lori Daybell so he can be a better father, husband, son, neighbor and friend. “But I had never seen any remorse or acknowledgement from Lori,” he said.
(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) — Tennessee man was taken into custody Friday after authorities allege he threatened to kill public officials and law enforcement and was then discovered with 14 improvised explosive devices in his home when investigators arrived to arrest him.
Kevin Wade O’Neal, 54, was arrested at a residence in Old Fort, about 40 miles east of Chattanooga, near the Georgia border, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was there that authorities allege they found the IEDs, including one that was “smoldering” in the bedroom, according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office said investigators believe O’Neal attempted to detonate the devices when officers arrived at the home.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, members of the Chattanooga Police Department bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.
O’Neal has been charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as charges related to prohibited weapons and explosives.
Details of the targets of the alleged threats and an alleged motive were not immediately revealed by the police.
O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail and his bond has not yet been determined.
Attorney information for O’Neal wasn’t immediately available.