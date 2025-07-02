Woman allegedly leaves over 100 cats inside U-Haul, arrested: Police

Merced County Sheriff’s Office

(SANTA NELLA, Calif.) — A woman was arrested after leaving over 100 cats inside a U-Haul in a Southern California parking lot, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeannie Maxon, 69, was arrested on Sunday after deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella, California, to “check on the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul van,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Once on the scene, the deputy observed “at least 20 cats in distress” through the window of the vehicle, officials said.

Animal control then responded to the scene and located 106 “extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats” in the vehicle without food or water, officials said.

Photos from the scene show the felines pressed against the front windshield of the van, with others found in cardboard boxes inside the vehicle.

All of the cats — which ranged from one week to 8 years old — were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter, officials said.

Once the cats are medically cleared by veterinary staff, they will be available for adoption, officials said.

Maxon, who is from Long Beach, California, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and they will provide updates regarding the adoption process of the cats.

Officials reminded the public of the dangers of keeping an animal inside an unattended vehicle, especially on a summer day.

“On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It is unclear whether Maxon remains in custody as of Tuesday or whether she has an attorney that can speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Over half of Puerto Rico has power restored after island-wide blackout
(Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Over half of Puerto Rico had their electricity restored by Thursday evening following an island-wide blackout that left 1.4 million customers in the dark and disrupted service at hospitals, its international airport and hotels, according to the Associated Press.

The outage, which began Wednesday afternoon, also left more than 400,000 residents without water. By Thursday evening, power had been restored to 57% of customers, while water service resumed for 83% of the affected population, the AP reported.

The cause of the blackout remains under investigation as of Thursday.

LUMA Energy, the private company responsible for power transmission on the island, said in a statement that the massive outage appears to have been caused by a combination of factors, including a “failure in the protection system as initial trigger” and vegetation on a transmission line along the island’s northern coast.

“This sequence of failures triggered a chain of events that resulted in an island-wide outage,” LUMA said in the statement.

In a Wednesday X post, LUMA Energy said it could take two to three days to restore service to 90% of customers. It noted that the priority was restoring power to critical facilities like Centro Médico hospital in the capital San Juan.

Earlier in the day, LUMA Energy said the Palo Seco plant, just outside San Juan, came back online around 3 p.m., “which represents a key step toward system recovery.”Rep. Ritchie Torres criticized the ongoing power crisis in an Instagram post.

“The three million American citizens of Puerto Rico have long been denied affordable and reliable electricity — despite paying some of the highest utility rates in the United States,” Torres said. “Access to dependable power — a basic right most Americans take for granted — remains out of reach for millions on the island. As we speak, more than 400,000 Puerto Ricans are without electricity in the wealthiest nation on Earth. That is a national disgrace.”

The blackout is the latest in a series of significant power disruptions that have plagued the island in recent years, following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which destroyed much of the power grid. The island’s aging power infrastructure has been a persistent source of frustration for residents, who face frequent outages and some of the highest electricity rates in the U.S.

In December, Puerto Rico experienced an island-wide blackout on New Year’s Eve when an underground power line failure plunged the island into darkness for two days.

Power outages have become so common in Puerto Rico that many residents have installed solar panels and batteries in their homes and businesses. The ongoing instability of the power grid has also led to protests, with many criticizing LUMA, which took over power transmission and distribution in 2021.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 3 killed in Glendale, Arizona, shooting: Police
(GLENDALE, AZ) — At least three people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday night, according to police.

Officials said during a press conference there were allegedly multiple shooters involved.

The shooting occurred at around 7:45 p.m. local time at El Camaron Gigante, a steak house near Grande Ave., according to Glendale police. The area is now safe with no danger to the public, police said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, police said, adding that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.

Glendale PD Public Information Officer Moroni Mendez told reporters at a press conference on Sunday night that three people died from their injuries. Five more victims sustained gunshot or shrapnel injuries, Mendez said.

“It’s a very large scene, we’re going to be working well into the night and probably until the sun comes up,” Mendez said.

Mendez also appealed for any witnesses to contact authorities with information related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook and Erica Morris contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella: ‘Tough young woman’
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

(ASBURY PARK, N.J.) — A lifeguard is in the hospital after she was impaled by an umbrella at a New Jersey beach on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman was found on the ground near the lifeguard stand with an umbrella stake that had pierced the front of her left shoulder and was sticking out the back of her arm by about 1 foot, Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy told ABC News.

She was being treated by her fellow lifeguards, Keddy said, and when the fire department officials arrived they took over and stabilized her. The fire department responders also cut the umbrella stake in the front and in the back to make the wound more manageable, he said.

Paramedics then responded and took the lifeguard to a hospital, Keddy said, adding she was conscious and alert the whole time.

“She’s a tough young woman,” the chief said.

The circumstances surrounding the impalement were not immediately clear, but Keddy said his advice to beachgoers is to always make sure umbrellas are placed securely in the sand and are carried with the point down.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.