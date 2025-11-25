Woman and 3 grandchildren found safe after getting lost on hike: Sheriff’s office

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released these images of, from left, Tonda Michelin, Melody Bangs, Michael Lawton, Dale Moser. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) — A woman and her three grandchildren who went missing while on a hike in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Tuesday.

The four family members — Tonda Michelin, 53; Melody Bangs, 14; Michael Lawton, 11; and Dale Moser, 9 — were found by search and rescue teams, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which said all four “are okay!”

They had been missing since Monday evening, authorities said.

One of the children called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday to report they had been lost for approximately three hours in the area of Caesars Head State Park, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. 

The group’s vehicle was subsequently located at the Raven Cliff Falls trailhead, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities had not received any additional calls because the phone died, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

An “urgent” search and rescue effort was underway in the area of Caesars Head and Raven Cliff Falls, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The hikers were ultimately found on the Bill Kimbrell trail, it said.

Dozens of personnel from multiple agencies were involved in the search on the ground and air. Helicopters, drones, UTVs and other tools were used, authorities said.

“Search teams are working in rugged terrain and utilizing air, ground, and other resources to locate the hikers as quickly and safely as possible,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said earlier Tuesday.

The Raven Falls trailhead was closed amid the search, the sheriff’s office said.

Man dies after slipping and falling off edge of the Grand Canyon: Sheriff’s office
Nico De Pasquale Photography/Getty Images

(GRAND CANYON, Ariz) — A 65-year-old man died after slipping off the edge of the Grand Canyon and falling more than 100 feet, authorities in Arizona said.

The incident occurred at Guano Point on the canyon’s western rim on the Hualapai Reservation, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to assist the Hualapai Nation in a technical recovery Thursday afternoon.

A search and rescue crew located the man approximately 130 feet down into the canyon on a pile of rock fragments, according to the sheriff’s office.

Technical rope technicians used ropes to recover the body, which was then transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department, Hualapai Nation Fire and Grand Canyon West security also assisted in the recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the man was not released.

Guano Point is known for its dramatic viewpoints of the Grand Canyon from the western rim.

ABC News has reached out to Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, which manages the Grand Canyon West area, for comment.

California storm latest: LA braces for heavy rain and possible mudslides, flash flooding
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A storm is dropping rounds of heavy rain on more than 22 million people across Southern California on Saturday, and the rainfall could spark dangerous flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows.

Here’s the latest:

The first round of heavy rain is slamming the region early Saturday morning, and the second round will hit between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Rainfall rates could top 1 inch per hour and scattered thunderstorms could bring strong winds, lightning and potentially hail.

Flood watches are in effect in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Diego through Saturday evening. A level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is in place for the LA and Santa Barbara areas.

Wildfire burn scar areas are of serious concern on Saturday because they’re extremely prone to flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows. But flooding and mudslides pose a major threat to Southern California in general, beyond just burn scar areas.

Evacuation warnings are in place for certain areas with burn scars, while some evacuation orders have been issued for select areas that have a heightened risk of mudslides and debris flows.

The mountains of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties will likely see some of the biggest rain totals, with as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain. On average, LA records 0.8 inches of rain in the entire month of November.

The heavy rain will end Saturday night, but an unsettled weather pattern will stick around into early next week with more wet weather on the way. Flash flooding, debris flows, mudslides and landslides will remain concerns for several days as more rain falls over saturated soils and very sensitive areas.

3-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy die in hot car; sheriff says there’s ‘inconsistencies with the story’
Tiona Islar has been arrested on charges of injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

(SAN ANTONIO) — Authorities in San Antonio are investigating the apparent hot car deaths of a 3-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother after the local sheriff said there were “inconsistencies with the story” told by the children’s mom.

The mother, Tiona Islar, allegedly told authorities she last saw her son and daughter in the home around 10 a.m. Saturday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. Islar said she fell asleep, and then around 3 p.m. she found the children in the car and took them inside, Salazar said. Authorities were called around 3:25 p.m., the sheriff said.

A responding deputy “was simultaneously trying to perform CPR on both children, but unfortunately was not successful,” Salazar said. The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene, Salazar said.

Islar, 28, has been arrested on charges of injury to a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Islar was “mostly cooperative” when taken in for questioning on Saturday, the sheriff told reporters, but he added the circumstances surroundings the deaths were not clear.

“The initial report was for, that the children were left in a car,” the sheriff said on Saturday. “However … there just are some inconsistencies with the story that we’re being given.”

“Something’s not adding up with this case,” Salazar said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said on Monday that authorities are still investigating and they’re awaiting the cause and manner of death from the medical examiner.

At least 29 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. At least 1,159 children have died in hot cars since 1990.

Salazar warned, “Every second counts when you’re talking about a child in a hot car.”

“If you come upon a child locked in a car, make every intent to open the doors initially,” he told reporters. “If they’re locked, at that point, it’s safe to say, break a window, do whatever you have to do to get that kid out of there.”

