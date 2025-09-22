Woman and child die in fatal crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 20) at 7:15 p.m. on Axton Road, one-half mile north of Morgan Ford Road in Henry County.

A 2010 Cadillac SRX was traveling south on Axton Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2009 Nissan Quest head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Misty Lynn Holland, 45, Stoneville, NC. Ms. Holland was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. 

There were three passengers in the Nissan. 11-year-old Keontae Devon Hilderbrand was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. A 26-year-old male and another male whose date of birth has not been determined were wearing their seatbelts and transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, Charles Vincent Boulding, 60, of Eden, NC, was wearing his seatbelt and was injured and taken to the hospital.

Boulding was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

