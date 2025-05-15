Woman arrested for stabbing man to death at Florida senior living facility: Police

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — A 68-year-old woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man at a senior living facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carol Carroll was arrested on suspicion of murder after sheriff’s deputies responded to Morris Manor Apartments and found 73-year-old Robert Tucker with multiple stab wounds to his torso in the lobby of the facility on Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue informed officers that Tucker had died at the scene, according to an arrest report.

Officers noticed a trail of blood from Tucker leading to a specific unit on the property, including multiple spots of blood in the hallway, a pool of blood inside an elevator and more blood on the second flood of the building, according to the report.

After obtaining a master key from the property, Carroll exited the bedroom and was detained by officers, according to the report.

After police spoke to Carroll and reviewed evidence at the scene she was arrested for Tucker’s murder.

Carroll and Tucker knew each other prior to the stabbing, according to police.

A security guard on the property told investigators they had gone to conduct rounds on the property. When he returned to the front security desk in the lobby, he found the victim lying on the floor bleeding, according to the report.

The security guard told officers that he did not recognize the victim, according to records.

While searching the apartment, investigators found a small rag with blood on it, blood on the living room floor and bedroom floor. A knife with blood on it was found in a brown purse inside the bedroom, according to the arrest report.

Investigators notified Tucker’s sons of his death. They told investigators that Tucker came down to Jacksonville in February to be closer to his children and grandchildren, after being released from the hospital following an illness, according to the arrest report.

Tucker had been residing with Carroll at her apartment apart from staying with a son for two days, the report said.

Tucker’s sons told investigators that they did not know Tucker or Carroll to be violent and were not aware of any domestic violence issues between them. But, they told investigators that Carroll is bipolar/schizophrenic, according to the report.

Investigators did not find any obvious signs of injury on Carroll during two interviews with her, but photographs were taken of Carroll in areas where she told police she had been struck, the report said.

Carroll is being held in a pretrial detention facility and will be facing a murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

Alexander brothers face new charges, including sex trafficking of a minor
ABC News

A high-profile case against prominent real estate moguls took a new turn this week as federal prosecutors filed new charges against Oren and Tal Alexander, as well as their brother Alon, on May 8.

Filed as part of a superseding indictment, which overrides the first indictment, the charges against the Alexander brothers include additional counts of alleged sex trafficking — one of which involves a minor.

Brothers Oren and Tal Alexander gained notoriety in New York’s luxury real estate market through their company, Alexander Group, and have been under federal investigation alongside Oren’s twin, Alon, since late 2024.

They have been accused of luring women to nightclubs and parties, then drugging and sexually assaulting them.

All three previously pleaded not guilty to the first set of sex trafficking charges.

They face 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the federal charges.

In addition to new charges, the superseding indictment included more alleged victims. Six alleged victims now form the basis for the criminal charges.

An individual identified as Minor Victim-3 was trafficked, even though Alon and Tal Alexander would have had a “reasonable opportunity” to observe she was not yet 18, the new indictment alleged.

“The superseding indictment changes nothing,” the attorneys for Tal Alexander, Milton Williams and Deanna Paul told ABC News last week, calling it “a reheated version of the same case.”

Richard Klugh, an attorney for Oren Alexander, shared similar sentiments, saying that the new charges are misguided and lack merit.

“We will fight any new spin offered in these charges and establish our client’s innocence as he has shown his willingness to do in passing a rigorous polygraph examination,” Klugh said.

Alon Alexander’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, also referred to his client’s willingness to take a polygraph, stating, “Alon passed a lie detector test, administered by a former, senior FBI polygraph examiner, establishing his innocence to the accusations in the earlier version of the indictment.”

“To our knowledge, not a single alleged accuser, including those in the new version of the indictment, has passed an FBI lie detector test,” he continued.

Federal prosecutors did not respond to the defense lawyer’s assertion of a misguided prosecution, except to call it an ongoing investigation.

The case has sent shockwaves through New York’s real estate community, where the Alexander Group was known for brokering multimillion-dollar deals for celebrity clients.

An arraignment on the new charges was not immediately set. The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled for January.

Evacuation orders issued in Los Angeles area amid fears of mudslides
ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Evacuation warnings and orders have been issued for parts of Los Angeles County on Wednesday, near burn scar areas from the Palisades Fire, due to high mudslide and debris flow risks, according to the LA Fire Department.

“These are recent burn areas and are especially susceptible to heavy rain,” LAFD said in its warning.

The Los Angeles Police Department has also visited and issued evacuation orders to 133 houses in the warning area that are at high risk, according to Mayor Karen Bass. 

Areas impacted by the Palisades Fire — including the Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park and Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area — are included in the warning area.

“While we prepare for another storm headed towards L.A., I want to urge Angelenos to stay vigilant, especially in burn scar areas,” Bass said in a statement. “My number one job is to keep Angelenos safe, so please heed all evacuation warnings, stay vigilant and stay informed.”

Over 20 million people are under a flash flood watch in Southern California due to heavy rain expected in the early morning hours Thursday.

Rainfall rates are expected to approach 0.75 inches per hour in these burn areas, lasting over a two- to three-hour period — from roughly midnight to 3 a.m. local time — and may result in quick accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of rain early Thursday. The heaviest rain will fall in that early morning period, with lighter rain continuing through 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., and then becoming much more scattered in nature through the day on Thursday. Thursday evening looks dry, with another round of light rain arriving for Friday morning and early afternoon. This round is not expected to cause any issues.

On Tuesday, as expected, the Los Angeles area only saw a quarter inch of rain at most in higher elevations, with less than a tenth of an inch at lower elevations like downtown LA. This rain will have actually helped slightly to prep the ground for the rain to come early Thursday, with the rain no longer falling on ground that is as dry and hard as it would have before.

The heavy rain reaches San Diego around 4 a.m. There is also a risk for flooding in San Diego on Thursday morning as this heavy rain reaches the Mexico border. They are also included in the flood watch along with Los Angeles.

The storm pushes into central California on Wednesday morning, with the heaviest rain arriving in San Francisco around noon.

Man sentenced to 53 years in prison in hate crime murder of 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy
Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for the 2023 fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy.

Wadee Alfayoumi was stabbed 26 times and his mother more than a dozen in the Oct. 14, 2023, attack inside their home in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield.

Their landlord, 73-year-old Joseph Czuba, was convicted in February on multiple murder charges, as well as attempted murder, aggravated battery and hate crime counts. A Will County jury found Czuba guilty of all counts after deliberating for less than two hours.

Prior to the sentencing on Friday in Joliet, the judge denied a motion from the defense team to overturn the jury verdict that claimed he did not receive a fair trial, Chicago ABC station WLS reported.

The defense has filed a motion to reconsider the sentencing, with a court appearance scheduled for May 7, WLS reported.

Czuba faced a mandatory prison sentence of 20 to 60 years up to a possible life sentence.

Authorities said he targeted his tenants because they were Muslim and in response to the war between Israel and Hamas that had just ignited after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Wadee’s great uncle, Mahmoud Yousef, addressed the sentencing outside the courthouse, telling reporters, “It doesn’t matter what numbers are. He took a life from us. He took a future.”

The child’s mother, Hanan Shaheen, was the first to take the stand in the weeklong trial.

She said Czuba attacked her first with a knife, stabbing her multiple times, saying, “You devil Muslim, you must die,” as her son watched, according to WLS, which was in the courtroom.

She testified that she called 911 from the bathroom when he appeared to leave, but then she started to hear her son screaming, according to WLS.

“I started hearing my son screaming, screaming, screaming, ‘Oh no, stop,'” Shaheen said, according to WLS.

Jurors also listened to the mother’s 911 call from the bathroom, in which she was heard telling the dispatcher, “He’s killing my baby,” WLS reported.

Jurors additionally heard remarks Czuba made in a law enforcement vehicle following the attack.

“I thought they were going to do jihad on me,” Czuba said, according to WLS.

He also said he was “afraid for my life” and his wife and said the family was “just like infested rats,” according to WLS.

Czuba and his wife rented part of their Plainfield home to the mother and son for two years.

His now-ex-wife testified for prosecutors that Czuba became withdrawn in the days after the war and wanted the family to move out immediately, while she wanted to give them 30 days’ notice, according to The Associated Press.

Czuba did not take the stand, waiving his right to testify.

