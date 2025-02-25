Woman charged with stabbing

On February 23, 2025, at approximately 7:40 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported stabbing incident at 1580 Grandview Road, Apartment 3. Upon arrival, officers made contact with June Yvonne MITCHELL. Deputies observed blood and several bladed weapons inside the residence.

A short time later, Robert E. Thomas arrived at SOVAH Martinsville, Emergency Room with a stab wound to the abdomen. Thomas informed medical staff that he had been stabbed by MITCHELL inside the apartment. MITCELL was detained at the scene and subsequently transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning. A search warrant was executed for the residence to collect additional evidence related to the incident.

During the investigation, investigators discovered that an argument escalated between the two, leading to both parties engaging in shoving when MITCHELL produced her own knife and stabbed him once.

June Yvonne MITCHELL, 62 years of age, 1580 Grandview Rd. Apt. 3 Martinsville, VA was charged with the following: Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51.2 – Malicious Wounding

MITCHELL is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with “No Bond”.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.