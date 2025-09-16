Woman dies in Patrick County crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (Sept 16) at 5:29 a.m. on Pleasant View Drive, at the intersection of Spring Road in Patrick County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling north on Spring Road and attempted to turn left on Pleasant View Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jessie Lea Plasters, 53, of Patrick Springs, Va. Ms. Plasters was wearing her seatbelt and is believed to have had a medical emergency while driving. Ms. Plasters died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.