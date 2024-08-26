Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man Festival, cause of death not known
(LOVELOCK, Nev.) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman on the first day of the Burning Man Festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.
Burning Man’s emergency services personnel found the festival attendee, Kendra Frazer, unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Burning Man Project and Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen. Deputies responded and confirmed her death, Allen said.
“Her cause and manner of death are still pending results of an autopsy and toxicology screening,” the sheriff said in a statement on Monday.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” festival organizers said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate.”
This year’s Burning Man festival runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2. About 80,000 people attend Burning Man each year, according to the festival’s website.
Last year’s festival was marred by torrential rains, with thousands mired in mud and told to stay in place and conserve food until they could safely exit the festival grounds.
(BRIDGETON, N.J.) — A 24-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly hopping a fence at a New Jersey zoo and “enticing” a tiger, according to police.
Zyair Dennis was charged with one count of defiant trespassing and was issued two city ordinances related to climbing fences in the zoo, Bridgeton police said in a statement Monday.
Dennis allegedly entered a restricted area at the Cohanzick Zoo on Aug. 18, according to police.
Witnesses gave authorities video and photos that showed a woman jumping over the fence, approaching the caged tiger enclosure and “reaching into the cage before quickly pulling her hand out when the animal reacted aggressively,” police said.
Police said she was almost injured when she “enticed” the tiger.
The woman was allegedly also seen on video “depicting the same scenario at the bear enclosure,” police said.
Last week, Bridgeton police released information and images from the incident in an effort to identify the suspect. Police said Monday that the footage helped them identify Dennis.
Dennis’ appearance in Bridgeton Municipal Court has not been scheduled, police said.
(BUTLER, P.A.) — Authorities said the man they allege tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump was able to access the roof near the rally by climbing over an air conditioning unit adjacent to the building, sources told ABC News.
Though law enforcement sources said Thomas Matthew Crooks is believed to have purchased a 5-foot ladder at a Home Depot before the shooting, it does not appear to have been used to climb on the roof and was not found at the scene.
As the FBI investigation continues, questions are swirling about how the 20-year-old was able to ascend undetected to the roof, gain a direct line of sight and fire several rounds at the former president. The alleged gunman’s motive was also still unclear as the investigation continue Wednesday. Crooks was killed at the scene, the Secret Service said.
Investigators said Tuesday they found a remote transmitter in the suspect’s pocket that may have been intended to set off two suspicious devices found in the suspect’s car and one in his home, according to law enforcement sources. Devices at both locations were similarly constructed in ammunition containers using components including receivers that appear to have been paired with the remote control found in the suspect’s pocket, sources said.
The receivers in each device were connected to a series of components that investigators say met the “eye test” — having parts present that could have made viable devices, although the functionality of the devices is still being determined. The purpose of the devices is also unknown. Whether they were intended to cause a significant blast effect and hurt people or if they were designed to create smoke, fire and a low-grade blast for a diversion is unclear.
Investigators also found a tactical vest in the suspect’s car, though it is unclear why he did not wear it during the assault on the former president’s rally. Some investigators are wondering whether he anticipated dying in the attack.
The shooter also asked his employer if he could take a day off on Saturday but said he would return to work perhaps as soon as Sunday, the day after this attack, according to law enforcement sources. But thus far, investigators have turned up nothing to suggest that he had any accomplices or other support to carry out his deadly objective.
An examination of his phone, which the FBI has now unlocked, has not turned up any significant information about the suspect’s motives — only what sources described as “routine” information for a 20-year-old male. Thus far, investigators have turned up nothing to suggest that he had any accomplices or other support to carry out his deadly objective.
The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that it provided “all resources” to the Secret Service — including 30 to 40 troopers to assist with securing the inside perimeter of the campaign rally venue in Butler Township, Pennsylvania — but “was not responsible for securing the building or property” outside the security perimeter where the would-be assassin opened fire.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle confirmed that local police were present inside the building at the same time the shooter was on the roof firing at Trump. Cheatle also said that local authorities were tasked with securing that building.
“In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter,” Cheatle said. “And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter.”
(NEW YORK) — A 28-year-old high school coach was “randomly shot and killed” standing on a rooftop bar while she was in town for a conference, police said.
Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old high school coach from Jasper Independent School District in Texas, was visiting San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference when, just after midnight, she was randomly shot and killed while standing at a local rooftop bar on the 500 block of E. Crockett St., police said.
“Our Homicide Detectives are working to bring justice to Ayden and her family; however, details are limited,” according to a statement issued by the San Antonio Police Department.
Burt was reportedly at the bar with other coaches from across the state when the shooting occurred.
“She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap,” said Humble High School football coach Robert Murphy on X. “My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing.”
Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold announced her death in a statement on social media.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt. We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD,” Seybold said. “Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”
The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help for any information regarding this tragic incident.
If you have any information regarding this murder, please contact our SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635. Any information provided may help solve this case.