Woman found alive after being missing 3 weeks in California mountains speaks out
(FRESNO, CA) — Tiffany Slaton, 28, said she has always had a love of foraging, gardening and outdoor adventures.
But her survival instincts and knowledge of nature were put to the test when she was lost in the mountains of Fresno, California, for nearly three weeks and was finally found alive on Wednesday.
Slaton spoke to reporters during a press conference on Friday about her experience that started out as a three-day solo camping trip and ended as a survival mission.
“I may never do a vacation longer than three days ever again,” she said on Friday.
Slaton, from Jeffersonville, Georgia, was first reported missing by her parents on April 29 after they had not heard from her for nine days, officials said.
At the start of her camping trip, she recounted to reporters how she had fallen off a cliff and became unconscious for two hours, injuring both of her legs in the process. Slaton, who is a trained horticulturist and “pre-Olympian” in archery, then proceeded to splint one of her legs and “pop another knee back into place,” she said.
Due to a recent avalanche, she was unable to get back onto the main road and was unsuccessful in reaching 911 due to a lack of cell service.
Thus, she began her “long arduous journey” of attempting to get back to civilization, which included fighting off animals, surviving on leeks and boiled snow, hiking peaks up to 11,000 feet high and suffering through 13 heavy snow storms, she said.
“Nature is quite terrifying. Once you start finding things that are scary for you, you do your best to keep moving and get over it.” Slaton said.
Although she began her “vacation” with a tent, two sleeping bags and her bicycle, she was only able to hold onto a lighter and a knife for most of her journey.
Throughout her time alone in the wilderness, she kept thinking she would rather “live than have to deal with my parents seeing that I failed in such a dumb way” and that she was determined to be reunited with her family before her birthday, which was on Thursday.
From May 6 to May 10, officials conducted search and rescue efforts looking for the 28-year-old, police said. But with a search spanning nearly 600 square miles and no confirmed sightings of her since April 24, police said they had decided on Tuesday to scale back their efforts.
Then on Wednesday, her parents, Bobby and Fredrina Slaton, received a phone call from none other than their daughter Tiffany, saying, “Dad, I’m alive.”
The missing camper had fought through a blizzard and found shelter in an unlocked cabin at a resort near Lake Edison, officials said.
Officials said resort owner Christopher Gutierrez had “left a cabin unlocked as a precaution for this exact situation where someone who is lost could seek shelter and increase their chances of surviving the outdoor elements and harsh weather.”
When she came across this cabin, Slaton said she thought she was hallucinating and that she had “managed to make it to the North Pole.”
“When the door opened, I saw the best sleeping bag in the world,” Slaton said.
Gutierrez discovered Slaton when he arrived at the resort to open up the place for the summer, he told reporters on Wednesday.
“As soon as I saw her, she didn’t say a word, just ran up and all she wanted was a hug. It was a pretty surreal moment,” Gutierrez said.
Slaton said, “If he hadn’t come that day, they would have found my body there.”
Gutierrez said he knew that there had been a missing hiker in the area and called the sheriff’s office to say he had found Slaton.
Slaton told Gutierrez that “all she wanted was a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”
Deputies confirmed the woman was Slaton, who was then examined by medics and treated for dehydration, according to officials.
Officials said that Slaton, who they described as a “fighter,” was found approximately 45 miles from where she was last seen.
Slaton, who was wearing sunglasses during the press conference, said she has experienced eye damage due to the snowy conditions along with a few minor cuts and burns. She also said she had lost about 10 pounds after being in the wilderness for 20 days, yet her blood work came back “perfect” due to her foraging skills.
Fredrina Slaton said she is “very proud” of her daughter’s survival, but “will be prouder when she gets a GPS.”
Tiffany Slaton will travel back home to Georgia with her family as she continues to recover. She said she journaled the whole adventure and plans on going through that documentation as she adjusts back to reality.
(NEW YORK) — Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia University student who was arrested last month during his citizenship interview, can remain free from custody while his case proceeds, a federal appeals court said on Friday.
The three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit denied an effort by the Trump administration to stay a federal judge’s ruling ordering Mahdawi’s release.
Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, was born in a refugee camp in the West Bank before moving in 2014 to the U.S. where he has been a legal resident for 10 years.
His lawyers believe that, like Khalil, he is being targeted by the Trump administration under Immigration and Nationality Act section 237(a)(4)(C)(i), which asserts that the secretary of state can deem a person deportable if they have reasonable ground to believe that the person’s presence or activities in the U.S. could have adverse foreign policy consequences.
U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford last week ordered Mahdawi released from detention while his case proceeds, finding that Mahdawi presents no flight risk and saying that the Columbia University student should remain in Vermont, where he has a home, and attend school remotely.
On Friday, the appeals court agreed with Judge Crawford’s order and concluded that the government has not shown any “irreparably injury from either his release on bail or continued presence in the District of Vermont pending his removal proceedings.”
The three-judge panel also said the government is “unlikely to succeed” on its arguments that Judge Crawford did not have jurisdiction over Mahdawi’s habeas petition and said the Justice Department was also “unlikely to succeed” on its claims that the district court lacked the authority to order Mahdawi’s release.
“The practical effect of the relief the government seeks would be Mahdawi’s re-detention,” the judges said. “Individual liberty substantially outweighs the government’s weak assertions of administrative and logistical costs.”
Mahdawi, who is expected to graduate from Columbia next month, was arrested at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Vermont, where he was taking his last step in the process to become a U.S. citizen.
In an interview with ABC News after his release, Mahdawi recounted his arrest and detainment, saying that he feared his citizenship interview was a “trap.”
“It was a moment of like, should I be happy or should I be cautious when I received the notice?” Mahdawi told ABC News about receiving the notice for his citizenship interview. “And I sense that this might be a trap. And for sure, indeed, it was an alarm bell where I directly reached out to my legal team in order to navigate, you know, the pros and cons and this risk that I think that I may lose my freedom.”
In response to the government’s allegations against him, Mahdawi and his lawyers have disputed accusations that he ever threatened Israelis or those of the Jewish faith.
“So for them to accuse me of this is not going to work, because I am a person who actually has condemned antisemitism,” Mahdawi told ABC News. “And I believe that the fight against antisemitism and the fight to free Palestine go hand in hand, because, as Martin Luther King said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to preserve the contents of the chat in which top national security officials used the Signal app to discuss military strikes in Yemen as they were taking place earlier this month.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the top cabinet officials named in a lawsuit by the government transparency group American Oversight to retain any messages sent and received over Signal between March 11 and March 15.
Benjamin Sparks, a lawyer representing American Oversight, raised concerns that “these messages are imminent danger of destruction” due to settings within Signal that can be set to delete messages automatically — prompting Judge Boasberg to order the Trump administration file a sworn declaration by this Monday to ensure the messages are preserved.
The lawsuit — which names Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the National Archives as defendants — asked a federal judge to declare the use of Signal unlawful and order the cabinet members to preserve the records immediately, as Signal’s deleting of messages violates governmental record-keeping requirements.
The use of the Signal group chat was revealed Monday by The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who said he was inadvertently added to the chat as top national security officials, including Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, were discussing the military operation.
According to screenshots of the Signal messages published by The Atlantic, the messages were set to disappear after a certain timeframe. Originally, the messages were set to disappear after one week. Then, according to screenshots of the messages published by the magazine, on March 15 — after Hegseth sent the first operational update — the messages were set to disappear after four weeks.
Judge Boasberg declined, for now, to order administration officials to disclose if Signal had been used by the Trump administration in a wider context.
“I don’t think at this point that that’s something that I would be prepared to order,” he said.
On the heels of Trump early Thursday accusing Boasberg on social media of “grabbing the ‘Trump Cases’ all to himself,” the judge began the hearing by providing a detailed description of the D.C. District Court’s automated system for assigning cases, including how each judge is allotted “electronic cards” to ensure cases are fairly distributed.
“That’s how it works, and that’s how all cases continue to be assigned in this course,” Judge Boasberg said.
Boasberg earlier this month temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport more than 200 alleged gang members to El Salvador without due process, leading the White House to call for his impeachment and publicly attack him as a “Democrat activist” and a “radical left lunatic.”
Lawyers for the Department of Defense, prior to Thursday’s hearing, filed a declaration stating that they have requested that a copy of the Signal messages in question be forwarded to an official DOD account so they can be preserved.
A second declaration, from a lawyer for the Treasury Department, stated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with Bessent’s chief of staff, has retained all messages beginning with Mike Waltz’s messages on March 15.
Trump and other top administration officials have downplayed the use of the Signal to discuss the attack, saying classified information was not shared in the chat, despite the exchange including information on the weapons systems being used and the timing of the strikes.
(WASHINGTON) — FBI officials say they are growing increasingly concerned about a loose network of violent predators who befriend teenagers through popular online platforms and then coerce them into escalating sexual and violent behavior — pushing victims to create graphic pornography, harm family pets, cut themselves with sharp objects, or even die by suicide.
The online predators, part of the network known as “764,” demand victims send them photos and videos of it all, so the shocking content can be shared with fellow 764 followers or used to extort victims for more. Some of the predators even host “watch parties” for others to watch them torment victims live online, according to authorities.
“We see a lot of bad things, but this is one of the most disturbing things we’re seeing,” said FBI Assistant Director David Scott, the head of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, which is now leading many of the U.S. government’s investigations tied to 764.
The FBI has more than 250 such investigations currently underway, with every single one of its 55 field offices across the country handling a 764-related case, Scott told ABC News in an exclusive interview.
He said the FBI has seen some victims as young as nine, and federal authorities have indicated there could be thousands of victims around the world.
‘Nihilistic violent extremists’
“[It’s] very scary and frightening,” the Connecticut mother of a teen girl caught up in 764 told ABC News.
“It was very difficult to process, because we didn’t raise her to engage in that kind of activity,” said the mother, speaking on the condition that ABC News not name her or her daughter.
Last year, in classic New England town of Vernon, Connecticut, local police arrested the girl — a former honor roll student — for conspiring with a 764 devotee overseas to direct bomb threats at her own community. When police searched her devices, they found pornographic photos of her, photos depicting self-mutilation, and photos of her paying homage to 764.
As Scott described it, one of the main goals of 764 and similar networks is to “sow chaos” and “bring down society.”
That’s why the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and the Justice Department’s National Security Division are now looking at 764 and its offshoots as a potential form of domestic terrorism, even coining a new term to characterize the most heinous actors: “nihilistic violent extremists.”
“The more gore, the more violence … that raises their stature within the groups,” Scott said. “So it’s sort of a badge of honor within some of these groups to actually do the most harm to victims.”
According to an ABC News review of cases across the country, over the past few years, state and federal authorities have arrested at least 15 people on child pornography or weapons-related charges, and accused them in court of being associated with 764.
In one of those federal cases, a 24-year-old Arkansas man, Jairo Tinajero, plotted to murder a 14-year-old girl who started resisting his demands. When he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and child pornography charges three months ago, Tinajero said he believed the murder would raise his stature within the 764 network. His sentencing is set for August.
In another federal case, 19-year-old Jack Rocker of Tampa amassed a collection of more than 8,300 videos and images that the Justice Department called “some of the most horrific, evil content available on the Internet.” He pleaded guilty in January to possessing child sexual abuse material and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
While amassing his collection, Rocker organized his digital content into folders with titles such as “764” and “kkk-racist.” Another folder, called “trophies,” contained photos of victims who carved his online monikers into their bodies — a form of self-mutilation known as “fan signing.” He also had a folder titled “ISIS,” referring to the international terrorist organization that produced barbaric beheading videos.
Followers of the 764 network share all sorts of violent content with their victims, while some also glorify past mass-casualty attacks such as the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, or introduce victims to other extreme ideologies like neo-Nazism or Satanism, according to authorities.
“They want to desensitize these young people so that nothing really disturbs them anymore,” Scott said.
Just two weeks ago, the Justice Department announced the arrest of a 20-year-old North Carolina man, Prasan Nepal, for allegedly operating an elite online club dedicated to promoting 764, extorting young victims, and producing horrific content. He has yet to be arraigned.
In charging documents, the Justice Department said Nepal helped launch 764 with its Texas-based founder more than four years ago.
Though charging documents don’t identify the founder by name, federal law enforcement sources identified him to ABC News as Bradley Cadenhead, who is serving an 80-year-prison sentence in Texas after pleading guilty to several child pornography-related charges in 2023.
According to court documents, Cadenhead launched his new online community on the social platform Discord and called it “764” because at the time — when he was 15 — he lived in Stephenville, Texas, where the ZIP code begins with the numbers 764.
‘It’s everywhere’
Since the launch of the initial 764 group, which garnered a couple of hundred Discord followers, 764 has become a global movement, with an array of offshoots and subgroups that often rebrand and change their names to help keep social media companies and law enforcement from tracking them.
The original 764 was itself an offshoot of previous extremist and gore-focused groups online.
“Think of this less as a group, and think of it more as an ideology,” Vernon police detective Tommy Van Tasel said of 764 and similar networks. “It doesn’t matter what they’re called. There are a lot of actors out there … encouraging this type of behavior. So it’s everywhere. It’s in every community.”
Indeed, the young Connecticut girl that Van Tasel would eventually investigate was sucked into 764 by a man overseas.
Reflecting what her family described as a typical 764-related encounter, the girl met him on the popular online gaming platform Roblox, and then they began communicating more regularly online, including on Discord, which caters to gamers.
The man convinced her he was her boyfriend, and she sent him sexual photos of herself — the types of images that 764 adherents threaten to share widely if victims don’t comply with their escalating demands.
According to police, she had produced an assortment of 764-related content, including a photo of a nude Barbie doll marked with “764” on its forehead; photos depicting her cutting herself; and a note, written in her blood, calling her supposed boyfriend “a god.”
“They felt like they owned her,” the girl’s mother said.
And, fearing even further extortion, the girl began participating in some of the same threatening behavior that she had endured herself, according to Van Tasel.
Scott said it’s common to “have victims who then become subjects” by perpetrating acts “on behalf of the individual who victimized them.”
According to her family, the Connecticut girl was trained to hack into Roblox accounts and lock them — which allowed her to make demands of account owners if they wanted their accounts back. And she allegedly helped direct a series of threats that rattled Vernon-area schools for three months in late 2023 and early last year.
“I have placed two explosives in front of Rockville High School, and if they fail to detonate, I’m going to walk into there and I’m just going to shoot every kid I see,” a male with a British accent claimed during a call to Vernon police in late January 2024.
Those threats led Van Tasel to the girl whose mother spoke with ABC News. The girl was arrested on conspiracy-related charges and referred to juvenile court.
But even before her arrest, she had started to resist some of the demands that were being directed at her. As a result, her family’s home was bombarded by incidents of so-called “swatting,” when false reports of crimes or violence try to induce SWAT teams to respond to a location in an effort to intimidate targets there.
“One time … they had surrounded our whole house,” the girl’s mother said. “And then that kept going on and on.”
Scott said swatting is a common tactic used by adherents of 764 and similar networks when they don’t get compliance.
The man at the heart of the Connecticut girl’s ordeal is still under investigation by authorities, according to Van Tasel.
‘Be on the lookout’
Van Tasel and Scott offered several tips to parents worried about whether their children could fall victim to 764. In particular, they said parents should watch what their children are doing on applications and online games.
A spokesperson for Roblox agreed, saying in a statement to ABC News that parents should “engage in open conversations about online safety,” especially because 764 is “known for using a variety of online platforms” to evade online safeguards.
A Discord spokesperson, meanwhile, said that 764 is “an industry-wide issue,” and that the “horrific actions of 764 have no place on Discord or in society.”
Both spokespeople said each of their companies is “committed” to providing a safe and secure online environment for users, with both noting that each company uses technology to remove harmful content and, by policy, prohibits behavior endangering children.
Discord added that “behind the scenes” it made “proactive disclosures of information to law enforcement” and, “where possible,” assisted authorities in building the case against Nepal, who allegedly helped launch 764.
Van Tasel and Scott said parents should also look out for changes in their children’s activities or personality, and watch for questionable injuries to family pets or evidence of self-harm.
Scott said that if a child is wearing long-sleeved clothing or trying to cover up their body on hot days, that could be a sign of self-harm.
“Just be on the lookout for any of those things that are alarming, and just have in the back of your mind that this may all be a result of what is happening online,” Van Tasel said, urging parents to call law enforcement if they have concerns.
As for the Connecticut girl caught up in 764, her mother told ABC News that she cooperated with authorities, the case against her is “almost resolved,” and she’s now “back on track” after getting help.
“Back to having friends, back to attending activities,” her mother said. “Not quite back to where she was when it all began, but she’s getting there.”