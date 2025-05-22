Woman found guilty of stowing away on Delta flight from New York to Paris

Woman found guilty of stowing away on Delta flight from New York to Paris
(NEW YORK) — A federal jury has convicted Svetlana Dali of stowing away on a Delta flight to Paris last November after passing through security in a lane reserved for crewmembers and bypassing gate agents by blending in with boarding passengers.

Dali had been charged with a federal stowaway count for boarding an overnight Delta flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Nov. 26, 2024, and traveling to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France without having a ticket. She had pleaded not guilty.

A Brooklyn federal jury found her guilty on Thursday.

Dali, a Russian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who most recently lived in Philadelphia, took the witness stand during the brief trial. She admitted she did not have a boarding pass when she walked onto the flight.

Instead, she said she walked through to “where the people were boarding the flights and then I just walked into the airplane.”

Dali said she stayed in the bathroom “almost the duration of the flight, almost from the beginning to the end.”

A sentencing date was not immediately set.

In a video obtained by ABC News, Dali can be seen walking up to gate B38 at Terminal 4 while other passengers have their boarding passes and passports checked for the Paris flight. After gate attendants assisted a separate group of customers and ushered them toward the jet bridge, Dali followed immediately behind, the video shows.

Dali was ultimately spotted by Delta employees before the plane landed in France, according to the FBI complaint. The complaint stated that Dali was unable to provide a boarding pass and that once the plane landed, French law enforcement would not allow her to pass the customs area.

During an interview with the FBI upon her return, Dali reportedly admitted to flying as a stowaway and stated she did not have a plane ticket and that she intentionally evaded TSA security officials and Delta employees so she could travel without buying one, according to the complaint.

Officials attempted to send Dali back to the United States on another flight shortly after, but Dali was removed from the plane after insisting against her return.

She was eventually brought back to New York to face charges. After being released, Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, where she tried unsuccessfully to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada on a bus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing will be next week; risk assessment says they pose moderate risk if released
(LOS ANGELES) — Erik and Lyle Menendez‘s much-anticipated resentencing hearing will move forward on May 13 and 14, a judge ruled on Friday, as new details about the brothers’ alleged behavior behind bars were revealed in court.

A hearing was held Friday to determine whether the brothers’ resentencing case should include information from the California Board of Parole’s newly completed risk assessment, which was conducted as a part of a separate clemency path. The risk assessment came at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom as a part of the brothers’ clemency bid; the brothers are pursuing multiple avenues to freedom, and the clemency path is separate from the resentencing path.

Judge Michael Jesic indicated he will take some of the risk assessment into account, but that the information in it is preliminary and attorneys can’t question the forensic psychologists who performed the examinations.

The risk assessment said Erik and Lyle Menendez pose a moderate risk to the community if they’re released.

The assessment revealed the brothers possessed illegal cellphones in prison, among numerous other violations. Erik Menendez had a phone as recently as January of this year, which Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stressed was during the resentencing effort when he should have been on his best behavior.

Erik Menendez allegedly bought and traded drugs and allegedly helped inmates commit tax fraud years ago, according to the assessment. The psychologists found Lyle Menendez to be narcissistic.

The assessment said the brothers had a likelihood to not follow the law out of prison if they ignored rules in prison.

Jesic appeared to dismiss many of the findings.

The assessment likely includes the positive work the brothers have done in prison, too. Hochman’s predecessor, George Gascón, has praised them for furthering their education, rehabilitating themselves and starting programs to help other inmates.

Also at Friday’s hearing, defense attorney Mark Geragos withdrew his attempt to get Hochman kicked off the case after making allegations against his background and alleging the DA hired a crisis public relations firm to go after the brothers. Hochman denied that, saying the PR firm was not for the brothers but for his campaign, and that the PR firm ended its work after he was elected in November.

Friday’s hearing followed a dramatic court appearance on April 17, which was initially set to be the brothers’ resentencing hearing. However, on April 16, the district attorney’s office in a filing urged Jesic to delay the resentencing hearing if he couldn’t obtain a copy of the risk assessment report in time for court.

Hochman, who wants to keep the brothers behind bars, argued the risk assessment is relevant to the resentencing case, while Geragos noted a strong desire for the assessment to be used only for the June 13 parole hearing.

For next week’s resentencing hearing, Geragos said he will have seven witnesses rather than his previously planned 20 witnesses. Two experts are expected to testify.

Erik and Lyle Menendez — who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez — have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed after 35 years behind bars.

Their resentencing case gained momentum in October when Gascón announced he was in support of resentencing.

Gascón recommended the brothers’ sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

Gascón’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime.

In November, Gascón lost his reelection bid to Hochman, who in March filed a motion to withdraw the resentencing petition, calling the brothers’ claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.” The judge denied the request by Hochman.

Murder victim ‘speaks’ beyond the grave in AI generated video at sentencing
(NEW YORK) — The family of an Arizona man killed in a road rage incident nearly four years ago brought him back last week as an AI-generated image to face the man responsible for his killing give an impact statement to the judge.

The video message created by Christopher Pelkey’s sister that used his likeness and voice during the May 1 sentencing was the first time the technology was used in an Arizona court at a sentencing, according to records.

Pelkey was killed in November 2021 by Gabriel Paul Horcasitas, who was ultimately convicted of manslaughter charges. The AI-generated Pelkey spoke to Horcasitas in court and sought forgiveness.

“In another life, we probably could have been friends,” the avatar said in the video. “I believe in forgiveness and in God who forgives. I always have and I still do.”

Stacey Wales, Pelkey’s sister, told ABC affiliate KNXV that the slain victim’s friends and family “agreed this capture was a true representation of the spirit and soul of how Chris would have thought about his own sentencing as a murder victim.”

Wales said she wrote the script for the video and noted that her brother was a forgiving, God-fearing man.

Dozens of other family members also provided victim impact statements and expressed anger over Horcasitas’ actions.

Prosecutors asked the judge for Horcasitas to be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison, but Judge Todd Lang ultimately issued a 10 and a half year sentence. Lang said he was moved by the AI-generated video.

“I loved that AI, thank you for that. As angry as you are, as justifiably angry as the family is, I heard the forgiveness,” the judge said during the sentencing. “I feel that that was genuine.”

Horcasitas’s attorney, Jason Lamm, told ABC News that he was not given advanced notice about the video. He argued in court that Pelkey was the one who instigated the road rage incident and what the judge heard was a “kinder, more gentle” version of Pelkey.

“I appreciate the fact that victims have the right to address the court, and this was a cathartic endeavor for Stacey Wells, but this was cringe,” Lamm told ABC News.

He said he has filed a notice of appeal for his client and that the use of the AI-generated video will likely be one of the points of contention.

“This will be a bellwether case not just for Arizona but also courts around the country to rule on the use of AI in victim impact statements,” Lamm said.

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Timmer provided a statement to KNXV about the use of AI in court cases.

“AI has the potential to create great efficiencies in the justice system and may assist those unschooled in the law to better present their positions. For that reason, we are excited about AI’s potential. But AI can also hinder or even upend justice if inappropriately used,” she said in her statement.

“A measured approach is best. Along those lines, the court has formed an AI committee to examine AI use and make recommendations for how best to use it. At bottom, those who use AI—including courts—are responsible for its accuracy,” she added.

FSU shooting latest: Victims identified, police release timeline
(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — The Florida State University community is reeling and police are searching for a motive after a gunman opened fire on the Tallahassee campus on Thursday, killing two and injuring six.

Tallahassee police have laid out how the shooting unfolded.

The suspect, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, arrived at a campus parking garage at about 11 a.m. and stayed in the area for around an hour, moving in and out of his car, police said.

Ikner left the garage at 11:51 a.m., police said, and then between 11:56 and 11:57 a.m. he started firing a handgun, police said. The shooting was reported to 911 by 11:58 a.m., police said.

At noon, Ikner was shot by officers and taken into custody, police said. He’s expected to survive and remains hospitalized as of Saturday morning.

“When I heard what had happened, I was frantic — thought he might be the one hurt. And then when I found out it was him I just collapsed at work,” Ikner’s biological mother, Anne-Mari Eriksen, told ABC News on Friday in her first comments since the shooting. “There’s so much that needs to be said about this, but I just can’t talk without crying. We need time to process all this.”

One slain victim was identified as Tiru Chabba, a 45-year-old husband and father of two who was an employee of a campus vendor.

“Chabba’s family is going through the unimaginable now,” their family attorney Bakari Sellers said in a statement. “Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they’re living a nightmare.”

The other victim was identified as Robert Morales.

Morales was formerly an assistant football coach at Leon High School, where he demonstrated “dedication, integrity, and a true passion for mentoring young athletes,” Leon High Athletics said in a statement.

“His commitment to the game and to shaping the lives of his players extended far beyond the field,” the statement said. “His legacy of leadership, compassion, and service will forever remain a part of the Leon Lions tradition.”

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare officials said the hospital received six patients, all in stable condition.

All six are expected to make full recoveries and two of them may be released on Friday, officials said.

Officials revealed that the suspect’s stepmother, Jessica Ikner, is a current deputy with the local Leon County Sheriff’s Office. While authorities identified Jessica Ikner as the suspect’s mother, court documents indicate she is his stepmother.

Phoenix Ikner had access to one of his stepmother’s personal guns, which was one of the weapons found at the scene, Sheriff Walter McNeil said. He is still in the hospital and will not be charged or arraigned until he is discharged, police said. He’s also invoked his right to remain silent.

Jessica Ikner — who was on duty as a school resource officer at a middle school at the time of the shooting — has taken an indefinite personal leave of absence, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it’s launched an internal investigation, but so far has not found any signs that the veteran deputy violated any policies.

In a statement to the Florida State University community, President Richard McCullough called the shooting a “tragic and senseless act of violence.”

FSU canceled classes and sporting events through the weekend, but said classes and business operations will resume Monday.

“Our hearts are heavy after the tragedy that took place April 17,” McCullough said in a statement Saturday. “We are grieving with the families and friends who lost someone they love. And we are with all those who were injured and are now recovering. This has shaken all of us, and I want you to know: We are here for you.”

The university said it was offering mental health support services and other counseling services for students and employees.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has an “obligation to protect” the Second Amendment when asked by a reporter in the Oval Office if he sees anything “broken” with America’s current gun laws.

“Look, I’m a big advocate of the Second Amendment. I have been from the beginning. I protected it, and these things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting. The people do. It’s a phrase that’s used probably too often,” Trump said.

“I will tell you that it’s a shame,” he said of the shooting.

ABC News’ Alex Faul, Faith Abubey and Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

