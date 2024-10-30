Woman found murdered at Hamptons resort, suspect dead

Woman found murdered at Hamptons resort, suspect dead
Douglas Sacha via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The suspect in the murder of a woman at a high-end Hamptons resort has died from apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A staff member at the Shou Sugi Ban House found Sabina Rosas, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, dead in a guest room on Monday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The luxurious, exclusive spa retreat is popular with celebrities and is in Water Mill, located between Southampton and Bridgehampton.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that Rosas checked in with a man who left alone on Monday morning.

The suspected killer appears to have been a boyfriend of the victim, the sources said.

The victim’s cause of death has not been released.

Detroit police search for arsonist after explosion destroys cars
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department is seeking public help in their search for an arson suspect who burned four vehicles and damaged two others late last week.

Authorities released a video of the incident on Aug. 15, which occurred at around 1:45 p.m. in a post office parking lot on Harper Ave, near the intersection with Morang Ave. on the east side of the city.

In the footage, a hooded man can be seen breaking the window of a white 2018 Chevy Traverse in the parking lot, before pouring accelerant inside. The suspect then lit the fuel, with the subsequent explosion throwing him backwards against another vehicle. The suspect fell to the floor and then ran from the scene.

“The suspect is described as a heavy set male,” read the appeal from the Detroit Police Department published on Monday. “He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, and blue jeans. Six vehicles were damaged and four vehicles were burned as a result of this incident.”

Authorities are offering a $500 reward related to the case.

1 dead, at least 12 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City party
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — At least one person has been killed and 12 others have been injured in a shooting that took place at a party at an event center in Oklahoma City, police have confirmed.

Oklahoma City Police said that it appears there was a disturbance which led to “multiple shots being fired both inside and outside the event center.”

The names and ages of those involved in the incident have not yet been released but authorities have confirmed that at least one person was killed in the altercation and 12 others have been injured.

The suspects are currently unknown at this time but several people have been detained, according to law enforcement.

“We are in the process of interviewing witnesses,” authorities told ABC News. “We will provide more details when we get them.”

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Georgia school shooting suspect’s mom says son texted her that morning, saying, ‘I’m sorry’
Megan Varner/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The mother of Colt Gray, the 14-year-old suspected of opening fire at his Georgia high school, said she last heard from her son the morning of the shooting when he texted her, “I’m sorry, Mom.”

“His dad had actually gotten texts from him that basically said the same thing already that morning, about 15 minutes prior,” Marcee Gray told ABC News. “One said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and one said, ‘You’re not to blame for this.'”

Marcee Gray said she was “petrified” by the texts to her husband and called the school, and that’s when she received the “I’m sorry, Mom,” message.

“My concern for him had been building,” she said.

Marcee Gray said she’d called her son’s school six days earlier because “I wanted Colt to be admitted to an impatient treatment. … Colt was on board with it.”

Colt Gray is accused of killing two students and two teachers, and injuring nine others, at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

Marcee Gray said when she first heard about the shooting, she “fell to the ground and just started screaming. … I knew what had happened, I just knew in my gut.”

Nearly one week later, she said her feelings range from “debilitating anxiety” to “guilt” to “disgust.”

“I still can’t believe it happened,” she said.

Marcee Gray said she wants the victims’ families to know “how horrible I feel.”

“What happened to them and their sweet, innocent babies is just unfathomable,” she said. “If I could take their place, I would. I would in a heartbeat.”

Marcee Gray said if she had the chance to talk to her son now, she’d tell him, “I love him,” and, “It’s not your fault.” She did not say who she places the blame on.

Colt Gray is charged with four counts of felony murder. More charges will be filed, prosecutors said.

The teen’s father, Colin Gray, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, the GBI said. He is accused of “knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said.

Investigators believe Colt Gray received the AR-style gun used in the shooting as a Christmas present from his father, according to sources.

“I knew that my husband had numerous guns, but I didn’t know that one was a specific Christmas present,” Marcee Gray said. “It wasn’t until after the shooting that I knew it was specifically Colt’s gun. … I was shocked.”

The father and son both made their first court appearances on Friday. Neither has entered a plea and both are set to return to court on Dec. 4.

