Woman killed by alligator during couple canoe trip, husband tried to save her
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

(POLK COUNTY, Fla.) — A Florida woman was killed by an alligator during a canoeing trip with her husband, who tried to save her during the surprise attack, officials said.

The husband and wife were canoeing in about 2 1/2 feet of water at the mouth of Tiger Creek near Lake Kissimmee in Polk County on Tuesday afternoon when the boat drifted over a large alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The gator thrashed and tipped the canoe over, throwing both the husband and wife into the water, fish and wildlife officials said.

The victim, 61-year-old Polk County resident Cynthia Diekema, ended up on top of the alligator in the water, the officials said.

She was bitten and her husband tried to save her, officials said. Her body has since been recovered.

An investigation is underway, the agency said. An 11-foot-4-inch alligator matching the description of the gator involved was recovered Tuesday night; a second gator, about 10 to 11 feet long, was recovered Wednesday morning, the officials said.

Roger Young, executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, called Diekema’s death a “devastating loss.”

Deadly alligator attacks are “extremely rare,” but the “tragedy serves as a somber reminder” of the power of local wildlife, Young said at a news conference Wednesday.

To cut down on the risk of gator attacks, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges the public to keep their pets away from the water and to only swim in designated areas during the day.

6 people injured in ‘senseless’ DC stabbing, suspect in custody: Police
(kali9/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Six people were injured after a man who was in an “altered mental state” from an unknown substance began stabbing people in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, police said.

The suspect, who also stabbed himself in the incident, is in custody, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:22 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.

“Officers arrived on scene in less than a minute and located numerous people suffering from stab wounds,” D.C. Chief Pamela Smith said during a press briefing.

Based on preliminary information, the suspect began stabbing himself while walking down the street before stabbing a female acquaintance who was with him, Smith said.

He then stabbed others who were outside on the block as well as two good Samaritans who tried to intervene, the chief said.

Four women and two men were transported to area hospitals “as a result of a senseless assault,” Smith said. They include a grandmother and her two granddaughters, she said.

The victims are in stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Smith said. Their ages were not immediately available.

Police located the suspect on the ground in the area, Smith said. A knife that police believe was used in the assault was recovered a few feet from him, she said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was also transported to the hospital and is in surgery, she said.

“This incident highlights the need for assistance of substance abuse issues in our communities,” Smith said.

Smith commended the two good Samaritans who tried to help, though she warned against trying to intervene in such incidents.

“Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene because these two individuals, although good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault,” Smith said.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

Trump again assails federal judge at center of deportation flight controversy
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is lashing out again against the top federal judge of the Washington, D.C. circuit, who issued an order stopping deportation flights of alleged gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

“If a President doesn’t have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President, then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!” Trump wrote early Wednesday morning in a post on Truth Social, reacting to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s order on Saturday to stop deportation flights that were already in the air.

It also comes after Trump called for Boasberg’s impeachment.

“Many people have called for his impeachment, the impeachment of this judge. I don’t know who the judge is, but he’s radical left,” Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

“He was Obama-appointed, and he actually said we shouldn’t be able to take criminals, killers, murderers, horrible, the worst people, gang members, gang leaders, that we shouldn’t be allowed to take them out of our country,” Trump said. “That’s not for a local judge to be making that determination.”

In the wake of Trump’s call for impeachment, Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts issued an unusual statement rebuking the move.”For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said in the statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Congress can impeach a judge if a simple majority is reached in the House. If the articles were taken up and ultimately clear the House, the Senate would need to hold a trial. It would require a two-thirds majority vote in the upper chamber to convict a judge.

It’s rare, but not unprecedented, for members of Congress to file articles of impeachment against a judge.

Trump, meanwhile, brushed off Roberts’ criticism, saying, “He didn’t mention my name in the statement. I just saw it quickly. He didn’t mention my name.”

Major cross-country storm moves east, bringing severe thunderstorms to the South on Mardi Gras Day
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A major cross-country storm is moving east, bringing severe thunderstorms to the South on Mardi Gras Day before heading to the East Coast on Wednesday.

More than 400,000 customers lost power in Texas on Tuesday morning.

Damage was reported in Irving, Texas, near Dallas, and winds gusted to 62 mph near Abilene, Texas, as the storm blew through in the morning.

In Oklahoma, residents woke up to a tornado, wind gusts over 80 mph and flash flooding.

Now, the storm moves east, with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma until 11 a.m. local time. A tornado watch extends south through Arkansas, northern Louisiana and eastern Texas though 3 p.m. local time.

On Tuesday afternoon, the severe thunderstorms will reach Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans as Mardi Gras celebrations culminate in a final day of festivities on Fat Tuesday. Parades in the area have been canceled or moved earlier due to the weather.

Tornadoes and damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but flash flooding is also possible.

The thunderstorms will hit Alabama after 8 p.m. and then Atlanta overnight.

By Wednesday, the storm system will move to the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds from Georgia to New York.

Tornadoes are possible in the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning is in effect for six states from Colorado to Minnesota, where a combination of snow and gusty winds could create dangerous whiteout conditions on the roads.

A winter storm warning was issued for Wisconsin and Michigan, where some areas could see up to 1 to 2 feet of snow from Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

