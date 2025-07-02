Woman killed when tree falls on car in Delaware as East Coast storms intensify

Woman killed when tree falls on car in Delaware as East Coast storms intensify
WPVI

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — A severe thunderstorm turned deadly Monday night in Wilmington, Delaware, when a falling tree killed a 79-year-old woman riding in a car, Delaware State Police said.

Meteorologists warn the storm marks the beginning of a dangerous weather pattern along the Eastern Seaboard.

The crash happened about 10:08 p.m. on Lancaster Pike when the storm caused a tree to fall into the path of an SUV, according to state police. The driver, a 79-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, tried to swerve but couldn’t avoid the collision, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his female passenger, also from Newark, died at the scene, police said. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name until relatives are notified.

The incident came as powerful storms swept through the region, part of a broader weather system that continues to threaten more than 30 million Americans along the I-95 corridor.

The National Weather Service reported a weak tornado touched down near Omar, Delaware, on Monday afternoon, damaging only a small patch of trees.

The dangerous weather pattern intensified early Tuesday when southeastern Pennsylvania declared a flash flood emergency after 4 to 6 inches of rain fell in 10 hours.

Multiple water rescues were required in the Pennsylvania counties of Lancaster and Lebanon, particularly near Mount Joy and Manheim.

The severe weather threat is ramping back up Tuesday, with damaging winds and flash flooding remaining the primary concerns.

The threat zone spans from central Virginia to New York City, including major metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

The storms are causing significant travel disruptions. As of 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, airlines canceled 623 flights nationwide, with more cancellations expected throughout the afternoon.

Officials warn that ground stops and delays are likely at major airports along the I-95 corridor, particularly in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate Monday night’s fatal crash and urge witnesses to contact the department or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

For those affected by the tragedy, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit offers 24-hour support through their hotline: 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Multiple fatalities after small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
Multiple fatalities after small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

(SAN DIEGO) — There have been multiple fatalities after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, spewing jet fuel and starting a large fire that damaged at least 15 homes and multiple cars, fire officials said.

None of the residents in any houses were taken to the hospital and it appears all the fatalities are from the plane itself, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference on Thursday. Officials do not yet know how many people were aboard the plane.

Multiple homes have been destroyed and there is one car fire that “will not go out no matter what we put on it,” according to Eddy, who said earlier the crash site looked “like a movie scene.”

Responders are currently searching for victims and parts of the plane as the response continues.

Residents were being evacuated to a nearby school and will be going home to home to find out if there is anybody inside, Eddy said.

“I was half-asleep and I saw a flash at the window and heard a bang,” said Jennifer Hoffman, who lives a couple blocks from the crash. “I thought it was lightning to be honest, I even checked the weather to see if it was raining out. And then I heard like bunches of pops and I was like, ‘That can’t be lightning.’ I went downstairs, I checked outside and I saw the neighborhood behind us was bright red. It was awful.”

The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to San Diego’s Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

“A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

There was no mayday call before this crash. The last communication was the pilot announcing on the radio that he was 3 miles out and landing. The tower was closed at the time and this is standard procedure.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Middle school student dies after school bus overturns on South Carolina highway
Middle school student dies after school bus overturns on South Carolina highway
ArtBoyMB/Getty Images

(CHESTER COUNTY, S.C.) — A middle school student is dead after his school bus blew a tire and overturned on a South Carolina highway, officials said.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Chester County. The bus was carrying students from Pine Ridge Middle School back from a field trip outside Charlotte, North Carolina, school officials said.

The boy who died was an eighth grader at Pine Ridge and 13 years old, according to Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.

There were two adults and approximately 35 students on the bus, the school district, Lexington School District Two, said in an updated statement Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said there were “multiple injuries” in the crash, but that there is no confirmed number or information on the nature of the injuries at this time. The victims were transported to multiple hospitals.
The crash was reported around 1:47 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The bus was traveling southbound on I-77 when it “traveled off of the road to the right, struck a guard rail and overturned,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Tidwell said. The bus was the only vehicle involved in the incident, he said.

Footage from the scene showed the school bus overturned, with part of the bus on top of a guardrail.

Two additional buses that were traveling back from the field trip maneuvered to avoid the accident, the school district said.

Multiple agencies, emergency responders and school personnel were on the scene, with EMS assessing all the occupants on the buses, school officials said.

“We are grateful for the support of our EMS, first responder, and law enforcement partners, both those based here locally and those up the road at the affected Interstate 77 sites,” the school district said in a statement. “They worked tirelessly today to assist our Lexington Two students, families and employees.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

“Today’s school bus accident in Chester County is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Please join us in praying for the victim, their family, a speedy recovery for those injured, and the entire Lexington Two community. All of South Carolina is with you.”

Between the three buses, an estimated 35 students and four adults were transported for further medical evaluation, the school district said.

“We are grateful for the support of our EMS, first responder, and law enforcement partners, both those based here locally and those up the road at the affected Interstate 77 sites,” the school district said in a statement. “They worked tirelessly today to assist our Lexington Two students, families and employees.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

“Today’s school bus accident in Chester County is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Please join us in praying for the victim, their family, a speedy recovery for those injured, and the entire Lexington Two community. All of South Carolina is with you.”

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cold case solved over 50 years after a young mom was killed, her 3-year-old daughter left alive
Cold case solved over 50 years after a young mom was killed, her 3-year-old daughter left alive
Indiana State Police

(Grant County, Ind.) — Over 50 years after a mom was killed and her daughter was left abandoned with her body, the young mom’s cold case murder has been solved, Indiana authorities said.

On the night of July 7, 1972, Phyllis Bailer, 26, and her 3-year-old daughter were driving the 100 miles from Indianapolis to Bluffton, Indiana, to visit Bailer’s parents — but they never made it, the Indiana State Police said.

The next morning, around 10:30 a.m., Bailer’s car was found empty in Grant County, Indiana, police said.

About one hour later, a woman driving in Allen County, Indiana, discovered Bailer and her daughter along the side of the road in a ditch.

Bailer had been sexually assaulted and shot to death, police said. Her 3-year-old daughter was with her and unharmed.

No arrests were made.

Years later, a partial DNA profile was developed from Bailer’s clothing, which eliminated authorities’ main suspect, police said.

The murder continued to go unsolved for decades.

Last year, “a much stronger DNA profile” was developed from Bailer’s clothes, police said, and investigators started working with a forensic genealogy company.

Genetic genealogy is an investigative tool — first used in 2018 in the arrest of the Golden State Killer — in which unknown DNA from a crime scene is identified by comparing it to family members who voluntarily submit DNA samples to a database.

Through genetic genealogy, police identified Fred Allen Lienemann as the person who left DNA on Bailer’s clothing, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Lienemann, who was 25 years old at the time of the murder, “had no known connections to Phyllis Bailer but had a significant criminal history,” police said.

Lienemann was killed in Detroit in 1985, police said. If he was alive, prosecutors would charge him with Bailer’s murder, police said.

“Phyllis Bailer never made it to Bluffton to visit her family,” state police spokesperson Sgt. Wes Rowlader wrote on social media. “After years of questions, this family finally has answers about what happened to her.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.