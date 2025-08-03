Woman shot in Henry County

On August 3, 2025, at approximately 1:50 AM, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of the 1700 block of Chatham Road.

Shortly after the call, a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at SOVAH Health Martinsville by personal vehicle. She was triaged by medical staff and subsequently airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for advanced treatment. Her current condition is not available at this time.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators responded to the scene, collected evidence, and conducted interviews as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The identity of callers remains strictly confidential.

More information will be released when it becomes available.