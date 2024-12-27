Woman sleeping in truck killed in explosion at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(GEORGIA) — A woman sleeping in a truck was killed when a fire caused an explosion at a Tyson Foods poultry plant in Georgia overnight, officials said.

The victim, 61-year-old Bajarma Batozhapov of Las Vegas, didn’t work at the plant, nor did her husband, the Mitchell County Coroner’s Office said. Batozhapov’s husband is a truck driver and she was accompanying him at the time of the blast, which burned part of the truck she was in, the coroner’s office said.

Batozhapov’s husband was in the building at the time of the explosion but wasn’t hurt, according to the coroner’s office.

Several others were injured in the incident in Camilla, about 60 miles north of Tallahassee, officials said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, according to a Tyson Foods spokesperson.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said. “Right now we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause.”

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, which represents the Tyson workers, described the blast as a boiler explosion and said several employees were burned.

“We are working with the company, and local emergency authorities to ensure that all the workers impacted are taken care of,” he said in a statement.

“It is too early to tell what happened last night but there must be a thorough investigation into this incident, and workers must be able to work safely in the facility,” he added.

